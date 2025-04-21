Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
Long-term tests

Renault 5 E-Tech Iconic Five long-term test: hype, heritage and a hint of madness

Does the retro-inspired electric supermini live up to the massive hype?

By:Ellis Hyde
21 Apr 2025
Renault 5 E-Tech Iconic Five long-term test - header7
Pros
  • Retro design
  • Funky interior
  • Refinement
Cons
  • Cables are a tight fit
  • Tight rear legroom
  • Piano-black trim is a dust magnet
Find your Renault 5
Compare deals from trusted partners on this car and previous models.
Compare leasing deals**
Leasing deals link
Or are you looking to sell your car?
Value my car
Fast, no-nonsense car selling
Value my car

Verdict

The Renault 5 E-Tech is everything I wanted it to be. This phenomenal little bundle of joy is exceeding my expectations, because it delivers the perfect balance of style and substance, both present in extraordinarily high quantities. Frankly, I’m ecstatic to be spending the next few months with it, and am already dreading the day it has to be returned. 

Advertisement - Article continues below
  • Mileage: 1,586 miles
  • Efficiency: 3.6 miles/kWh

The Renault 5 E-Tech is one of the most sought after, hotly anticipated new cars in recent memory. I was completely smitten by the concept model when it was presented in 2021, and have been hanging on every word about this car ever since. So as you can imagine, I’m extremely excited to be living with one for the next few months, and hope to be grinning the entire time. 

But I was worried that Murphy’s law (anything that could go wrong, would go wrong) might interfere somehow. To ensure no one stole our R5 in transit, or its arrival from France wasn’t delayed, I decided to pick up the car myself from Renault’s incredibly impressive ElectriCity plant, just outside the town of Douai, France – some 260 miles and a Channel crossing from home. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Used - available now

A7 Sportback

2018 Audi

A7 Sportback

96,000 milesAutomaticDiesel3.0L

Cash £15,500
View A7 Sportback
Model S

2016 Tesla

Model S

78,000 milesAutomaticElectric

Cash £18,999
View Model S
Qashqai

2018 Nissan

Qashqai

29,208 milesManualPetrol1.3L

Cash £13,997
View Qashqai
Cooper Electric

2023 MINI

Cooper Electric

14,054 milesAutomaticElectric

Cash £13,197
View Cooper Electric

Naturally, while the battery was being topped up, I had a look around the plant, which was where the original Renault 5 was produced from 1974 to 1984. Since then it’s undergone a massive transformation to make EVs, and can now handle up to eight different models based on four platforms, all on the same production line at the same time.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Another mind-boggling fact is that 400 million points of data are collected every single day at this factory; almost everything is monitored to ensure the high quality of the cars, examine energy consumption and identify any potential problems.

I’ve visited a few car factories as part of my job – a weird brag, I know – yet the carefully choreographed waltz of machines putting together the body shell and marrying it to the platform, before actual humans assemble the interior and then sign the whole thing off ready to be delivered, still amazes me. 

Renault 5 E-Tech Iconic Five long-term test - driving7

Having watched lots of other people’s Renault 5s being built, I finally got to admire our own long-term test car. Naturally, we had to have the brilliant pop yellow! paint that has a lot more metal flakes in it than you might think and looks sensational, particularly in the spring sunshine. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The interior includes bursts of the vibrant hue on the seats, which are trimmed with upholstery made from recycled plastic bottles. Renault’s Google-powered infotainment software also features, running on dual 10-inch displays that are snappy and clear. 

But as characterful as the cabin is, my favourite detail is the ‘My Perso’ button located to the right of the steering wheel, which activates a personalised profile for the driver-assistance systems – so basically turns them all off – with just two quick taps. I’ve loved this feature on every Renault and Dacia model I’ve driven with it, and am still surprised more companies haven’t just stolen this idea. It’s that good. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

At the same time, I’m still getting used to the medley of different stalks behind the steering wheel, which can be annoying when trying to pull off a quick manoeuvre; instead of selecting reverse, I turn off the windscreen wipers. One other slight negative is that while the 326-litre boot is plenty for my day-to-day needs, and easily swallowed my luggage for the trip home, the charging cables have to be crammed into the underfloor storage space because there’s no room under the bonnet.

On the road, the Renault 5 just zips around town and is great fun when the going gets twisty. Most surprising is how stable and refined it feels on the motorway. There’s enough remaining poke for overtaking, too, although occasionally I felt the car being pushed around by the crosswinds when I passed the enormous French lorries.

Renault 5 E-Tech Iconic Five long-term test - rear 3/4 charging7

The car’s 252-mile range is merely average, but the read-out on the dashboard seems reliable so far and the 100kW maximum charging speed is quick enough that a 10 to 80 per cent top-up takes about half an hour.

As you’d expect, I’ve been getting many admiring looks from people while charging and driving. In fact, I was stopped by the UK border control on my way onto the Eurotunnel train, which I am convinced was just so one policeman there could have a look around. Thankfully, he seemed impressed by the car; I can’t blame him, because so am I.

Rating4.5
Model testedRenault 5 E-Tech Iconic Five
On fleet since:April 2025
Price new:£30,195
Powertrain:52kWh battery, 1x e-motor, 148bhp
CO2/BiK:0g/km/3%
Options:Pop yellow! paint (£1,200)
Insurance*:Group 22E Quote: £543
Mileage1,586 miles
Efficiency:3.6 miles/kWh
Any problems?None so far

*Insurance quote from AA (0800 107 0680) for a 42-year-old in Banbury, Oxon, with three points.

Skip advert
Advertisement

More reviews

Car group tests
Renault 5 vs Fiat 500e: which stylish EV is king of the city?
In-depth reviews
Renault 5 review
Renault 5 - Electric motors, performance & drive
Renault 5 - Boot space, comfort & practicality
Renault 5 - Reliability & safety
Renault 5 - Interior, design & technology
Renault 5 - Range, charging & running costs
Road tests
New Renault 5 Turbo 3E concept review
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

New & used car deals

Volkswagen Polo

Volkswagen Polo

RRP £15,255Avg. savings £1,704 off RRP*Used from £7,295
New Volkswagen PoloUsed Volkswagen Polo
Skoda Kodiaq

Skoda Kodiaq

RRP £38,140Avg. savings £3,019 off RRP*Used from £14,495
New Skoda KodiaqUsed Skoda Kodiaq
Vauxhall Corsa

Vauxhall Corsa

RRP £18,725Avg. savings £4,137 off RRP*Used from £15,496
New Vauxhall CorsaUsed Vauxhall Corsa
Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Tucson

RRP £29,820Avg. savings £4,640 off RRP*Used from £14,895
New Hyundai TucsonUsed Hyundai Tucson
* Average savings are calculated daily based on the best dealer prices on Auto Express vs manufacturer RRP
Skip advert
Advertisement

Have you considered?

New Volkswagen ID. Buzz GTX 2025 review: sporty MPV lacks wow factor
Volkswagen ID.Buzz GTX - front

New Volkswagen ID. Buzz GTX 2025 review: sporty MPV lacks wow factor

Road tests
18 Apr 2025
Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer long-term test: simple tasks turn into a tech nightmare
Volkswagen ID.7 long-term test - front cornering

Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer long-term test: simple tasks turn into a tech nightmare

Long-term tests
14 Apr 2025
Renault Scenic review
Renault Scenic - main image

Renault Scenic review

In-depth reviews
11 Apr 2025

Most Popular

New baby Nissan Juke EV on the way to challenge the Dacia Spring
Baby Nissan Juke exclusive image - rear

New baby Nissan Juke EV on the way to challenge the Dacia Spring

Nissan to fast-track development of new battery-powered city car to take on forthcoming Volkswagen ID.1, and our exclusive images preview how it could…
News
18 Apr 2025
Future of Nissan in the UK: new Gigafactory to power bold EV plans
Future of Nissan in the UK - header with Phil McNamara

Future of Nissan in the UK: new Gigafactory to power bold EV plans

Nissan is about to go from building the Qashqai hybrid to three fresh EVs in the UK over the next three years – all powered by a new gigafactory
Features
19 Apr 2025
Best SUVs to buy 2025
Best SUVs - header image

Best SUVs to buy 2025

There are plenty of great SUVs to choose from, so we’ve picked out the very best
Best cars & vans
17 Apr 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content