Tesla Model 3 review

Our opinion on the Tesla Model 3

The Tesla Model 3 is spacious, hi-tech, boasts great performance and is competitively priced. A facelift in 2024 enhanced the car’s looks and, more importantly, improved build quality. As ever, access to the Tesla Supercharger network remains one of the Model 3's strongest positives, and its excellent navigation system helps to make long drives a breeze thanks to its automatic preconditioning ahead of planned charging stops. However, rivals are catching up fast, with a number of newer alternatives – including the excellent BMW i3 – starting to leave the ageing Model 3 behind in terms of range and overall driving appeal.

About the Tesla Model 3

The Tesla Model 3 four-door saloon arrived in the UK in 2019 to great fanfare and has been a big seller ever since, although in recent years the Tesla Model Y has achieved larger sales volumes for Tesla.

In recent tests, the Model 3 has been overtaken by the Mercedes CLA Electric for range and all-round driving comfort, while the BMW i3 picks up the baton from its sleek BMW i4 sibling to deliver a more polished all-round package with even faster charging speeds and the longest electric driving range of any car currently sold in the UK.

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We've driven almost every version of the Model 3 since it arrived in the UK, with our latest twin test including a Tesla Model 3 RWD against a Mazda 6e. We've also pitted a Tesla Model 3 Long Range RWD against a Mercedes CLA 250+ and put the Tesla Model 3 Performance through its paces.

Performance & driving experience Performance is impressive, and the Model 3 is a doddle to drive once you’re used to its quirks

Pros All versions are very quick

Precise accelerator response allows for smooth driving

Among the quietest EVs at motorway speeds Cons Not as involving to drive as a BMW i4

We prefer the adjustable regen braking of a Hyundai Ioniq 6

Steering is lacking in feedback

Overall, the Model 3 is a very competent steer; it can’t match the latest BMW i3 or the older BMW i4 in terms of outright handling, while both the Mercedes CLA Electric and Mercedes C-Class Electric are more refined. The only version that comes close to offering the same driving fun as BMW is the Performance model. The regular Model 3 could still do with a bit more steering feedback, but it’s a massive improvement on what has gone before.​

Electric motors, 0-60mph acceleration and top speed

Tesla has built a reputation for making cars that accelerate faster than just about anything else on the road, and while the RWD isn’t as rapid as the hot-rod Performance version and its sub-three-second 0-62mph time, it still manages the sprint in 6.2 seconds.