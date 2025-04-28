While this may all seem too good to be true on top of some of the frankly bonkers savings buyers can already claim on certain models in the Ford line-up (the Mach-E is currently being offered with a discount in excess of £7,000), the company’s passenger vehicle director, Catherine Blee, assured us that for now, the Power Promise will run alongside the brand’s pre-existing finance offers, although this could change in the future.

Hyundai – Free charging credit

Choose a Hyundai for your next electric car and a partnership with Octopus Energy means you could net yourself £240 worth of home charging credit to help keep running costs even lower than they typically would be. Once you sign on the dotted line, you’ll be able to enter a promo code on the Octopus website to sign up for one of its EV tariffs and claim the credit, which will ultimately be used to deduct funds from your electricity bill.

Kia – One year of Kia Charge Plus

While Hyundai is focusing on charging at home, sister brand Kia is placing its emphasis on plugging-in on the go with the offer of a year’s free subscription to Kia Charge Plus. This service essentially gives subscribers access and discounts at a variety of chargepoint providers – including the likes of Instavolt and Osprey, with the option to add Ionity, bp pulse and Pod Point as a paid option.

Mercedes – All–electric track offer

It may not be inherently useful per se, but Mercedes’ incentive for EV customers is certainly rather exciting; purchase an electric Merc and you’ll be treated to an electric-car driving experience at Mercedes-Benz World in Weybridge, Surrey. No prior track experience is necessary and you’ll get roughly an hour behind the wheel with a trained instructor, teaching you how to drive the car to the best of your ability on low and high-friction surfaces. More concerned about your pennies than outright performance? Mercedes is also offering anything between £3,500 up to a whopping £10,000 deposit contribution across its EV range to sweeten the deal.

Nissan – Bundle EV charger payment in finance

Call it stingy or call it helpful, Nissan may not be throwing in a free wallbox charger if you purchase the electric Ariya, but it will assist in bundling the cost of one into your finance payments, meaning there should (in theory) be less stress when it comes to dealing with multiple outgoings every month. Nissan will also point you towards its recommended installers so you have peace of mind, plus (at the time of writing) the company is offering the Ariya with low interest rates and a small deposit contribution so as not to look too Scrooge-like in comparison with the competition.

Peugeot – Part-exchange allowance and 0% APR

Looking to trade up to a flashy new EV? Peugeot is currently offering up to £4,000 additional trade-in allowance on top of pre-existing deposit contributions on its electric vehicle range. This offer is available from the dinky E-208 supermini, right through to the new E-5008 seven-seat SUV. Those looking to finance their car over three years can also benefit from zero per cent interest, meaning they won’t be paying any more than the car’s list price, despite spreading the cost.

Tesla – Free Supercharging (for in-stock Model Ys)

You need to act fast if you want to benefit from Tesla’s latest offer of up to two years’ free use of its superb Supercharger network. Available for buyers of existing stock of the pre-facelift Model Y SUV, buyers can get one year’s unlimited Supercharger usage for the majority of the line-up, and two years if you opt for the range-topping Performance model with its supercar-rivalling abilities. Do note that this is non-transferrable if you plan to sell the vehicle after your intended lease or finance period, so make use of it while you can.

Vauxhall – Electric All In

Vauxhall is going all-in on pushing customers towards its EV line-up, and we mean that quite literally; the British firm’s Electric All In scheme is providing buyers with an array of incentives, including £500 towards the purchase and installation of a charger, plus 10,000 miles’ worth of home charging credit with Octopus Energy, worth £175.