Range Rover Sport SV review

Is the Range Rover Sport SV a good car?

It’s hard to emphasise just how much of a giant leap forward the Range Rover Sport SV has taken over the previous SVR. The innovative new suspension is transformative to its handling, and despite being a very big and very heavy SUV, is still devastatingly fast and capable. That it does this without compromising on-road comfort or off-road ability is even more impressive.

Key specs Fuel type Petrol Body style Luxury high-performance SUV Powertrain(s) 4.4-litre V8, twin-turbocharged, eight-speed automatic, all-wheel drive Safety 5-star Euro NCAP (2022) Warranty 3yrs/unlimited miles

How much does the Range Rover SV cost?

Land Rover is offering the Range Rover Sport SV in limited variations of specification and trim. With the Edition 1s sold through, we’re now onto Edition 2, which has a base price of £171,800, and can be specified individually or in one of four ‘SV Themes’. These range in cost from £173,800 to £187,100, and offer different colour, trim and wheel options.

Beyond this, you can specify any one of those four colours on a base spec, choosing various carbon trim options, wheel designs and brake caliper colours. Optional extras are limited, but high-priced £6,900 carbon fibre wheels and £7,000 carbon ceramic brakes do benefit the handling as much as they do design. Beyond this, only a £680 Convenience Package or two sunroof options can be added.

Engines, performance & drive The BMW-sourced twin-turbocharged V8 may have dramatically improved performance and fuel economy, but it lacks audible drama

Gone is the old supercharged 5.0-litre V8, and in its place is a 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 (originally a BMW sourced unit, but with plenty of Range Rover-specific tuning) with mild-hybrid tech. The result is 626bhp and 750Nm of torque – 60bhp and 50Nm up on the old SVR, yet with emissions reduced by 15 per cent. It’s all sent to the road via an eight-speed gearbox, all-wheel drive system and an active rear differential.