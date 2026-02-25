Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Petrol or electric? The answer depends on you

Paul Barker explains why the electric vs combustion debate isn’t as straightforward as it seems

By:Paul Barker
25 Feb 2026
Opinion - EV vs petrol

In the never-ending ‘electric cars versus petrol cars’ debate, there’s little room for nuance. The internet, in particular, dictates that you have to be all-in on one or the other. 

The truth, as ever, is somewhere in between, and as we’ve said many times, what a driver should choose generally comes down to their circumstances. In reality, the vast majority of people who can charge at home could run an EV with little impact on their lives, certainly when you consider the fuel cost savings. 

But like much in life, it’s not quite that straightforward to say fuel A or fuel B is the right choice, because the balance shifts wildly model by model. When we looked at a selection of five match-ups where there’s an obvious petrol and electric alternative from the same brand, two found conclusively in favour of the petrol car, two others were close and one was heavily in favour of the EV, once you take into account all of the running costs. 

EVs’ faster drops in value hamper their chances, while insurance is generally more expensive, but these are countered by savings on fuel and servicing costs. And the more miles you do, the more the advantage swings to EVs, thanks to the low at-home charging cost versus visits to a petrol station. But too much public charging quickly eats into that advantage, thanks to its far higher price. 

Switch to a lease rather than buying outright, and EVs were cheaper than petrols in two of our five cases. A third was close enough for fuel savings to tip the balance. But the other two were heavily in favour of the petrol cars. 

What’s clear is that you’ve got to look forensically at the car you want if financial prudence is key. Many people decide on the car they want and accept it could cost a few pounds a month more – an approach I wholeheartedly endorse. 

For them, cars are an emotive purchase, and they’re the ones who have to live with their choice for the next however many years, before doing it all again. 

But it’s not as simple as assuming that EVs will be cheaper or more expensive than petrol cars. You’ve got to take the time to look at the individual models and see what deals are out there. Because whether you’re leasing or buying outright, a good deal – and there are plenty – can pay for a whole load of fuel, either petrol or electricity.

Paul Barker
Editor

As Editor, Paul’s job is to steer the talented group of people that work across Auto Express and Driving Electric, and steer the titles to even bigger and better things by bringing the latest important stories to our readers. Paul has been writing about cars and the car industry since 2000, working for consumer and business magazines as well as freelancing for national newspapers, industry titles and a host of major publications.

