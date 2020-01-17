Tesla Model 3 review
Impressive tech and a solid drive keep the Model 3 relevant, but newer rivals offer greater range
Our opinion on the Tesla Model 3
The Tesla Model 3 is spacious, hi-tech, boasts great performance and is competitively priced. A facelift in 2024 enhanced the car’s looks and, more importantly, improved build quality. As ever, access to the Tesla Supercharger network remains one of the Model 3's strongest positives, and its excellent navigation system helps to make long drives a breeze thanks to its automatic preconditioning ahead of planned charging stops. However, rivals are catching up fast, with a number of newer alternatives – including the excellent BMW i3 – starting to leave the ageing Model 3 behind in terms of range and overall driving appeal.
About the Tesla Model 3
The Tesla Model 3 four-door saloon arrived in the UK in 2019 to great fanfare and has been a big seller ever since, although in recent years the Tesla Model Y has achieved larger sales volumes for Tesla.
In recent tests, the Model 3 has been overtaken by the Mercedes CLA Electric for range and all-round driving comfort, while the BMW i3 picks up the baton from its sleek BMW i4 sibling to deliver a more polished all-round package with even faster charging speeds and the longest electric driving range of any car currently sold in the UK.
We've driven almost every version of the Model 3 since it arrived in the UK, with our latest twin test including a Tesla Model 3 RWD against a Mazda 6e. We've also pitted a Tesla Model 3 Long Range RWD against a Mercedes CLA 250+ and put the Tesla Model 3 Performance through its paces.
Performance & driving experience
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Pros
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Cons
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Overall, the Model 3 is a very competent steer; it can’t match the latest BMW i3 or the older BMW i4 in terms of outright handling, while both the Mercedes CLA Electric and Mercedes C-Class Electric are more refined. The only version that comes close to offering the same driving fun as BMW is the Performance model. The regular Model 3 could still do with a bit more steering feedback, but it’s a massive improvement on what has gone before.
Electric motors, 0-60mph acceleration and top speed
Tesla has built a reputation for making cars that accelerate faster than just about anything else on the road, and while the RWD isn’t as rapid as the hot-rod Performance version and its sub-three-second 0-62mph time, it still manages the sprint in 6.2 seconds.
Used - available now
2021 Tesla
Model 3
59,987 milesAutomaticElectricCash £15,500
2021 Tesla
Model 3
59,061 milesAutomaticElectricCash £18,490
2023 Tesla
Model 3
40,889 milesAutomaticElectricCash £20,224
2023 Tesla
Model 3
24,351 milesAutomaticElectricCash £21,406
Moving to the Long Range RWD model, while there’s more weight to contend with, you get a bump in power to 320bhp, and 0-62mph is dispatched in 4.9 seconds. The Long Range AWD adds a second electric motor to the front axle for four-wheel drive, upping the power output to 346bhp and reducing the 0-62mph time to 4.2 seconds, while the top speed stands at 125mph for both Long Range cars.
The Model 3 Performance has a dual-motor set-up providing 453bhp, giving it a blistering 0-62mph time of 2.9 seconds and a top speed of 163mph. Even more impressive is the way it goes about delivering this acceleration, with zero fuss and a solid surge of power from a standstill, much like the rest of the Model 3 line-up
All the tweaks to the Performance model mean it’s the best Model 3 we’ve driven. While it’s always been quick, the latest version introduces the chassis tech necessary to make it fun as well as fast. Its numerous improvements haven’t quite made it a ‘BMW M3 killer’, but it is still an astonishingly capable performance car at an astounding price.
It offers the opportunity to alter various parameters in its Track mode, from the power split between the front and rear axles, and the ability to pick from one of three levels for the stability control system, and this offers confidence to exploit the car’s talents in the bends, rather than just utilise it as a straight-line speed machine.
|Model
|Power
|0-62mph
|Top speed
|Model 3 RWD
|279bhp
|6.2 seconds
|110mph
|Model 3 Long Range RWD
|320bhp
|4.9 seconds
|125mph
|Model 3 Performance
|453bhp
|2.9 seconds
|163mph
Town driving, visibility and parking
One of the first things to get accustomed to with the Model 3 is the drive system. Owners are expected to pair their smartphones with the car, and when set up, this ‘digital key’ automatically unlocks the car when the phone is detected. It’s automatically ‘on’ as soon as you’re sitting at the wheel, too.
The next Tesla quirk is the drive selector, because there’s no physical control; instead you simply swipe up (or down for reverse) on the right edge of the touchscreen on RHD cars.
Once you’re used to the Model 3’s power delivery, it’s easy enough to modulate. The accelerator pedal is very precise, which allows you to drive with chauffeur-like smoothness at low speeds. There’s a single level of energy recuperation on offer that’s stronger than in many rivals, but it’s easy enough to manage, while the brakes provide good stopping power.
The suspension feels firm with a little bit of patter at low speeds, but it won’t cause discomfort for passengers, and the Model 3 deals well with larger lumps and bumps.
Country road driving and handling
While it’s not quite as engaging as a BMW i4 from behind the wheel, the Model 3 feels composed and agile when tackling bends, even in its most basic RWD form. All Model 3s feature quick steering, plenty of grip and a responsive throttle that’s great for overtaking.
Motorway driving and long-distance comfort
Tesla worked hard to improve refinement in the Model 3 as part of the car’s mid-life facelift, adding acoustic glass all round, improved suspension bushes, seals and various other sound-dampening materials. The brand claims it’s achieved a 30 per cent reduction in wind noise compared with the previous version, and it’s certainly helped to make the Model 3 one of the quietest cars in its class, with only the bassy rumble of tyre noise at motorway speeds holding it back against the likes of the highly refined BMW i4.
"The big win for the Model 3 Performance is the suspension, which is the best we’ve felt in any Model 3, or indeed any Tesla yet. It’s not soft, but it is controlled and resolved, helping the car plough through bumps in the road that would have had any other Model 3 crashing or shuddering." - Jordan Katsianis, news editor.
Range, charging & running costs
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Pros
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Cons
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Electric range, battery life and charge time
The Model 3 RWD has an official range of 332 miles, which is the shortest of the whole line-up, but is still pretty decent given the price. On test, we saw a return of 4.4 miles per kWh or 264 miles of range for the RWD model on a route that incorporated plenty of rural miles and motorway driving. This was particularly impressive when you consider a Mazda 6e covering similar ground managed 3.9 miles per kWh, although its bigger battery yields a little more range at just over 300 miles. Another similarly sized and slightly cheaper rival (thanks to its £3,750 electric car grant discount) is the revised Hyundai Ioniq 6, which in entry-level Premium RWD form has a range of 422 miles.
When testing the Long Range AWD in cold weather, we recorded an efficiency of 3.8 miles per kWh, or around 300 miles in the real world. However, on another cold day with the latest BMW i3 50 xDrive, we managed a similarly impressive 3.9 miles per kWh, and thanks to its much larger battery, we calculated a real-world range of an amazing 424 miles between charges.
A big advantage the Model 3 has over rivals is access to Tesla Superchargers in the UK. The rapid-charging network has slowly been opening up to all electric car owners, but Tesla drivers benefit from favourable tariffs.
You don’t have to use Tesla’s rapid chargers, though, because the Model 3 features Type 2 and CCS charging ports, so you can take advantage of other public charge points, too. The socket is next to the left-hand rear light and opens with the push of a button in the car, or via the Tesla smartphone app.
The base Model 3 has a maximum charging speed of 175kW, compared with 250kW for the rest of the line-up. However, you can replenish the battery in both versions from 10 to 80 per cent capacity in less than half an hour, or add up to 175 miles of range in just 15 minutes on the right rapid charger. A regular 7.4kW home wallbox charger will take just over nine hours to fully recharge the base Model 3, while the Long Range battery will take just under 13 hours to be fully recharged.
|Model
|Battery size
|Range
|Insurance group
|Model 3 RWD
|62.5kWh (est)
|332 miles
|32
|Model 3 Long Range RWD
|84.7kWh (est)
|466 miles
|37
|Model 3 Performance
|84.7kWh (est)
|354 miles
|48
Insurance groups
Group ratings start at a relatively sensible 32 for the RWD model, rising to 37 for the Long Range RWD, then 40 for the AWD version and soaring to 48 for the Model 3 Performance. However, when we received a sample quote for the base RWD car (£1,320), it was £40 pricier than for the top-spec Mazda 6e, a car that sits in insurance group 44.
Tax
All versions of the Model 3 bar the top-spec Performance model dip below the £50,000 luxury car tax threshold for EVs, although the Premium Long Range will also break that barrier if you add options to it.
Company car drivers searching for their next executive cruiser will be pleased to hear that the Model 3 carries the lowest applicable rate of Benefit-in-Kind company car tax, due to its zero-emission status.
Depreciation
Our market data shows that the Model 3 should retain between 40 and 46 per cent of its original value after a period of 36,000 miles or three years, with the base RWD model being the best performer.
For comparison, the Mercedes C Class Electric holds on to between 46 and 49 per cent of its value over the same period, but more impressively, its cheaper Mercedes CLA Electric sibling maintains between 50 and 56 per cent of its original value.
Interior, design & technology
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Pros
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Cons
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The Model 3 isn’t the most attractive car on the road, but we think it still manages to look upmarket without appearing overly flashy. The facelifted Tesla, with its slightly sharper front end and C-shaped tail-lights, is more attractive than the original model.
Equipment is generous on every Model 3, with standard kit including 18-inch alloy wheels, electrically adjustable heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, glass roof, wireless charging pads for two smartphones, ambient lighting, a basic version of Tesla’s Autopilot driver-assistance system, plus that massive central display with the facility to stream videos and music or play games.
Upgrade to our preferred Premium trim, and you'll get:
- Ambient interior lighting
- Heated rear seats
- An 8-inch 2nd row screen with additional air vents
- An uprated 9-speaker sound system
- Frequency-dependent suspension
Go all-out for a Performance version, and it'll get fancier still electronically controlled adaptive suspension, a 15-speaker sound system, and 20-inch alloy wheels.
Interior and dashboard design
The Model 3’s minimalist interior is in contrast to the relatively conservative exterior. The dashboard is almost entirely dominated by the central 15.4-inch infotainment screen that controls virtually all functions, and displays your speed and other driving data, while the air vents are tucked away neatly behind an otherwise plain dash.
Materials and build quality
Tesla worked on the Model 3’s interior quality as part of the 2024 facelift, and there has been a marked improvement inside. The cabin doesn’t feel quite as solid or expensive as those of the flawless BMW i4 or Mercedes CLA, but it’s still pretty decent.
Infotainment, sat-nav and stereo
Tesla often has the feel of a tech firm first and a car company second, and the Model 3’s super-slick infotainment set-up is at the cutting edge of what you’ll find in contemporary vehicles.
The 15.4-inch touchscreen also has the processing power to match its hi-res graphics. Loading times when plotting a route are rapid, and there’s minimal latency when responding to touches, pinches and swipes. Its precision with those inputs is impressive, too.
Roughly a third of the screen is reserved for driving information. Some will prefer to have a readout in an instrument binnacle, but the numbers are large, so they’re hard to miss.
As well as controlling all of the Model 3’s functions, the car’s vast touchscreen display is also home to a suite of apps and games to keep occupants entertained, either while you’re driving or when parked and charging.
There’s no Apple CarPlay or Android Auto support, with Tesla preferring to use its own method of smartphone integration. We had no problems with Tesla’s on-board system, however, and the sat-nav system is particularly impressive with its ability to plot charging spots en route.
Boot space & practicality
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Pros
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Cons
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The Model 3 is a four-door saloon with a generous cabin and boot, plus a separate storage area under the bonnet.
Dimensions and size
The Tesla Model 3 is slightly shorter than the BMW i3 and Mercedes C-Class Electric but is actually wider than both to the benefit of passenger space. The Model 3's boot shape and battery layout create a deep load area that offers a competitive amount of room for your luggage, although the saloon opening is a bit tight and reduces versatility, making it trickier to load taller items. It gains some points back by offering space under the bonnet.
|Dimensions comparison
|Model
|Tesla Model 3
|BMW i3
|Mercedes C-Class Electric
|Length
|4,720mm
|4,760mm
|4,883mm
|Width
|1,933mm
|1,865mm
|1,892mm
|Height
|1,440mm
|1,480mm
|1,503mm
|Wheelbase
|2,875mm
|2,897mm
|2,962mm
|Boot space
|594 litres
|420 litres
|470 litres
Seats & passenger space
The Model 3 has loads of space up front, and its minimalist design adds a sense of airiness. It’s easy to get comfortable in the driving seat, too.
There’s plenty of storage, with the centre console featuring wireless charging pads for two phones and two large cubbies: one under the large armrest and another a little further forward, below a sliding cover. The door bins are generously sized, and there are two front cup holders. Our biggest issue with the glovebox is the lack of a physical release; you must use the touchscreen or voice commands.
If you have to carry five people, the Model 3 can handle it. A completely flat floor in the rear provides space for everyone’s feet, plus there’s enough headroom and legroom to enjoy longer journeys. But the Model 3 isn’t perfect, because the low-mounted seats push passengers’ legs upward, leaving them with only limited under-thigh support. Two Isofix mounting points for child seats are provided on the outer positions of the rear bench.
Boot space
A 594-litre boot is larger than you’ll find in many rivals, and the Model 3 has a very deep under-floor storage area. But the narrow boot opening makes loading items trickier than in hatchbacks such as the BMW i4 and Mazda 6e that have wider openings. The Model 3 has split-folding rear seats if you need to carry longer items. Under-bonnet storage is accessible either via the car’s touchscreen or the Tesla smartphone app. Its 88-litre capacity is big enough for two small soft bags, but there’s a 50kg weight limit.
"The Model 3 is an absolute doddle to drive around town. Visibility is excellent due to a low scuttle that gives an unobstructed view forward, plus there are parking sensors front and rear." - Dean Gibson, senior road test editor.
Reliability & safety
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Pros
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Cons
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Crash safety experts Euro NCAP put the Model 3 through its paces in 2019 and again in 2025, and on both occasions, it was awarded the maximum five-star rating.
You can subscribe to the Tesla Assisted Driving Basic pack for £99 per month (£1,188 per year) to get a number of assisted driving features with your Tesla. While the company acknowledges that Tesla Assisted Driving isn't available yet due to regulations, you can get some features such as Autosteer, Traffic-Aware Cruise Control, Lane Change Assist, Dumb Summon, and Auto Park. However, some of these features are available without paying a monthly subscription on the Model 3's rivals, with the BMW i3 and Mercedes both providing an automatic parking feature across the range, while Hyundai provides remote smart park assist with the range-topping N Line Evo trim, which works like dumb summon in that you use the key to move the car out of a parking space.
|Euro NCAP safety ratings
|Euro NCAP safety rating
|Five stars (2025)
|Adult occupant protection
|90%
|Child occupant protection
|93%
|Vulnerable road user protection
|89%
|Safety assist
|87%
The Tesla Model 3 topped the 2026 Driver Power survey, finishing first in the best cars to own list with a score of 88.55 per cent – the highest-rated car in the entire 50-car study. It took top three positions in six categories, finishing first for Quality & Reliability, first for Safety Features, and second for Infotainment. Its Powertrain score of 93.82 per cent also placed it first, reflecting owners’ satisfaction with its electric drivetrain. The exterior was its weakest area at 34th place, suggesting some owners feel the styling is underwhelming. Tesla ranked third out of 30 brands in the best manufacturer standings, with a score of 86.91 per cent.
|Tesla Model 3
|Position
|Score
|Overall
|1st
|88.55%
|Powertrain
|1st
|93.82%
|Exterior
|34th
|86.87%
|Interior
|10th
|85.97%
|Practicality & Bootspace
|11th
|86.00%
|Ride & Handling
|14th
|89.58%
|Safety Features
|1st
|89.70%
|Economy & Running Costs
|3rd
|84.04%
|Quality & Reliability
|1st
|90.54%
|Infotainment
|2nd
|90.06%
|Value
|5th
|87.64%
What owners said
- “Best car I have ever owned. The technology is just on another level. Nothing to dislike.”
- “Range anxiety has never been an issue. Supercharger network is fantastic. Only downside is the build quality could be better in places.”
- “The performance is incredible. Silent, fast, and efficient. I dislike the lack of physical buttons.”
- “Love the over-the-air updates. The interior is minimalist but I miss a few physical controls.”
Buying, prices and deals
Best buy: Tesla Model 3 Premium Long Range RWD
Pricing for the Tesla Model 3 starts from around £38,000 for the base Rear-Wheel Drive spec, and moving up to the more lavishly-equipped Premium trim pushes this up to £45,000. You’ll need to add another £5,000 if you want the all-wheel-drive powertrain, while the fiery Performance model sits around the £60,000 mark.
While the entry-level RWD model is cheaper to buy, we’d go for the Long Range rear-wheel drive because its 400-mile range makes it far more useful on longer trips. The Model 3 comes very well equipped as standard, so there’s no need to raid the options list.
If you’d like to save on this electric exec, you can build your perfect Tesla Model 3 via the Auto Express Buy A Car service. We also have a wide selection of Model 3 leasing deals, and you can even find a number of used Tesla Model 3s that are ready to hit the road.
Tesla Model 3 alternatives
While Tesla was one of the leaders of the electric car revolution, mainstream manufacturers have been quickly catching up, as is clear from the number of talented rivals the Model 3 now has to go head-to-head with. The class-leading BMW i3 and sleek Mercedes CLA lead the pack in electric driving range, while the Mercedes C-Class Electric boasts the best comfort. The space-age Hyundai Ioniq 6 has been facelifted and now offers improved range, with revised pricing that can be further reduced thanks to a healthy electric car grant discount. Chinese newcomers continue to make waves, too, with the BYD Seal quickly becoming a common sight on the UK’s roads, while the Mazda 6e uses Chinese tech to deliver a long range and plenty of features.
If you’re not too bothered about the fully electric aspect, you also have traditional executive cars like the BMW 3 Series and Mercedes C-Class that still demand respect in the compact saloon space, and can be had with plug-in hybrid (PHEV) power, meaning you can take advantage of some of the tax benefits of an electrified vehicle.
Tesla Model 3 pictures
Key updates of the Tesla Model 3 review
12 November 2026: Revised scoring and general updates with the latest rivals.
27 July 2026: Latest driving impressions.
Frequently Asked Questions
The Model 3 comes with a four-year/50,000-mile warranty. This beats the industry standard three-year warranty, and should provide plenty of cover for those planning to lease a Model 3. However, it can’t match the mileage allowances of other premium manufacturers such as BMW. The battery pack is covered by a separate warranty of eight years or 120,000 miles.
Deals on the Model 3 and alternatives