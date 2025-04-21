Renault 5 E-Tech Iconic Five long-term test: hype, heritage and a hint of madness

The interior includes bursts of the vibrant hue on the seats, which are trimmed with upholstery made from recycled plastic bottles. Renault’s Google-powered infotainment software also features, running on dual 10-inch displays that are snappy and clear.

But as characterful as the cabin is, my favourite detail is the ‘My Perso’ button located to the right of the steering wheel, which activates a personalised profile for the driver-assistance systems – so basically turns them all off – with just two quick taps. I’ve loved this feature on every Renault and Dacia model I’ve driven with it, and am still surprised more companies haven’t just stolen this idea. It’s that good.

At the same time, I’m still getting used to the medley of different stalks behind the steering wheel, which can be annoying when trying to pull off a quick manoeuvre; instead of selecting reverse, I turn off the windscreen wipers. One other slight negative is that while the 326-litre boot is plenty for my day-to-day needs, and easily swallowed my luggage for the trip home, the charging cables have to be crammed into the underfloor storage space because there’s no room under the bonnet.

On the road, the Renault 5 just zips around town and is great fun when the going gets twisty. Most surprising is how stable and refined it feels on the motorway. There’s enough remaining poke for overtaking, too, although occasionally I felt the car being pushed around by the crosswinds when I passed the enormous French lorries.

The car’s 252-mile range is merely average, but the read-out on the dashboard seems reliable so far and the 100kW maximum charging speed is quick enough that a 10 to 80 per cent top-up takes about half an hour.

As you’d expect, I’ve been getting many admiring looks from people while charging and driving. In fact, I was stopped by the UK border control on my way onto the Eurotunnel train, which I am convinced was just so one policeman there could have a look around. Thankfully, he seemed impressed by the car; I can’t blame him, because so am I.

Rating 4.5 Model tested Renault 5 E-Tech Iconic Five On fleet since: April 2025 Price new: £30,195 Powertrain: 52kWh battery, 1x e-motor, 148bhp CO2/BiK: 0g/km/3% Options: Pop yellow! paint (£1,200) Insurance*: Group 22E Quote: £543 Mileage 1,586 miles Efficiency: 3.6 miles/kWh Any problems? None so far

*Insurance quote from AA (0800 107 0680) for a 42-year-old in Banbury, Oxon, with three points.