Mon Dieu! Bonkers 533bhp Renault 5 Turbo 3E is selling fast, even with £135,000 price tag

Under the floor is a 70kWh battery that offers up to 248 miles of range, or enough energy for up to half an hour of serious track driving, as well as giving a low centre of gravity that boosts agility further.

Thanks to the 800V system, the Turbo 3E has a maximum charging speed of 350kW – more than three times as fast as the regular R5’s – so a 15 to 80 per cent top-up takes just 15 minutes. The charge port is hidden inside one of the rear air scoops, as a nod to the original’s scoop-mounted fuel filler.

Renault 5 Turbo 3E interior

Inside, the Turbo 3E features two carbon-fibre bucket seats with six-point harnesses, a roll cage where you might expect the rear seats to be, a rally-style handbrake lever sticking out of the centre console for executing perfect drifts, and – in the passenger footwell – the message ‘accroche toi’, which means ‘hang on’.

Advertisement - Article continues below

There’s also Alcantara just about everywhere you look, which on the model we saw features a hand-drawn, cartoon-like tartan pattern. Sadly, Renault hasn’t made a carbon-fibre baguette holder yet, but there is a kneepad for the passenger on the centre console.

That said, not everything is unique to this car. For instance, the three-spoke, flat-bottomed steering wheel is taken from the Alpine A290 because it already has a dedicated button for toggling between the four drive modes – Snow, Regular, Sport and Race, which activates the drift assist function. There’s also a special ‘OV’ (overtake) setting for when you need the full beans, and another for adjusting the strength of the regenerative braking.

The 10.25-inch digital driver’s display and 10.1-inch touchscreen are also available on the regular R5. They run the same OpenR Link infotainment system too, with a suite of Google apps built-in, but the graphics are unique and inspired by the original Turbo’s dashboard.

Vidal told us: “We could have gone more hardcore with the interior and just have a few needles and that’s it. But we said no, we still need to have connectivity and a few features in there, especially if people are going to actually drive the car to a track rather than just put it on a trailer.”

The bank of physical climate control switches is taken from the regular R5, while the Turbo 3E swaps the column-mounted gear selector for a stubby lever on the centre console, which appears to have been borrowed from the £15k Dacia Spring.

Another benefit of having in-wheel electric motors is very little intrusion to the boot space. While the car’s exact luggage capacity hasn’t been confirmed, it looks plenty big enough for a couple of weekend bags, or helmets when you’re heading to the track.

See our latest brand-new Renault 5 deals