Long-term tests

Range Rover Sport P550e Autobiography long-term test: expensive, effortless and just getting started

Is our Range Rover Sport PHEV talented enough to make it a convincing alternative to an EV?

By:Paul Barker
24 Mar 2025
Range Rover Sport P550e Autobiography long-term test - header16
Avg. savings
£4,271 off RRP*
Pros
  • Comfort
  • Performance
  • PHEV range
Cons
  • Cost of options
  • Size
  • Petrol-only MPG
Verdict

The Range Rover Sport PHEV has made a good first impression thanks to its looks, refinement, comfort and good electric  range. The infotainment is growing on me despite the absence of physical buttons, and some of the tech – especially the quality of the cameras – has impressed already.

  • Mileage: 1,802 miles
  • Efficiency: 42.3mpg
Advertisement - Article continues below

I’ve graciously put my hand up and volunteered to take the key to the Range Rover Sport as a science experiment. As well as the obvious investigation into what it’s like to live with, I’m curious to explore the state of plug-in hybrid technology. Are PHEVs a halfway house to ease people into electric cars, or are they a compromise that leaves you struggling for the efficiency benefits a fully electric powertrain brings? 

I’ve run such cars in the past, but have been living day-to-day with various electric vehicles for the past few years. In the meantime PHEVs have gained bigger and better batteries, and the 20-ish-mile real-world range of pioneering plug-in hybrids such as the BMW 330e and Mitsubishi Outlander, is now up to a much more useful 50-plus miles. My car usage combines a sprinkling of longer work-related runs that would previously have required a public charge in an EV, alongside weekend jaunts to my son’s under-11s football matches, visiting family and friends and other assorted trips.

What I’m interested in is whether avoiding the time and cost of using public chargers on longer runs will be of more benefit than the occasions I go beyond the 32kWh battery’s range and have to use the engine?

Advertisement - Article continues below

The 3.0-litre turbo petrol engine is good, producing 542bhp and giving the 2.7-tonne luxury SUV a sub-five-second 0-62mph time. We let Land Rover choose the spec, because I couldn’t have justified almost £20,000 of options. The big one is the Velocity Blue gloss paint, at a shade under £8,000. Land Rover does also offers half a dozen metallic colours (at £895 each), or the base Fuji White cost-free option, while there are nine satin-finish alternatives, each priced at £9,995. 

There are some of the 14 options I’m more pleased with than others. The gloss black 23-inch wheels don’t look oversized on the Sport, and don’t harm the ride. The £1,100 cost over the standard 22-inch alloys is reasonable, and although I’m hoping the £1,060 for a full-size spare is an unnecessary expense, it’s comforting to know it’s there.

Range Rover Sport P550e Autobiography long-term test - driving

The kids were equally delighted to see the rear-seat infotainment system (a pricey £3,700) and to discover in seconds that the Sport comes with in-car WiFi (£440). Both will get a work-out on an Easter family road trip. 

Early driving impressions are that the Range Rover Sport is going to be an adept long-distance cruiser, and it’s only taken a couple of journeys to find my way around the initially frustrating Pivi Pro infotainment system – controlled via a 13.1-inch central display. There’s a handy button on the steering wheel to switch between three levels of driver assistance, while I’ve set the adjacent favourites button to instantly activate the driver’s heated seat at the start of a journey. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Land Rover’s latest cabins are devoid of buttons, with absolutely everything running through the touchscreen, which I’m not a fan of in any car – a volume knob and dials for the temperature are still things I pine for. Having to dive into screens to switch between driving modes isn’t particularly efficient or safe to do while on the move, and another example of where a simple button would be better. 

But the big touchscreen does display one of the clearest camera views I’ve ever used. The perspective is sometimes a little off when it comes to people or other cars, but the top-down view is especially handy when making sure you’ve managed to nestle what is a very big car within the white lines of a parking bay. 

Range Rover Sport P550e Autobiography long-term test - rear seats

We’re only just starting out on life with the Range Rover Sport PHEV, but the first couple of charges each returned just shy of 50 miles of electric-only running, which in cold weather was close enough to the official figure of 70 miles to provide optimism when warmer weather comes along. More miles will provide more clarity on range, which means I can start on the maths and see how it stacks up overall.

Rating:4.5
Model tested:Range Rover Sport P550e Autobiography PHEV
On fleet since:February 2025
Price new:£113,995
Powertrain:3.0-litre 6cyl turbo petrol PHEV, 542bhp
CO2/BiK:19g/km/8%
Options:Gloss paint (£7,990), black exterior pack (£1,450), rear-seat entertainment (£3,700), electric towbar (£1,130), 23-inch alloys (£1,100), full-size spare (£1,060), privacy glass (£490), convenience pack (£680), WiFi (£440), Tow Assist (£385), Tracker Pro (£340), Off-road modes (£220), LED foglights (£195), plug socket (£120)
Insurance*:Group: 50 quote: £1,800
Mileage/mpg:1,802 miles/42.3mpg
Any problems?None so far

*Insurance quote from AA (0800 107 0680) for a 42-year-old in Banbury, Oxon, with three points.

Paul Barker
Editor

As Editor, Paul’s job is to steer the talented group of people that work across Auto Express, Carbuyer and Driving Electric, and steer the titles to even bigger and better things by bringing the latest important stories to our readers. Paul has been writing about cars and the car industry since 2000, working for consumer and business magazines as well as freelancing for national newspapers, industry titles and a host of major publications.

