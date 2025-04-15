New Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio will feature enhanced in-car tech but remain driver focused

The Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia have always lagged behind rivals when it comes to technology, but the fast-approaching next-generation models are set to make huge leaps forward in this department while retaining the sense of driver focus that customers expect from the Italian firm.

In an exclusive interview with Auto Express, Alfa Romeo’s head of marketing and communication, Cristiano Fiorio, acknowledged that with the current models (which were launched around a decade ago) “sometimes we might perceive that there was still a gap on technology, on ADAS and on some other things”.

But he added: “These two new products fill any gap that there was with our competitors, so we are ready to play the game with all our weapons.”

Naturally, we asked him if these new Alfas would still be driver focused, to which he fired back: “I believe that the cars in general today have too much technology, too many buttons.

“Of course, the development of technology helps a lot, and when it helps to save lives and boost safety, I love it, it’s more than fine. Or there’s technology that is helpful for day-to-day living.

“But then the car has to be driven and I want the pleasure of driving, not the pleasure of playing video game games or watching movies on the infotainment.”