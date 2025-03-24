Range Rover Sport P550e Autobiography long-term test: expensive, effortless and just getting started

Verdict

The Range Rover Sport PHEV has made a good first impression thanks to its looks, refinement, comfort and good electric range. The infotainment is growing on me despite the absence of physical buttons, and some of the tech – especially the quality of the cameras – has impressed already.

Mileage: 1,802 miles

1,802 miles Efficiency: 42.3mpg

I’ve graciously put my hand up and volunteered to take the key to the Range Rover Sport as a science experiment. As well as the obvious investigation into what it’s like to live with, I’m curious to explore the state of plug-in hybrid technology. Are PHEVs a halfway house to ease people into electric cars, or are they a compromise that leaves you struggling for the efficiency benefits a fully electric powertrain brings?

I’ve run such cars in the past, but have been living day-to-day with various electric vehicles for the past few years. In the meantime PHEVs have gained bigger and better batteries, and the 20-ish-mile real-world range of pioneering plug-in hybrids such as the BMW 330e and Mitsubishi Outlander, is now up to a much more useful 50-plus miles. My car usage combines a sprinkling of longer work-related runs that would previously have required a public charge in an EV, alongside weekend jaunts to my son’s under-11s football matches, visiting family and friends and other assorted trips.