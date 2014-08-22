New Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale: exclusive hypercar appears at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Alfa Romeo’s latest halo car, the 33 Stadale, has been unveiled in the UK for the first time at Goodwood’s Festival of Speed. The car is yet to be finalised, although first customer deliveries will take place in December 2024.

One of the customers is none other than Valterri Bottas - not a huge surprise given the Formula One driver helped Alfa Romeo develop the 33 Stradale. Of the limited production run of 33 units, each with a price tag in the region of £2.8m, all have been sold and we’ve been told no two 33 Stradales will be the same specification. As the name suggests, it’s a tribute to the Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale built between 1967 and 1969, but with modern power because there’s a choice of pure-petrol and an all-electric version.

Former Cupra design boss and now Alfa Romeo’s Head of Design, Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos, spoke to Auto Express about the importance of the 33 Stradale as a halo car for the brand. “It’s something that needed to be done. The last very important supercar for Alfa Romeo was the 8C. The customers were ready and waiting and there was an expectation.”

It’s clear the new 33 Stradale has been influenced by the old model in its design. There are rounded headlights, a low grille opening with a small and modern interpretation of Alfa Romeo’s Scudetto shield, and a front clamshell bonnet that opens just like the original’s. The butterfly doors with overhanging glass are also a throwback design, as is the rear clamshell cover for the engine. To the rear there are circular lights and a black piece of trim that mimics the meshed venting of the old car. 20-inch alloy wheels, finished in black, gold or silver, fill the arches.

The cabin is like no other Alfa Romeo. It’s a fairly minimalistic approach, with a small touchscreen located low on the dash for a more driver-focused layout. Even the steering wheel is devoid of any buttons so the driver isn’t distracted. The driver’s instruments are quite conventional, with a screen with two dedicated dials for the tachometer and speedometer.