Verdict

Just as exhilarating and exciting as before, but with a friendlier road-driving demeanour, the latest 992.2-generation Porsche 911 GT3 remains the pinnacle of sports-car engineering. If for one minute you think its package feels a little tired or predictable, you’d be missing the point entirely; this car is about feel and precision, not raw figures. The price has gone up, though, and with the top-tier options fitted to our test car the GT3 has slipped into the domain of the ultra rich. Lucky sods.

It’s nice to see that with so much change in all parts of our daily lives, there’s at least one constant that remains the same. Porsche continues to offer a 911 GT3 with a naturally aspirated flat-six engine, rear-wheel drive and no sign of turbos, hybrid systems or active suspension. It’s even still available with a six-speed manual transmission, along with the seven-speed PDK we’re driving here.

But don’t for one minute consider this as stagnancy. Because while it may only have just 507bhp and 450Nm of torque, the GT3 still sings to a tune that over the years has been honed to within an inch of perfection. So what exactly has changed for this new 922.2-generation, and have they made this package better or worse?