Alfa Romeo plots new supercar successor to the 33 Stradale, with a little help from its owners

Buyers of Alfa Romeo’s outlandish 33 Stradale supercar will choose its successor this December, the company’s boss has revealed.

Speaking to Auto Express at the launch of the new Alfa Romeo Milano, Jean-Philippe Imparato said that strong demand for the £1.7m 33 Stradale, and a focus on five-door models through the rest of the range, means a successor to the 641bhp supercar is more likely to arrive before we see a reborn GTV or Spider.

“The Club 33, the customers of the 33 Stradale, will choose it,” Imparato said. “I want these guys, who trusted me, to be with us in December when we will choose the next chapter. We will deliver the first 33 Stradale on or around the 17th December, and I would then like to come to you and say what we will do next, how many cars we will build, and so forth. But I don’t have the intention to go back to 500 or 1,000 cars; I want to stay below 100 cars, and I want to put all of the quality and performance features in that I need.”

Imparato provided a few hints at some of the options that could be put before the 33 Stradale owners. “There are tons of things we can look at,” he said. “Disco Volante, 6C, Montreal – but only the Club 33 will choose with us the next step.”

There’s no word yet on how the next ‘Club 33’ model will be powered. The 33 Stradale is said to be available with a choice of combustion or electric power, and Alfa sources have suggested it could be a spectacular sign-off for petrol propulsion. Given the time frames involved, any combustion version of the 33 Stradale’s successor would likely break’s Alfa’s promise to be EV only by 2027 - although the project’s rarity value may allow it to exist outside of that plan.

