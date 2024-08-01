Skywell BE11 review: prices aren't sky high but EV SUV falls well short of rivals

Verdict

Skywell may be a complete unknown in the UK market, but the Skywell BE11 looks to offer buyers a very large amount of electric car for not very much cash. But while it scores big for value, space and comfort, in terms of chassis sophistication, powertrain calibration, performance, efficiency and charge speeds, it falls a long way short of most electric family cars already on sale. If all you need is a huge car for not much money then it’s hard to fault, but if value is your main concern we’d suggest dipping into the used market.

The transition to electrification in the new car market has opened the doors to a range of manufacturers entering the UK market – many of whom come from China. Some, like MG and BYD, have already established themselves as large players, and only show signs of becoming increasingly influential. Others are at a much earlier stage of their journey.

One of those new brands is Skywell. It’s a group that doesn’t have ties to any brands that have become household names (or even emerging ones) over here; its offerings in China primarily lean towards the commercial vehicle side of the industry, with electric buses first, but also trucks, heavy-plant machinery, and vans. That aside, Skywell also has a consumer electronics arm, and the car you see in front of you, which in China is known as the Skyworth EV6. The BE11 nameplate is obviously considered a bit less confusing given Kia already has dibs on the EV6 name over here.