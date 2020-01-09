Lamborghini Urus review

Is the Lamborghini Urus a good car?

Lamborghini’s entry into the hyper-SUV segment with its Urus has been an unqualified success because, in terms of sheer profitability, it’s done more for the brand’s bottom line than any other model in its history. The great news is that plenty of that revenue has gone into the next generation of its core supercars, but after six years on sale the SUV game has moved on – and so has the Urus, in the form of the SE model.

Key specs Fuel type Petrol, plug-in hybrid Body style Five-door SUV Powertrain 4.0-litre V8, twin-turbocharged, eight-speed dual-clutch auto, plus electric-motor, 25.9kWh battery pack, all-wheel drive Safety TBC Warranty 3ys/unlimited

How much does a Lamborghini Urus cost?

The Lamborghini Urus SE costs from £208,000 in the UK. But there is no chance you’ll walk out of a showroom only paying that much, though, as options are both expensive and numerous.

Our test car was only moderately specified, yet the options still raised the total to nearly £300,000, largely on account of the insanely vivid Ad Personam paintwork, CorsaTex and carbon fibre interior packages, 23-inch wheels, contrasting roof and Bang & Olufsen sound system.

The basic equipment is all there, though, with Matrix LED headlights, 21-inch wheels, a dual-touchscreen infotainment system and even carbon ceramic brakes fitted as standard. In fact, those carbon brakes are the biggest fitted to any production car on sale right now.

Engines, performance and drive The Urus SE has phenomenal performance despite its colossal weight, but the driving experience only comes alive at higher speeds

The big change for the Urus SE is the addition of a plug-in hybrid system, pairing a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 engine with a hefty plug-in hybrid module made up of a 197bhp electric motor and 25.9kWh battery pack. Peak combined power is a staggering 789bhp, with torque rated at 950Nm. These are gains of 132bhp and 100Nm, but they haven’t come without cost.