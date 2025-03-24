Racy new Hyundai concept car is swarming with Pac-Man ghosts

All eyes are on Hyundai as it prepares to reveal a new concept car, one that’s likely to be shown at the Seoul Mobility Show starting on April 3rd. The unknown concept has been teased on Hyundai’s social media platforms and shows little more than a cheeky design motif looking like the ghosts from the Pac-Man video game and some race car-like controls. It points towards this being a high performance concept with attitude.

No official information has been provided so far, but the fun Pac-Man-like graphics suggest that this won’t be a traditional Hyundai concept car that might point towards a specific future production variant. Instead this might be a more playful project from the design team.

These graphics look to be placed on various elements around the car, including on a high-mounted bright orange rear wing, on the window glass black-out zones and other locations around the cabin.

The most substantive detail in terms of the car’s focus is probably a racing car-like steering wheel that shows various controls including a Boost button and track modes. Given Hyundai’s association with high performance EVs like the Ioniq 5 N and the incoming Ioniq 6 N, this suggests that this concept will be all-electric as well.

What car the concept will be based on is anyone’s guess for now, if it is indeed based on any existing Hyundai model. But given the huge amount of interest in the new city car-sized Hyundai Inster, we could be looking at a less straight-laced high performance concept, which would fit in with that orange wing mentioned previously.

The good news is that we won’t have to wait long to see what Hyundai is cooking up as it’ll likely show up at the Seoul Mobility Show, which might also show up a few other new or heavily updated models.

