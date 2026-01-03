Cheap Alibaba classic cars could be the answer for enthusiasts on a budget

Everywhere you turn there seems to be a new restomod project looking to bring an iconic car back into the limelight for the modern age. While many of them are beautifully detailed and highly desirable - note the new Lotus Esprit-inspired Encor S1 - there are much cheaper ways of bringing classic cars back to life.

Chinese megasite ‘AliBaba’, which is a rival to the likes of eBay and Amazon, got a lot of attention in the automotive world recently because it started selling ready-made steel replica bodyshells of Toyota Corollas - specifically the AE86 version of the Corolla which has a huge following in the classic Japanese sports car scene. If that’s not your thing, there are also bodyshells of Land Rover Defender 90s (from around £5,000), original Minis and even convertible Chevrolet Camaros all for sale on the site.

Now obviously, you’ll either have to be chummy with a specialist garage or be a very handy mechanic to transform these shells into running cars but having a rust-free body as a starting point would surely appeal to many a Land Rover or Mini enthusiast.

There is a question of quality with these shells. The process consists of a 3D scan of an original shell, but I’ve seen examples of oval strut tower holes where they should be round and inconsistent air gaps between pressed metal. All of this brings into question the safety of these structures as well.

These parts being mere copies, there’s also no VIN plate or number, so you won’t be able to register a car based on these bodyshells on the road. However, in 2025, the UK Government did clear up the policy regarding Q-plated cars and registering historic, classic, rebuilt and EV-converted vehicles. DVLA notification is no longer required for like-for-like repairs and restorations, cars undergoing ‘major structural work’ can still retain chassis numbers and EV conversions can keep the original make/model identity as long as the DVLA is notified about the powertrain change.

So long as the quality and safety can be verified as good enough, maybe in future the government can extend this to these AliBaba bodyshells, then we can all run around in mint-condition classics for a fraction of the price.

