Alfa Romeo Giulia review

Our opinion on the Alfa Romeo Giulia

The Alfa Romeo Giulia stands proudly as a left-field option in the executive saloon market. While it feels a bit long in the tooth, this car still has its strong points. The hot Quadrifoglio gets tonnes of credit for its performance, but the standard car still provides a healthy amount of shove along with enjoyable handling, and with much more sensible running costs.

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The Giulia's 2.0-litre petrol engine is excellent, and while it’s a shame we don’t get a manual option here in the UK, the eight-speed automatic gearbox is still a very good one. Fans of Mercedes and Audi interiors might find the Giulia's cabin isn't quite up to the same standards, but there’s so much to like about this car that you’ll probably be willing to forgive it.

About the Alfa Romeo Giulia

The Alfa Romeo Giulia provided a breath of fresh air when it originally arrived in 2015, as it offered an attractive alternative to the mainstream executive norm. Many years have passed since that time, though, and while this car was supposed to have been replaced by now, it has since been resurrected instead.

A new Giulia is expected to arrive eventually, and we're expecting this to be available with hybrid and electric powertrains. In the meantime, though, the current model is soldiering on as one of the most engaging executive cars to drive. However, while a smattering of updates have been applied to keep this car’s advancing age at bay, the Giulia’s interior and tech are now very much part of the last generation.