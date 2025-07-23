Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Renault will “stick to the plan” as it hits number 2 in Europe

Renault has no plans to fight Volkswagen for sales supremacy, despite huge growth in EV sales due to new Renault 5

By:Richard Ingram
23 Jul 2025
Renault 5 - front static

Renault will stay resolute in its commitment to full-hybrid and electric cars, largely dismissing the usefulness of plug-in hybrids as it transitions to a fully electric range. Renault has just been crowned number two car manufacturer in Europe – behind Volkswagen but now ahead of Toyota – in the first half of 2025.

Advertisement - Article continues below

When asked whether the firm had any plans to chase down its German rival, Renault’s global sales and operations director, Ivan Segal, told Auto Express he would “stick to the plan” by offering buyers “the right powertrain” – rather than muddying the waters with too much choice.

Renault sold almost 395,000 cars in Europe in the first half of 2025, 41 per cent of which were hybrids made up of Clio, Captur, Symbioz, Austral and Rafale. A further 16 per cent were EVs (up 57 per cent on 2024) – fuelled mainly by the launch of the new Renault 5. The firm hopes to further lower its 94.2g/km average emissions per vehicle going forward – a figure that’s already down almost 12 per cent year-on-year.

Auto Express can help you find your next car, whether its hybrid, plug-in hybrid or a full EV – we’ve got thousands available via our Find a Car service.

Renault’s hybrid and EV strategy is working

“[Renault’s] strategy is a good one,” Segal insisted. “Full hybrid on one side, and the EV on the other. We don’t know the speed at which they’ll grow, but we know this is where it will grow.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

“Maybe with EV, the expectation was to have a much faster growth, but the fact that we are balanced with the line-up, for us it is a kind of sustainable growth for the future,” he told us. “We know that regulation can change, but we believe that we've got the right powertrain, the right range, to be stable and balanced depending on what will be decided, or the evolution of demand”.

Will Renault offer more PHEVs?

Talking about plug-in hybrids, Segal said: “We see this market is not growing at the speed of the full-hybrid market in Europe. It depends on the regulation; in some markets PHEV is pushed by the regulation, but less and less.

“So we continue to think that full hybrid is the right solution for customers coming from diesel, not willing to go directly to EV and trying to find the right balance between these two worlds. We believe full hybrid is globally simple for our customer,” he said.

It means that alongside the hybrid models listed above, the firm’s flagship Rafale SUV is likely to remain Renault’s only plug-in hybrid offering: “For some specific needs usage with a huge number of kilometres, we believe that PHEV can be a good solution in terms of consumption,” Segal told us. “But globally, we stick to our plan. Two legs: full hybrid on one side, EV on the other”.

Configure your perfect Renault 5 through our Find a Car service now. Alternatively, check out the best deals out there on a new Renault 5 from stock or top prices on used Renault 5 models...

Great Renault leasing deals

Renault 5

Renault 5

New Renault 5From £253 ppm**
Renault Clio

Renault Clio

New Renault ClioFrom £201 ppm**
Renault Captur

Renault Captur

New Renault CapturFrom £257 ppm**
Skip advert
Advertisement
  • Cars
Richard Ingram
Deputy editor

Richard has been part of the team for over a decade. During this time he has covered a huge amount of news and reviews for Auto Express, as well as being the face of Carbuyer and DrivingElectric on Youtube. In his current role as deputy editor, he is now responsible for keeping our content flowing and managing our team of talented writers.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Vegans, and cows, rejoice! Renault signs PETA deal to cut leather from cars
Renault Scenic UK - rear seats

Vegans, and cows, rejoice! Renault signs PETA deal to cut leather from cars

The brand already doesn’t offer leather in the UK, but this will now extend worldwide
News
18 Jul 2025
Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2025, 2026 and beyond
New cars coming soon header image

Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2025, 2026 and beyond

These are the most important new cars headed our way, from brands including Audi, BMW, Dacia, Ferrari, Ford, Skoda and more
Best cars & vans
23 Jun 2025
The man who saved Renault is leaving. Here’s why you’ll miss Luca de Meo
Luca de Meo with Renault 5 and Megane

The man who saved Renault is leaving. Here’s why you’ll miss Luca de Meo

Luca de Meo revived Renault from crippling losses and gave us the new 5 and Alpine A390. He’s one of the greats
News
16 Jun 2025
New entry-level Renault Symbioz is £3k cheaper than a Nissan Qashqai
Renault Symbioz hybrid - front angled

New entry-level Renault Symbioz is £3k cheaper than a Nissan Qashqai

The Renault Captur has also been fitted the new full-hybrid powertrain, which gets a bigger battery for more pure-electric driving
News
12 Jun 2025

Most Popular

MG4 and MGS5 EV prices slashed in reply to Government Electric Car Grant
MG4 - rear

MG4 and MGS5 EV prices slashed in reply to Government Electric Car Grant

In order to boost sales, MG is announcing its own a £1,500 grant for some of its EVs
News
21 Jul 2025
Chinese cars will take over as Britain’s best sellers
Opinion - Omoda 5

Chinese cars will take over as Britain’s best sellers

With a dramatic rise in sales, Mike Rutherford thinks it’s only a matter of time before Chinese cars outsell all other countries in the UK
Opinion
20 Jul 2025
Roll over diesel: EVs are now doing the big mileage in the UK
Tesla Model Y - front cornering

Roll over diesel: EVs are now doing the big mileage in the UK

The average UK electric car now covers more than 10,000 miles per year, a similar amount to the average diesel.
News
21 Jul 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content