Car Deal of the Day: this Tesla Model 3 won’t break the bank at £271 a month

Tesla’s Model 3 is a global best-seller – but it doesn’t cost the earth to bag one. It’s our Deal of the Day for 23 May

By:George Armitage
23 May 2025
Tesla Model 3 - front cornering
  • Quick and easy to drive
  • 323-mile range
  • Just £271.01 a month

Sales of new Tesla cars may have taken a bit of dive recently, but offerings such as the Model 3 still stack up very well in the electric car market. Especially so with deals like this one.

Through the Auto Express Find A Car service, Embrace Leasing is offering the four-door saloon for just £271.01 a month. That low monthly sum is after a £3,552.12 initial payment, and it’s a three-year deal with a 5,000-mile-a-year limit. Need more miles? The agreement can be nudged up to 8,000 a year for just £16.45 extra a month. 

For that, you get the entry-level Rear-Wheel-Drive model, or Standard as it’s also known. 

Despite having the smallest battery Tesla offers (60kWh) you still get a claimed 323 miles of range – and remember, Teslas are pretty efficient, so you can expect high a figure in the high 200s in real-world everyday driving, while the firm’s Supercharger network will get you on your way in no time. 

Of course, Tesla is also famed for making fast cars and even this base-spec Model 3 is quick off the mark. Top speed is 125mph, and it’s lightning quick off the line, taking less than six seconds to get from 0-62mph. 

Tesla gave its compact executive saloon a pretty hefty facelift in 2023, bringing in sleeker styling at the front and rear, plus an overhauled interior. The cabin is still a very minimalist place to be and the tech works well, but be prepared for no indicator stalks.  

Tesla Model 3 - interior

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Tesla Model 3 leasing offers from leading providers on our Tesla Model 3 hub page.

Check out the Tesla Model 3 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

