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In-depth reviews

Tesla Model 3 review

Impressive tech and a solid drive keep the Model 3 relevant, but newer rivals offer greater range

By:Dean Gibson, Max Adams
12 Nov 2026
Overall Auto Express rating

4.0

How we review cars
RRP
£37,980 £60,570
Pros
  • Quick acceleration and sharp handling
  • Improved fit and finish
  • Tesla's supercharger network
Cons
  • Rivals can be more engaging to drive
  • No Apple CarPlay or Android Auto
  • Insurance is a bit steep
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Our opinion on the Tesla Model 3

The Tesla Model 3 is spacious, hi-tech, boasts great performance and is competitively priced. A facelift in 2024 enhanced the car’s looks and, more importantly, improved build quality. As ever, access to the Tesla Supercharger network remains one of the Model 3's strongest positives, and its excellent navigation system helps to make long drives a breeze thanks to its automatic preconditioning ahead of planned charging stops. However, rivals are catching up fast, with a number of newer alternatives – including the excellent BMW i3 – starting to leave the ageing Model 3 behind in terms of range and overall driving appeal.

About the Tesla Model 3

The Tesla Model 3 four-door saloon arrived in the UK in 2019 to great fanfare and has been a big seller ever since, although in recent years the Tesla Model Y has achieved larger sales volumes for Tesla.

In recent tests, the Model 3 has been overtaken by the Mercedes CLA Electric for range and all-round driving comfort, while the BMW i3 picks up the baton from its sleek BMW i4 sibling to deliver a more polished all-round package with even faster charging speeds and the longest electric driving range of any car currently sold in the UK.

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We've driven almost every version of the Model 3 since it arrived in the UK, with our latest twin test including a Tesla Model 3 RWD against a Mazda 6e. We've also pitted a Tesla Model 3 Long Range RWD against a Mercedes CLA 250+ and put the Tesla Model 3 Performance through its paces.

Performance & driving experience

Performance is impressive, and the Model 3 is a doddle to drive once you’re used to its quirks
Tesla Model 3 - front cornering

Pros

  • All versions are very quick
  • Precise accelerator response allows for smooth driving
  • Among the quietest EVs at motorway speeds

Cons

  • Not as involving to drive as a BMW i4
  • We prefer the adjustable regen braking of a Hyundai Ioniq 6
  • Steering is lacking in feedback

Overall, the Model 3 is a very competent steer; it can’t match the latest BMW i3 or the older BMW i4 in terms of outright handling, while both the Mercedes CLA Electric and Mercedes C-Class Electric are more refined. The only version that comes close to offering the same driving fun as BMW is the Performance model. The regular Model 3 could still do with a bit more steering feedback, but it’s a massive improvement on what has gone before.​

Electric motors, 0-60mph acceleration and top speed

Tesla has built a reputation for making cars that accelerate faster than just about anything else on the road, and while the RWD isn’t as rapid as the hot-rod Performance version and its sub-three-second 0-62mph time, it still manages the sprint in 6.2 seconds.

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Moving to the Long Range RWD model, while there’s more weight to contend with, you get a bump in power to 320bhp, and 0-62mph is dispatched in 4.9 seconds. The Long Range AWD adds a second electric motor to the front axle for four-wheel drive, upping the power output to 346bhp and reducing the 0-62mph time to 4.2 seconds, while the top speed stands at 125mph for both Long Range cars.

The Model 3 Performance has a dual-motor set-up providing 453bhp, giving it a blistering 0-62mph time of 2.9 seconds and a top speed of 163mph. Even more impressive is the way it goes about delivering this acceleration, with zero fuss and a solid surge of power from a standstill, much like the rest of the Model 3 line-up

All the tweaks to the Performance model mean it’s the best Model 3 we’ve driven. While it’s always been quick, the latest version introduces the chassis tech necessary to make it fun as well as fast. Its numerous improvements haven’t quite made it a ‘BMW M3 killer’, but it is still an astonishingly capable performance car at an astounding price. 

It offers the opportunity to alter various parameters in its Track mode, from the power split between the front and rear axles, and the ability to pick from one of three levels for the stability control system, and this offers confidence to exploit the car’s talents in the bends, rather than just utilise it as a straight-line speed machine. 

Model Power0-62mphTop speed
Model 3 RWD279bhp6.2 seconds110mph
Model 3 Long Range RWD320bhp4.9 seconds125mph
Model 3 Performance453bhp2.9 seconds163mph

Town driving, visibility and parking

One of the first things to get accustomed to with the Model 3 is the drive system. Owners are expected to pair their smartphones with the car, and when set up, this ‘digital key’ automatically unlocks the car when the phone is detected. It’s automatically ‘on’ as soon as you’re sitting at the wheel, too.

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The next Tesla quirk is the drive selector, because there’s no physical control; instead you simply swipe up (or down for reverse) on the right edge of the touchscreen on RHD cars.

Once you’re used to the Model 3’s power delivery, it’s easy enough to modulate. The accelerator pedal is very precise, which allows you to drive with chauffeur-like smoothness at low speeds. There’s a single level of energy recuperation on offer that’s stronger than in many rivals, but it’s easy enough to manage, while the brakes provide good stopping power. 

The suspension feels firm with a little bit of patter at low speeds, but it won’t cause discomfort for passengers, and the Model 3 deals well with larger lumps and bumps.

Country road driving and handling 

While it’s not quite as engaging as a BMW i4 from behind the wheel, the Model 3 feels composed and agile when tackling bends, even in its most basic RWD form. All Model 3s feature quick steering, plenty of grip and a responsive throttle that’s great for overtaking.

Motorway driving and long-distance comfort

Tesla worked hard to improve refinement in the Model 3 as part of the car’s mid-life facelift, adding acoustic glass all round, improved suspension bushes, seals and various other sound-dampening materials. The brand claims it’s achieved a 30 per cent reduction in wind noise compared with the previous version, and it’s certainly helped to make the Model 3 one of the quietest cars in its class, with only the bassy rumble of tyre noise at motorway speeds holding it back against the likes of the highly refined BMW i4.

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"The big win for the Model 3 Performance is the suspension, which is the best we’ve felt in any Model 3, or indeed any Tesla yet. It’s not soft, but it is controlled and resolved, helping the car plough through bumps in the road that would have had any other Model 3 crashing or shuddering." - Jordan Katsianis, news editor.

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Range, charging & running costs

Efficiency is a Tesla forte, while the firm’s Superchargers make life easy for EV users
Tesla Model 3 - front static

Pros

  • Class-leading efficiency
  • Convenience of Supercharger network
  • Straightforward billing

Cons

  • Larger wheels affect range
  • High insurance costs
  • Higher road tax for top-spec models

Electric range, battery life and charge time

The Model 3 RWD has an official range of 332 miles, which is the shortest of the whole line-up, but is still pretty decent given the price. On test, we saw a return of 4.4 miles per kWh or 264 miles of range for the RWD model on a route that incorporated plenty of rural miles and motorway driving. This was particularly impressive when you consider a Mazda 6e covering similar ground managed 3.9 miles per kWh, although its bigger battery yields a little more range at just over 300 miles. Another similarly sized and slightly cheaper rival (thanks to its £3,750 electric car grant discount) is the revised Hyundai Ioniq 6, which in entry-level Premium RWD form has a range of 422 miles.

When testing the Long Range AWD in cold weather, we recorded an efficiency of 3.8 miles per kWh, or around 300 miles in the real world. However, on another cold day with the latest BMW i3 50 xDrive, we managed a similarly impressive 3.9 miles per kWh, and thanks to its much larger battery, we calculated a real-world range of an amazing 424 miles between charges.

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A big advantage the Model 3 has over rivals is access to Tesla Superchargers in the UK. The rapid-charging network has slowly been opening up to all electric car owners, but Tesla drivers benefit from favourable tariffs.

You don’t have to use Tesla’s rapid chargers, though, because the Model 3 features Type 2 and CCS charging ports, so you can take advantage of other public charge points, too. The socket is next to the left-hand rear light and opens with the push of a button in the car, or via the Tesla smartphone app.

The base Model 3 has a maximum charging speed of 175kW, compared with 250kW for the rest of the line-up. However, you can replenish the battery in both versions from 10 to 80 per cent capacity in less than half an hour, or add up to 175 miles of range in just 15 minutes on the right rapid charger. A regular 7.4kW home wallbox charger will take just over nine hours to fully recharge the base Model 3, while the Long Range battery will take just under 13 hours to be fully recharged.

Model Battery sizeRangeInsurance group
Model 3 RWD62.5kWh (est)332 miles32
Model 3 Long Range RWD84.7kWh (est)466 miles37
Model 3 Performance84.7kWh (est)354 miles48

Insurance groups

Group ratings start at a relatively sensible 32 for the RWD model, rising to 37 for the Long Range RWD, then 40 for the AWD version and soaring to 48 for the Model 3 Performance. However, when we received a sample quote for the base RWD car (£1,320), it was £40 pricier than for the top-spec Mazda 6e, a car that sits in insurance group 44.

Tax

All versions of the Model 3 bar the top-spec Performance model dip below the £50,000 luxury car tax threshold for EVs, although the Premium Long Range will also break that barrier if you add options to it.

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Company car drivers searching for their next executive cruiser will be pleased to hear that the Model 3 carries the lowest applicable rate of Benefit-in-Kind company car tax, due to its zero-emission status.

Depreciation

Our market data shows that the Model 3 should retain between 40 and 46 per cent of its original value after a period of 36,000 miles or three years, with the base RWD model being the best performer.

For comparison, the Mercedes C Class Electric holds on to between 46 and 49 per cent of its value over the same period, but more impressively, its cheaper Mercedes CLA Electric sibling maintains between 50 and 56 per cent of its original value.

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Interior, design & technology

Spartan cabin relies on the touchscreen for nearly all functions, but it’s relatively easy to use
Tesla Model 3 - dashboard

Pros

  • Large, responsive touchscreen
  • Even RWD model is well equipped
  • Ventilated seats are a bonus

Cons

  • Lack of buttons hurts usability
  • No Apple CarPlay or Android Auto
  • Hazard warning switch is by the rear view mirror

The Model 3 isn’t the most attractive car on the road, but we think it still manages to look upmarket without appearing overly flashy. The facelifted Tesla, with its slightly sharper front end and C-shaped tail-lights, is more attractive than the original model.  

Equipment is generous on every Model 3, with standard kit including 18-inch alloy wheels, electrically adjustable heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, glass roof, wireless charging pads for two smartphones, ambient lighting, a basic version of Tesla’s Autopilot driver-assistance system, plus that massive central display with the facility to stream videos and music or play games.

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Upgrade to our preferred Premium trim, and you'll get:

  • Ambient interior lighting
  • Heated rear seats
  • An 8-inch 2nd row screen with additional air vents
  • An uprated 9-speaker sound system
  • Frequency-dependent suspension

Go all-out for a Performance version, and it'll get fancier still electronically controlled adaptive suspension, a 15-speaker sound system, and 20-inch alloy wheels.

Interior and dashboard design

The Model 3’s minimalist interior is in contrast to the relatively conservative exterior. The dashboard is almost entirely dominated by the central 15.4-inch infotainment screen that controls virtually all functions, and displays your speed and other driving data, while the air vents are tucked away neatly behind an otherwise plain dash. 

Materials and build quality

Tesla worked on the Model 3’s interior quality as part of the 2024 facelift, and there has been a marked improvement inside. The cabin doesn’t feel quite as solid or expensive as those of the flawless BMW i4 or Mercedes CLA, but it’s still pretty decent.

Infotainment, sat-nav and stereo

Tesla often has the feel of a tech firm first and a car company second, and the Model 3’s super-slick infotainment set-up is at the cutting edge of what you’ll find in contemporary vehicles. 

The 15.4-inch touchscreen also has the processing power to match its hi-res graphics. Loading times when plotting a route are rapid, and there’s minimal latency when responding to touches, pinches and swipes. Its precision with those inputs is impressive, too.

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Roughly a third of the screen is reserved for driving information. Some will prefer to have a readout in an instrument binnacle, but the numbers are large, so they’re hard to miss.

As well as controlling all of the Model 3’s functions, the car’s vast touchscreen display is also home to a suite of apps and games to keep occupants entertained, either while you’re driving or when parked and charging.

There’s no Apple CarPlay or Android Auto support, with Tesla preferring to use its own method of smartphone integration. We had no problems with Tesla’s on-board system, however, and the sat-nav system is particularly impressive with its ability to plot charging spots en route.

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Boot space & practicality

Saloon body creates plenty of passenger space, but boot access is a bit tricky
Auto Express senior test editor Dean Gibson sitting in the Tesla Model 3&#039;s rear seat

Pros

  • Excellent forward visibility
  • Big boot and under-bonnet storage
  • Flat floor helps with legroom

Cons

  • Narrow boot opening
  • Limited under-thigh support
  • Touchscreen control for glovebox

The Model 3 is a four-door saloon with a generous cabin and boot, plus a separate storage area under the bonnet. 

Dimensions and size

The Tesla Model 3 is slightly shorter than the BMW i3 and Mercedes C-Class Electric but is actually wider than both to the benefit of passenger space. The Model 3's boot shape and battery layout create a deep load area that offers a competitive amount of room for your luggage, although the saloon opening is a bit tight and reduces versatility, making it trickier to load taller items. It gains some points back by offering space under the bonnet.

Dimensions comparison 
ModelTesla Model 3BMW i3Mercedes C-Class Electric
Length4,720mm4,760mm4,883mm
Width 1,933mm1,865mm1,892mm
Height1,440mm1,480mm1,503mm
Wheelbase2,875mm2,897mm2,962mm
Boot space 594 litres420 litres470 litres

Seats & passenger space

The Model 3 has loads of space up front, and its minimalist design adds a sense of airiness. It’s easy to get comfortable in the driving seat, too.

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There’s plenty of storage, with the centre console featuring wireless charging pads for two phones and two large cubbies: one under the large armrest and another a little further forward, below a sliding cover. The door bins are generously sized, and there are two front cup holders. Our biggest issue with the glovebox is the lack of a physical release; you must use the touchscreen or voice commands.

If you have to carry five people, the Model 3 can handle it. A completely flat floor in the rear provides space for everyone’s feet, plus there’s enough headroom and legroom to enjoy longer journeys. But the Model 3 isn’t perfect, because the low-mounted seats push passengers’ legs upward, leaving them with only limited under-thigh support. Two Isofix mounting points for child seats are provided on the outer positions of the rear bench. 

Boot space

A 594-litre boot is larger than you’ll find in many rivals, and the Model 3 has a very deep under-floor storage area. But the narrow boot opening makes loading items trickier than in hatchbacks such as the BMW i4 and Mazda 6e that have wider openings. The Model 3 has split-folding rear seats if you need to carry longer items. Under-bonnet storage is accessible either via the car’s touchscreen or the Tesla smartphone app. Its 88-litre capacity is big enough for two small soft bags, but there’s a 50kg weight limit.

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"The Model 3 is an absolute doddle to drive around town. Visibility is excellent due to a low scuttle that gives an unobstructed view forward, plus there are parking sensors front and rear." - Dean Gibson, senior road test editor.

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Reliability & safety

Decent warranty cover should give peace of mind, while safety tech is strong
Tesla Model 3 - headlight

Pros

  • High Driver Power rating
  • Lots of safety tech as standard
  • Minimal servicing costs

Cons

  • Not all driver assistance systems are active, but you still have to pay for them

Crash safety experts Euro NCAP put the Model 3 through its paces in 2019 and again in 2025, and on both occasions, it was awarded the maximum five-star rating.

You can subscribe to the Tesla Assisted Driving Basic pack for £99 per month (£1,188 per year) to get a number of assisted driving features with your Tesla. While the company acknowledges that Tesla Assisted Driving isn't available yet due to regulations, you can get some features such as Autosteer, Traffic-Aware Cruise Control, Lane Change Assist, Dumb Summon, and Auto Park. However, some of these features are available without paying a monthly subscription on the Model 3's rivals, with the BMW i3 and Mercedes both providing an automatic parking feature across the range, while Hyundai provides remote smart park assist with the range-topping N Line Evo trim, which works like dumb summon in that you use the key to move the car out of a parking space.

Euro NCAP safety ratings
Euro NCAP safety rating Five stars (2025)
Adult occupant protection90%
Child occupant protection93%
Vulnerable road user protection89%
Safety assist87%

The Tesla Model 3 topped the 2026 Driver Power survey, finishing first in the best cars to own list with a score of 88.55 per cent – the highest-rated car in the entire 50-car study. It took top three positions in six categories, finishing first for Quality & Reliability, first for Safety Features, and second for Infotainment. Its Powertrain score of 93.82 per cent also placed it first, reflecting owners’ satisfaction with its electric drivetrain. The exterior was its weakest area at 34th place, suggesting some owners feel the styling is underwhelming. Tesla ranked third out of 30 brands in the best manufacturer standings, with a score of 86.91 per cent.

Tesla Model 3PositionScore
Overall1st88.55%
Powertrain1st93.82%
Exterior34th86.87%
Interior10th85.97%
Practicality & Bootspace11th86.00%
Ride & Handling14th89.58%
Safety Features1st89.70%
Economy & Running Costs3rd84.04%
Quality & Reliability1st90.54%
Infotainment2nd90.06%
Value5th87.64%

What owners said

  • “Best car I have ever owned. The technology is just on another level. Nothing to dislike.”
  • “Range anxiety has never been an issue. Supercharger network is fantastic. Only downside is the build quality could be better in places.”
  • “The performance is incredible. Silent, fast, and efficient. I dislike the lack of physical buttons.”
  • “Love the over-the-air updates. The interior is minimalist but I miss a few physical controls.”
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Buying, prices and deals

Best buy: Tesla Model 3 Premium Long Range RWD

Pricing for the Tesla Model 3 starts from around £38,000 for the base Rear-Wheel Drive spec, and moving up to the more lavishly-equipped Premium trim pushes this up to £45,000. You’ll need to add another £5,000 if you want the all-wheel-drive powertrain, while the fiery Performance model sits around the £60,000 mark.  

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While the entry-level RWD model is cheaper to buy, we’d go for the Long Range rear-wheel drive because its 400-mile range makes it far more useful on longer trips. The Model 3 comes very well equipped as standard, so there’s no need to raid the options list.

If you’d like to save on this electric exec, you can build your perfect Tesla Model 3 via the Auto Express Buy A Car service. We also have a wide selection of Model 3 leasing deals, and you can even find a number of used Tesla Model 3s that are ready to hit the road.

Tesla Model 3 alternatives

While Tesla was one of the leaders of the electric car revolution, mainstream manufacturers have been quickly catching up, as is clear from the number of talented rivals the Model 3 now has to go head-to-head with. The class-leading BMW i3 and sleek Mercedes CLA lead the pack in electric driving range, while the Mercedes C-Class Electric boasts the best comfort. The space-age Hyundai Ioniq 6 has been facelifted and now offers improved range, with revised pricing that can be further reduced thanks to a healthy electric car grant discount. Chinese newcomers continue to make waves, too, with the BYD Seal quickly becoming a common sight on the UK’s roads, while the Mazda 6e uses Chinese tech to deliver a long range and plenty of features.

If you’re not too bothered about the fully electric aspect, you also have traditional executive cars like the BMW 3 Series and Mercedes C-Class that still demand respect in the compact saloon space, and can be had with plug-in hybrid (PHEV) power, meaning you can take advantage of some of the tax benefits of an electrified vehicle.

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Tesla Model 3 pictures

Tesla Model 3 - front tracking16

Key updates of the Tesla Model 3 review

  • 12 November 2026: Revised scoring and general updates with the latest rivals.

  • 27 July 2026: Latest driving impressions.

Frequently Asked Questions

The Model 3 comes with a four-year/50,000-mile warranty. This beats the industry standard three-year warranty, and should provide plenty of cover for those planning to lease a Model 3. However, it can’t match the mileage allowances of other premium manufacturers such as BMW. The battery pack is covered by a separate warranty of eight years or 120,000 miles.

Deals on the Model 3 and alternatives

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Dean Gibson
Senior test editor

Dean has been part of the Auto Express team for more than 20 years, and has worked across nearly all departments, starting on magazine production, then moving to road tests and reviews. He's our resident van expert, but covers everything from scooters and motorbikes to supercars and consumer products.

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Tesla testing self-driving tech in the UK: Robotaxi coming to London?

A video released by Tesla shows a Model 3 navigating the tricky roads of London (almost) completely hands-free
News
25 Jul 2025
Mid-size Company Car of the Year 2025: Tesla Model 3
Mid-size Company Car of the Year 2025: Tesla Model 3

Mid-size Company Car of the Year 2025: Tesla Model 3

The Tesla Model 3 is the 2025 Auto Express Mid-size Company Car of the Year with the BMW i4 and Mercedes C 300 e commended
Awards
2 Jul 2025
Tesla Model 3 alternatives: Six sleek electric cars you could buy instead
Tesla Model 3 alternatives - header image

Tesla Model 3 alternatives: Six sleek electric cars you could buy instead

Bored of seeing Tesla Model 3s everywhere? Here are the best new and used electric executive car alternatives
Best cars & vans
28 May 2025
Best commuter cars to buy 2026
Best commuter cars 2025 - header

Best commuter cars to buy 2026

No matter what size, shape or price of car you’re after, one of these commuter car recommendations will be right for you.
Best cars & vans
29 Apr 2025
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