Chery Tiggo 8 wins Carwow Car of the Year 2026 thanks to its outstanding value

Carwow, the sister site of Auto Express, has crowned the new Chery Tiggo 8 as its Car of the Year for 2026 after impressing the expert judges with “its versatility, technology and outstanding value”.

The seven-seater family SUV also won Carwow’s Hybrid Hero award, with the plug-in Super Hybrid model offering up to 56 miles of pure-electric range and costing just £33,545. That’s about £5,500 less than the most basic, pure-petrol version of its key rival, the Skoda Kodiaq, or it’s available to lease from just £235 per month through Auto Express’s Buy A Car service.

Mat Watson, Carwow’s chief content officer, said: “The Tiggo 8 is one of those cars that seems almost too good to be true; it’s a premium-feeling SUV with loads of space for seven occupants, a cutting-edge hybrid system, all the luxury kit you could want… yet it costs about the same as a European hatchback.

“If a Chinese car was ever going to conquer the market, it should be this one. It’s unbeatable value and feels like so much more than a budget family bus.”

On top of all that, Chery’s more premium and rugged sister marque Jaecoo was named Carwow’s Brand of the Year. It was only launched in the UK earlier this year, and yet it’s “taken the market by storm,” said Watson, and “already nipping at the heels of the best-sellers”.