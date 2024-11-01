New Hyundai Inster 2024 review: quirky EV is appealing despite its high price

Verdict

It would be easy to dismiss the new Hyundai Inster on price alone – especially in top-spec 02 trim. But this is a car that equates to more than the sum of its parts. It’s tough, spacious and good to drive, plus it’s refined, efficient and well equipped. If you can resist the retro appeal of a MINI Cooper or Renault 5, but want something striking that’ll never fail to make you smile, the Inster is a compelling alternative with a personality of its own.

It is notoriously difficult to make money building affordable small cars. Many have tried, most have failed – it’s the reason so many superminis have been consigned to the history books in recent years.

That issue is only exaggerated when you factor in the added cost of electrification; it’s no coincidence we’ve got so much choice when it comes to big, heavy SUVs, yet so few EV options in the city-car segment.

But Hyundai has never been one to conform to industry trends, and as such, is about to launch a brand-new sub-£25k small electric car to hit the new Renault 5 and MINI Cooper exactly where it hurts. It’s called the Inster – and yes, before you ask, that does appear to be a fleeting reference to the much-maligned ‘Insta’ social-media generation.