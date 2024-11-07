Sound has long been a controversial element of high-performance EVs. Do these models need a sound at all, let alone one that mimics a petrol engine? This is a question that BMW M has just emphatically answered, previewing the virtual engine noise that’ll be used in future all-electric models including the BMW iM3.

Revealed in a video that’s following the development of BMW’s future iM3, the company showed how it’s creating a unique engine note from some of its most iconic past models. The video showed an E92 M3 and an F82 M4 GTS – models that respectively featured sonorous V8 and straight-six engines – but the main car being worked on to record and synthesise an engine noise was an E63-generation BMW M6 convertible with its iconic V10 engine.

Like lots of manufacturers, BMW will use the speakers to broadcast a fake engine noise inside the cabin, helping boost the sense of connection between the driver and the car's electric powertrain. The video even went so far as to reveal what the system could sound like in an early prototype, and the other cars in the room suggest drivers could be given different soundtrack options depending on their preferences.

We don’t yet know for sure whether this will be connected to a synthesised gearbox, as the sound is linear in the video, but it wouldn’t be too surprising to see simulated gear changes implemented with matching engine noises.