Best supercars on sale 2025

The best supercars provoke a sense of pure excitement in just about everyone from young children to the most mature petrolheads. And that’s without even getting behind the wheel.

The striking design and sensational performance make owning one of the world’s top supercars a dream for so many people, but the equally grand prices make sure the supercar club stays a highly exclusive one.

If you are one of the very fortunate, and wealthy, few, you have a wide range of tempting supercar options to spend your hard-earned money on. Whether you want the ultimate hardcore, stripped-out driving machine or an extravaganza of technology, luxury and attention-grabbing looks, there’ll be a supercar model with your name on it.

As the world aims to go greener, there’s also an increasing number of hybrid and electric supercar models. Some seem to redefine the laws of physics with their fearsome acceleration and corner-attacking abilities.

Our list of the best supercars on sale contains a real mix of exotics, not just in terms of engine configurations but also the differing levels of luxury, wildly contrasting looks and the variety of manufacturers responsible for them.

These are the best supercars to buy right now, according to our team of expert road testers who have had the pleasure of driving them on roads and racetracks around the world.

1. McLaren Artura/ Artura Spider

Prices from £202,000

Pros Cons Outstanding feedback through the steering wheel

Superb mix of a comfortable ride and sharp handling

Flexible delivery of V6 turbo hybrid powertrain Not the most refined hybrid system around

Heavy steering makes low-speed manoeuvres tricky

Hybrid drive doesn’t help to cut running costs

The McLaren Artura was the British brand’s first full-production plug-in hybrid, and it got off to a shaky start in life. The launch was delayed significantly, and many publications, Auto Express included, experienced technical issues when they were finally able to drive the car.