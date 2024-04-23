New Tesla Model 3 Performance arrives with sub 3-second 0-60mph time 

Not only has Tesla just revealed the new Model 3 Performance - a quicker, more powerful version of the brand’s all-electric executive saloon car - but it's gone straight on sale here in the UK, too. Prices kick off at £59,990.

The Tesla Model 3 really solidified Tesla’s popularity in the UK, becoming the country’s second best-selling car in 2021. Since then it’s received a mid-life facelift in 2023 - bringing more range and new technology - but now it’s time for the hot Performance range-topper.

Available to order now, the Tesla Model 3 Performance is £10,000 more than the mid-range ‘Long Range’ and £20,000 more than the entry-level Model 3 Rear-Wheel Drive.

The new Performance gains the same exterior tweaks as the rest of the facelifted range with a more aerodynamic design, a new cooling duct in the front bumper, plus new headlights and rear lights. Aesthetic changes include a rear diffuser and carbon-fibre spoiler to aid stability. There’s also new forged 20-inch aluminium wheels with a staggered set up for “sharper turn-in response, improved predictability, and increased traction out of corners on both road and track surfaces”, according to Tesla.

Tesla also says the Model 3 Performance’s ‘new drive unit’ unlocks more than 460bhp and will go from 0-60mph in 2.9 seconds - besting the previous car’s 3.1-second 0-60mph time. Top speed is 1mph faster at 163mph. Tesla doesn’t say what battery the Performance uses, but we suspect it's the same 78kWh unit as the Long Range. Power is sent to all four wheels via a dual-motor set up and maximum range stands at 328 miles

The new Performance has had several chassis tweaks as well. There’s a new ‘Track Mode V3’ which now integrates electric motor controls, the adaptive suspension, powertrain cooling and Tesla’s ‘Vehicle Dynamics Controller’ under a new single system. Tesla says this allows for “ultimate handling performance without giving up everyday usability”. Structural stiffness has been increased, there’s updated springs, new stabiliser bars and bushing, while the ‘track-ready brakes’ feature ‘high-performance’ brake pads.

Inside it’s similar to the rest of the Model 3 range with a huge 15.4-inch central screen and a minimalist theme - the sport seats are new, however, with extra side bolstering with the option to be heated and ventilated. Tesla says first deliveries of the Model 3 Performance will begin in Q2 of this year.

