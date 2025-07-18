The French might not be known for their willingness to embrace veganism, yet Renault has now signed an agreement with leading animal welfare charity, PETA, to discontinue the inclusion of leather in its car interiors by the end of the year.

In a statement, PETA said that “Renault[’s] decision to go leather-free proves that compassion and innovation can go hand in hand… By choosing cruelty-free materials, the Renault brand is helping to build a future where animals are not harmed for luxury, and the planet is protected for generations.”

To be clear, Renault doesn’t actually offer leather in the UK anymore, anyway; it’s only an option in foreign markets. Over the last few years, the French maker has been pioneering the use of organic and recyclable materials as a more sustainable alternative to traditional upholstery choices.

For example, through Auto Express’ Find a Car service, you can specify the Renault 5 with recycled denim upholstery – a throwback to the Renault 5 Blue Jeans special edition of the 1980s – while other models in the line-up, such as the Nissan Qashqai-rivalling Renault Symbioz come with bio-sourced fabrics as an option.

Renault isn’t the only brand that offers vegan-friendly interiors. MINI, for example, offers its animal-free Vescin leather alternative, while the likes of Vauxhall, Tesla and Kia now all use synthetic alternatives to cowhide. Polestar, on the other hand, offers faux-leather as standard, but also sustainable Bridge of Weir Nappa leather as an option.

It’s also important to point out that no car is completely devoid of animal products altogether; going back to MINI, the British firm uses ostrich feathers, of all things, to help provide the correct finish for each car’s paintwork.

The rubber used in tyres and interior materials in all cars often contains tallow, while some lubricants include animal fat as an ingredient. Many brands, such as Rolls-Royce and Skoda don’t offer vegan interiors at all – the latter does provide cloth upholstery, but its steering wheels are typically trimmed in leather.

