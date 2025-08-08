Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: rapid Audi S3 for a tempting £391 per month

The Audi S3 is a powerful but understated hot hatch that is great value right now. It’s our Deal of the Day for August 8

By:George Armitage
8 Aug 2025
Audi S3 - front cornering
  • Discreet looks; prodigious power 
  • Well-equipped Black Edition model
  • Just £391.09 a month 

Audi’s S3 has arguably been the king of discreet hot hatchbacks for the last 25 years. Often in the shadow of rivals – and in recent years, the RS 3 – the S3 has always blended power, prestige and plush refinement so very well.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The good news is that this champ of posh performance is looking like great value right now. Through the Auto Express Find A Car service, Carwow Leasey is offering the S3 for under £400 a month, which makes it even more tempting than usual.

This two-year deal requires an initial payment of £4,988.08 to get the ball rolling, while mileage is limited to 5,000 a year. But you can raise this to 8,000 a year for under a tenner extra a month – and, when you remember that this is a performance car you’ll love driving fast, that higher mileage limit is probably a sensible option. 

In recent years, the S3 range has come in just racy Black Edition and (even) posher Vorsprung Edition versions, and with this deal you get the former. 

Black Edition gives you, unsurprisingly, plenty of black exterior trim, puddle lamps with an ‘S’ logo, Matrix LED headlights, LED rear lights, scrolling indicators all round, black Nappa leather upholstery, ambient lighting and all the tech you’d expect from a high-flying Audi model. 

High-flying is a good way to describe the power on offer, too. While the S3 has never been the last word in driver engagement, it has always been quick. 

The latest model, updated last year with more poke and tweaked looks, packs 328bhp from its 2.0-litre turbocharged engine. It’s scintillatingly fast from a standstill, with 62mph coming up in just 4.7 seconds. All of this power is kept in check by Audi's famous quattro four-wheel-drive system, too.     

Audi S3 - dashboard

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Audi S3 leasing offers from leading providers on our Audi S3 page.

Check out the Audi S3 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express, responsible for creating content for both websites. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

