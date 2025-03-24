Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Racy new Hyundai concept car is swarming with Pac-Man ghosts

Hyundai’s cooking up something fun for Korea’s headline motor show, the Seoul Mobility Show

By:Jordan Katsianis
24 Mar 2025
Hyundai concept car Seoul Mobility Show 2025 ghost9

All eyes are on Hyundai as it prepares to reveal a new concept car, one that’s likely to be shown at the Seoul Mobility Show starting on April 3rd. The unknown concept has been teased on Hyundai’s social media platforms and shows little more than a cheeky design motif looking like the ghosts from the Pac-Man video game and some race car-like controls. It points towards this being a high performance concept with attitude. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

No official information has been provided so far, but the fun Pac-Man-like graphics suggest that this won’t be a traditional Hyundai concept car that might point towards a specific future production variant. Instead this might be a more playful project from the design team. 

These graphics look to be placed on various elements around the car, including on a high-mounted bright orange rear wing, on the window glass black-out zones and other locations around the cabin. 

Hyundai concept car Seoul Mobility Show 2025 steering wheel

The most substantive detail in terms of the car’s focus is probably a racing car-like steering wheel that shows various controls including a Boost button and track modes. Given Hyundai’s association with high performance EVs like the Ioniq 5 N and the incoming Ioniq 6 N, this suggests that this concept will be all-electric as well. 

What car the concept will be based on is anyone’s guess for now, if it is indeed based on any existing Hyundai model. But given the huge amount of interest in the new city car-sized Hyundai Inster, we could be looking at a less straight-laced high performance concept, which would fit in with that orange wing mentioned previously. 

Hyundai concept car Seoul Mobility Show 2025

The good news is that we won’t have to wait long to see what Hyundai is cooking up as it’ll likely show up at the Seoul Mobility Show, which might also show up a few other new or heavily updated models.

Come and join our WhatsApp Channel for the latest car news and reviews...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2025, 2026 and beyond
Best new cars coming soon - header image

Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2025, 2026 and beyond

These are the most important new cars headed our way, from brands including Audi, BMW, Dacia, Ferrari, Ford, Skoda and more
Best cars & vans
20 Feb 2025
Tokyo Auto Salon 2025: all the highlights and exciting new cars
Tokyo Auto Salon 2025 header image

Tokyo Auto Salon 2025: all the highlights and exciting new cars

TAS 2025 highlighted the latest in tuning, off-road accessories, and new cars...
News
14 Jan 2025
Hyundai unveils world's first holographic windscreen
Hyundai Mobis ‘Holographic Windshield Display’

Hyundai unveils world's first holographic windscreen

Vast head-up display that stretches entire width of windscreen revealed at CES and could be in production by 2027
News
10 Jan 2025
New Hyundai Ioniq 3 to bring unique style to crossover class
Hyundai Ioniq 3 exclusive image

New Hyundai Ioniq 3 to bring unique style to crossover class

Sibling to the Kia EV3 set to lower the entry-point to Hyundai’s successful Ioniq range, with modest specs and an affordable price
News
27 Nov 2024

Most Popular

Return of the Audi TT: iconic coupe to make all-electric comeback
Audi TT design render (watermarked)

Return of the Audi TT: iconic coupe to make all-electric comeback

Iconic coupe is set to be resurrected for the electric era, and this is what it could look like
News
21 Mar 2025
The smart money is being spent on hybrid cars
Opinion - Toyota Yaris Cross

The smart money is being spent on hybrid cars

Mike Rutherford thinks hybrids sit in the sweet spot between cheaper petrol and diesel models and more expensive pure-electric cars
Opinion
23 Mar 2025
Car Deal of the Day: go upmarket with a Genesis G80 for under £300 a month
Genesis G80 - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: go upmarket with a Genesis G80 for under £300 a month

The G80 is a prestige executive saloon, but also one that’s currently super cheap. It’s our Deal of the Day for 21 March
News
21 Mar 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content