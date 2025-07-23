Renault will stay resolute in its commitment to full-hybrid and electric cars, largely dismissing the usefulness of plug-in hybrids as it transitions to a fully electric range. Renault has just been crowned number two car manufacturer in Europe – behind Volkswagen but now ahead of Toyota – in the first half of 2025.

When asked whether the firm had any plans to chase down its German rival, Renault’s global sales and operations director, Ivan Segal, told Auto Express he would “stick to the plan” by offering buyers “the right powertrain” – rather than muddying the waters with too much choice.

Renault sold almost 395,000 cars in Europe in the first half of 2025, 41 per cent of which were hybrids made up of Clio, Captur, Symbioz, Austral and Rafale. A further 16 per cent were EVs (up 57 per cent on 2024) – fuelled mainly by the launch of the new Renault 5. The firm hopes to further lower its 94.2g/km average emissions per vehicle going forward – a figure that’s already down almost 12 per cent year-on-year.

Renault’s hybrid and EV strategy is working

“[Renault’s] strategy is a good one,” Segal insisted. “Full hybrid on one side, and the EV on the other. We don’t know the speed at which they’ll grow, but we know this is where it will grow.