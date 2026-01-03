Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
Opinion

Cheap Alibaba classic cars could be the answer for enthusiasts on a budget

Alastair Crooks thinks replica classic cars based on reproduced bodyshells could be the next big thing, if safety barriers can be overcome

By:Alastair Crooks
3 Jan 2026
Alibaba bodyshell scan - opinion, header image

Everywhere you turn there seems to be a new restomod project looking to bring an iconic car back into the limelight for the modern age. While many of them are beautifully detailed and highly desirable - note the new Lotus Esprit-inspired Encor S1 - there are much cheaper ways of bringing classic cars back to life. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Chinese megasite ‘AliBaba’, which is a rival to the likes of eBay and Amazon, got a lot of attention in the automotive world recently because it started selling ready-made steel replica bodyshells of Toyota Corollas - specifically the AE86 version of the Corolla which has a huge following in the classic Japanese sports car scene. If that’s not your thing, there are also bodyshells of Land Rover Defender 90s (from around £5,000), original Minis and even convertible Chevrolet Camaros all for sale on the site. 

Now obviously, you’ll either have to be chummy with a specialist garage or be a very handy mechanic to transform these shells into running cars but having a rust-free body as a starting point would surely appeal to many a Land Rover or Mini enthusiast. 

There is a question of quality with these shells. The process consists of a 3D scan of an original shell, but I’ve seen examples of oval strut tower holes where they should be round and inconsistent air gaps between pressed metal. All of this brings into question the safety of these structures as well.

These parts being mere copies, there’s also no VIN plate or number, so you won’t be able to register a car based on these bodyshells on the road. However, in 2025, the UK Government did clear up the policy regarding Q-plated cars and registering historic, classic, rebuilt and EV-converted vehicles. DVLA notification is no longer required for like-for-like repairs and restorations, cars undergoing ‘major structural work’ can still retain chassis numbers and EV conversions can keep the original make/model identity as long as the DVLA is notified about the powertrain change. 

So long as the quality and safety can be verified as good enough, maybe in future the government can extend this to these AliBaba bodyshells, then we can all run around in mint-condition classics for a fraction of the price. 

Come and join our WhatsApp channel for the latest car news and reviews...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Alpine might have finally delivered a premium French car that Brits will take seriously
Alpine A390 flag

Alpine might have finally delivered a premium French car that Brits will take seriously

Steve Walker thinks sports car brand Alpine could well solve the long-standing French premium car problem…  but by the back door
Opinion
1 Jan 2026
Fiat Panda super test: the 45-year evolution of Italy’s small car icon
Fiat Panda test - head-on

Fiat Panda super test: the 45-year evolution of Italy’s small car icon

A lot has changed since the Fiat Panda first appeared in 1980. To mark the Italian hatchback’s 45th anniversary, we brought together examples from eig…
Car group tests
1 Jan 2026
What do car journalists drive? The cars our experts spent their own cash on
Auto Express team members standing with their own cars

What do car journalists drive? The cars our experts spent their own cash on

The Auto Express content team is fortunate enough to drive many cars on a regular basis. But that knowledge sometimes translates into unusual private …
Features
29 Dec 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content