Car Deal of the Day: Tesla Model 3 is still tempting, especially at this price

The Tesla Model 3 remains a market leader in many departments. It’s our Deal of the Day for October 3

By:George Armitage
3 Oct 2025
Tesla Model 3 - front cornering
  • Minimalist design
  • 344 miles of range
  • Only £302.59 per month; 8,000 miles a year 

It seems like there’s a new electric car arriving on sale every week right now. But amid all the upheaval, there is one EV that remains a constant presence – the Tesla Model 3.

Despite new rivals arriving thick and fast over the past few years, in many ways the Model 3 still offers a market-leading package. And the best news is that you don’t have to pay through the nose to have one.

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, Tesla UK itself is offering the Model 3 for just £302.59 a month right now. It’s a two-year deal that requires just £3,631.08 as an initial payment – better still, this is for 8,000 miles a year, not the usual 5,000, so this really is a bargain. 

The deal is for the Standard rear-wheel-drive model, which gets a 60kWh battery pack giving a claimed 344 miles of range. 

That’s a healthy figure on paper, and in our tests we’ve found that the Model 3 is one of the better cars for staying true to its claims. Plus, if you do get caught short out on the road, Tesla’s network of Superchargers will top you up in no time. 

Standard equipment is pretty good, with power-adjustable and heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, 18-inch wheels and a 15.4-inch touchscreen.

Tesla Model 3 - interior

If you like your car’s interior to be cosy and traditional feeling, then the Model 3 probably won’t appeal. But there’s no doubt that it feels ultra-modern and techy.   

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability.

