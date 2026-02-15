It’s time to be clear and honest about battery health on used electric cars

It feels increasingly like the key to the whole electric car market is getting sales of used EVs fired up, and that made me think about how to encourage second-hand buyers to look more closely at moving to EVs.

We all know that, for now at least, you need to be able to home-charge for EVs to make sense, but as long as you can, a recent chat with Polestar’s UK boss, Matt Galvin, drummed home an important point.

Manufacturers and dealers need to do more to help themselves, and dispel myths about used EVs. And a big one for used-car buyers is the state of the battery.

Galvin admitted that his brand doesn’t make enough of the battery health check that accompanies every pre-loved Polestar, especially because that’s a key area where used buyers’ hearts and minds haven’t yet been won over. According to Galvin, the cars are showing very little degradation after a couple of years.

That’s backed up by a quick look at Auto Express’s used-car marketplace. Few dealers publicise the battery health on their main advert picture, but kudos to Frosts4cars for making it really clear! At the time of writing, that dealer had a 2020 Peugeot E-2008 with almost 57,000 miles on the clock for £10,995, with a battery still at 89 per cent of its original capacity.