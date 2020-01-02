Best supercars on sale 2025
These cars are at the absolute pinnacle of performance, driving thrills and head-turning style…
The best supercars provoke a sense of pure excitement in just about everyone from young children to the most mature petrolheads. And that’s without even getting behind the wheel.
The striking design and sensational performance make owning one of the world’s top supercars a dream for so many people, but the equally grand prices make sure the supercar club stays a highly exclusive one.
If you are one of the very fortunate, and wealthy, few, you have a wide range of tempting supercar options to spend your hard-earned money on. Whether you want the ultimate hardcore, stripped-out driving machine or an extravaganza of technology, luxury and attention-grabbing looks, there’ll be a supercar model with your name on it.
As the world aims to go greener, there’s also an increasing number of hybrid and electric supercar models. Some seem to redefine the laws of physics with their fearsome acceleration and corner-attacking abilities.
Our list of the best supercars on sale contains a real mix of exotics, not just in terms of engine configurations but also the differing levels of luxury, wildly contrasting looks and the variety of manufacturers responsible for them.
Compare the best supercars
These are the best supercars to buy right now, according to our team of expert road testers who have had the pleasure of driving them on roads and racetracks around the world.
|Best supercar ranking
|Model
|Prices from
|Overall Auto Express star rating (out of 5)
|1
|McLaren Artura/Artura Spider
|£202,000
|4.5
|2
|Ferrari 296 GTB/GTS
|£250,000
|5.0
|3
|Porsche 911 GT3
|£158,000
|5.0
|4
|McLaren 750S
|£244,000
|5.0
|5
|Ferrari 12Cilindri
|£336,000
|4.5
|6
|Aston Martin Vanquish
|£333,000
|4.5
|7
|Lamborghini Revuelto
|£454,000
|4.5
|8
|Maserati MC20
|£227,000
|4.5
|9
|Chevrolet Corvette Z06
|£180,000
|4.0
|10
|Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale
|£673,000
|4.5
Take a look below to see our list of the top 10 best supercars on sale right now or click the links in the table above to look at a specific model..
1. McLaren Artura/ Artura Spider
- Prices from £202,000
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
|
The McLaren Artura was the British brand’s first full-production plug-in hybrid, and it got off to a shaky start in life. The launch was delayed significantly, and many publications, Auto Express included, experienced technical issues when they were finally able to drive the car.
Today, though, McLaren appears to have ironed out the bugs, so we can now concentrate on what an exceptional supercar the Artura is. It uses an unconventional wide-angle twin-turbo V6 backed up by an electric motor and a 7.4kWh battery, giving up to 19 miles of electric-only running and – more importantly for a car like this – 671bhp and 720Nm of torque.
Simply put, it’s breathtakingly fast. The Artura will hit 62mph from a standstill in three seconds. Two-tenths faster than the seminal McLaren F1. The top speed is 205mph and although the engine is perhaps lacking a little character, there’s no doubting its potency.
Meanwhile, McLaren has strived to keep the car feeling as ‘analogue’ as possible. There’s no regenerative braking system, so the brake pedal still feels very natural, and the power steering is one of the few remaining hydraulic set-ups out there, providing amazing feedback. Finally, the Artura is light for a PHEV, tipping the scales at a very reasonable 1,498kg. It’s easy to see why the Artura was named our Performance Car of the Year at the 2025 New Car Awards.
As in Formula One, Ferrari is among McLaren's key rivals in the supercar class, with the Ferrari 296 GTB offering similar levels of performance, dynamic capability and exclusivity. The Ferrari does have a slightly higher starting price and isn’t quite as economical. Elsewhere, the Porsche 911 GT3 or GT3 RS offers searing performance and sharper track-focused handling.
“The Artura Spider doesn’t lose anything to the coupé in terms of performance, and the added dimension of the open top means you can hear the V6 engine even better. The rear window drops so you can take it in even when the weather is poor, and the screen also doubles as a wind break to help minimise buffeting with the top down.” – Dean Gibson, senior test editor, who drove the McLaren Artura in the UK
2. Ferrari 296 GTB/ GTS
- Prices from £250,000
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
|
Just like the SF90, the Ferrari 296 GTB is further proof that plug-in hybrids don’t have to be boring…or sensible.
The 296 GTB packs a 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged V6 engine paired with a 7.45kWh battery and an electric motor. These work together to produce a staggering 819bhp, although Ferrari is still yet to reveal the official combined torque figure.
The transition between electric and petrol power in the 296 GTB is seamless, thanks to Ferrari’s clutch-based set-up, which allows the V6 to get to work smoothly. And once the combustion engine kicks in, its howling exhaust note sounds great. You’ll also get up to 16 purely electric miles when you don’t want to attract as much attention. Better still, the Ferrari handles with incredible poise and precision, making it a car you’ll always want to take the long way home in.
The most obvious alternative to the Ferrari 296 GTB is the McLaren Artura, which is lighter and more focussed than the Ferrari, but the engine doesn’t have the same charisma. The Lamborghini Temerario also wants a piece of the action with its 10,000rpm limit and 907bhp power output.
“In almost every sense the GTB is a triumph that shows Ferrari is pushing the boundaries of what’s possible from a sports car.” – Sean Carson, Auto Express contributor, who drove the Ferrari 296 GTB in Italy
3. Porsche 911 GT3
- Prices from £158,000
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
|
Not everyone considers the Porsche 911 to be a fully fledged supercar, but there's a strong argument for the iconic German sports car being described as such in GT3 form.
Porsche upped the ante considerably for the 992-generation version, focusing on mechanical grip and downforce because there's only so much more power it can extract from the GT3's naturally aspirated 4.0-litre flat-six under current emissions regulations. That doesn’t mean the Porsche 911 GT3 is a slouch, the engine produces 503bhp and revs to a blissful 9,000rpm.
And so, while 503bhp is quite modest as far as modern supercars go, the 911 GT3 is able to get round a track mind-bendingly quickly. The aero features motorsport-derived wings which help the car stick to the road or track like glue, and the carbon fibre bucket seats which are simply a dream to sit in.The capable chassis is backed up by a sophisticated suspension set-up, which can make the 911 GT3 feel more like a race car for the road.
If the GT3 isn’t extreme enough for your liking, the track-focused Porsche 911 GT3 RS will be able to give you even more thrills and a new level of performance. The Chevrolet Corvette Z06 will be a rarer sight on British roads and has a thumping V8 soundtrack.
“Whichever body style you go for, and whichever gearbox (six-speed manual or twin-clutch PDK automatic), the new GT3 costs the same” – James Taylor, Auto Express contributor, who drove the Porsche 911 GT3 on track
4. McLaren 750S
- Prices from £244,000
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
|
The McLaren 750S is best thought of as an evolution of the 720S that it has replaced, and the previous car certainly wasn’t a bad foundation on which to build.
The 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 engine now churns out 740bhp and 800Nm of torque, and this will propel the 750S from 0-62mph in an eye-watering 2.8 seconds. As a result, the performance offered is even more brutal than before, with the engine just wanting rev. Top speed stands at a healthy 208mph, and these same figures apply to the convertible model, too.
There are more developments to be found underneath as well, including larger brakes, faster steering and improved damping. While it may look similar at first glance, the 750S is a much more exciting and engaging car to drive than its predecessor. Regardless of its immense power, we found it refreshingly straightforward to get familiar with and ultimately coax the very best out of this McLaren.
Perhaps the most compelling rival to the McLaren 750S is a used McLaren 720S but it isn’t quite as good as the newer car. Buying a used 720S means you won’t be the first owner, but you should be saving a good chunk of money in the process.
“You can specify the brakes from a McLaren Senna for an extra £15k if you think the standard carbon-ceramic rotors aren’t good enough, while Pirelli Trofeo tyres are an advisable no-cost option if you’re going to drive your 750S on a track. You really should do that, because only on a circuit does the car truly come alive.” –Steve Sutcliffe, Auto Express contributor, who drove the McLaren 750S on track in the UK
5. Ferrari 12Cilindri
- Prices from £336,000
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
|
The Ferrari 12Cilindri is a modern interpretation of one of Scuderia’s most iconic cars, and it drives even better than it looks.
There are no prizes for guessing how many cylinders that this particular supercar’s engine has, but we’ll award a few points if you can figure out which classic car inspired the Ferrari 12Cilindri’s styling. The answer, of course, is the Ferrari Daytona, and the 12Cilindri can be thought of as a modern tribute to this sixties legend. That being said, this is much more than a mere homage.
Not only is the car a serious head-turner, at its heart is a 6.5-litre V12 that sends all of its 819bhp to the rear wheels. This somewhat old-school powertrain is well suited to the sixties-inspired looks, and it makes for a very raw driving experience. This is a car for the well funded driving enthusiast, but the sad news is that it could be the last of its kind due to ever-increasing emissions regulations.
As you’d expect from a Ferrari, the interior quality is faultless and the design is clearly driver-orientated. There’s a 10.25-inch TFT screen in front of the driver plus an even bigger 15.6-inch screen for all other functions in the centre of the dash. This system, plus all of the buttons on the steering wheel do take time to get used to.
The Ferrari 12Cilindri is one of only two new Ferraris offered with a V12 engine, the other being the Ferrari Purosangue SUV which might not be your cup of espresso. The most obvious rival is the Aston Martin Vanquish. The Vanquish is similarly priced and slightly more powerful thanks to its turbocharged V12 engine, but isn’t quite as sharp to drive.
“With any of the more aggressive drive modes selected, it is so fast in its reactions to your inputs, it sometimes feels one step ahead of you. Yet because of the way Ferrari has set up the chassis (and the electronic diff) to be deliberately so playful in such modes, it’s also a car you can have a lot of fun in.” – Steve Sutcliffe, Auto Express contributor, who drove the Ferrari 12Cilindri in Italy
6. Aston Martin Vanquish
- Prices from £333,000
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
|
James Bond is yet to get his hands on the latest Aston Martin Vanquish, but this brawny supercar already oozes class and cool.
Unlike many Aston engines of the past, the brand’s latest 5.2-litre V12 has two turbochargers strapped to it, and the result is 823bhp and 1,000Nm of torque. This allows the 1,835kg to charge on to a top speed of 214mph. Combined with its direct steering, compliant suspension and rich tone from the engine, the Aston Martin Vanquish is one hell of a car to drive.
Naturally, being an Aston, it’s not just performance that’s on offer here. The Vanquish’s interior is a luxurious affair with plenty of top-shelf materials. There’s a lot of tech, too, although we found the tiny on-screen text a bit tough to read. That being said, the infotainment system is worlds apart from the brand’s older systems. At the back of the Vanquish is a 248-litre boot, so the occasional grand tour won’t be out of the question.
The closest rival for the Aston Martin Vanquish is the Ferrari 12Cilindri. Not only does the Ferrari come with a sensational V12 engine under the bonnet, it’s a better car to drive thanks to its slick gearbox and more sophisticated chassis.
“The second that you settle into the gorgeous surroundings of the Aston’s cabin and prod the big, round starter button on the centre console, the noise from the glorious V12 under the bonnet makes you lose any urge to switch on the radio.” – Alex Ingram, chief reviewer, who drove the Aston Martin Vanquish in the UK
7. Lamborghini Revuelto
- Prices from £454,000
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
|
When Lamborghini announced that it was introducing hybrid power to its line-up, many supercar fans around the globe feared that efficiency was about to tame the iconic raging bull. As soon as the covers were pulled from the Lamborghini Revuelto, though, those fears were quickly quashed.
Unlike rivals, there’s no downsized engine here, because combustion power still comes from a 6.5-litre V12 but now it’s accompanied by three electric motors. This combination results in a total of 1,001bhp and 725Nm of torque, which makes the Revuelto one of the most powerful cars the brand has ever built. Make no mistake, the addition of the hybrid system in no way detracts from the V12 engine, which is still the star of the show.
Perhaps the best news, though, is that the Revuelto still retains that crucial Lamborghini character when it comes to driving. At no point during testing did we feel like the tech was taking over, which made for some very enjoyable, analogue-feeling thrills. One of the only snags we found was a bit of discrepancy between the regenerative and mechanical braking systems. This made for a slightly inconsistent feel to the pedal, but the drama and entertainment soon distracted us from this fairly minor complaint.
For Italian V12 thrills, the Lamborghini Revuelto’s biggest rival is the Ferrari 12Cilindri which opts for a retro-inspired look but is more of a GT cruiser. Practicality is great for a supercar and the performance on tap is simply incredible. The Aston Martin Vanquish shouldn’t be overlooked, either.
“An added benefit of that hybrid powertrain comes in the form of efficiency. This isn’t an economical engine – far from it – but we managed a not bad 19mpg over the course of a day’s driving between Paris and Spa Francorchamps. The old car wouldn’t have come close.” – Jordan Katsianis, senior staff writer, who drove the Lamborghini Revuelto in Europe
8. Maserati MC20
- Prices from £227,000
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
|
The Maserati MC20 marked the Italian brand's long-awaited return to the supercar market – its last model was the MC12, which arrived in 2004. The MC20 certainly has an appropriate sense of occasion, and its jaw-dropping design never fails to attract attention. Its beauty is more than skin deep, though, because it drives even better than it looks.
While the MC20’s engine note isn’t hugely dramatic, the performance it delivers is. Maserati’s supercar uses a 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged V6 engine that produces 621bhp to propel it from 0-62mph in 2.9 seconds. It’s also precise, delicate and agile to drive, despite its suspension offering a surprisingly forgiving ride in the softest of its three settings. The interior is also balanced enough that it delivers the road-going racer experience while still providing a decent level of comfort.
There are plenty of Maserati MC20 alternatives that tick the box when it comes to exotic flare and drama. The Ferrari 296 GTB is another Italian supercar which is not only more engaging and fun to drive, but also more comfortable with the suspension doing a better job at dampening jiggly road surfaces. Then there’s the Lamborghini Temerario, which is arguably more dramatic on the styling front but is more expensive.
“Maserati hasn’t always hit the target on its first attempt, but with the MC20 it has come almost out of nowhere with one of the best supercars on sale - absolutely matching the best from Ferrari, McLaren and Lamborghini despite an 18-year hiatus from the supercar market.” – Antony Ingram, Auto Express contributor, who drove the Maserati MC20 in the UK
9. Chevrolet Corvette Z06
- Prices from £180,000
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
|
A shift to a mid-engine layout for the latest ‘C8’ generation, the mental Chevrolet Corvette Z06 has evolved into a genuine American alternative to the European supercar elite.
The 661bhp and 637Nm of torque offered up by its naturally aspirated V8 gives this American brute all the power it could ever need to mingle with its European rivals. The snappy eight-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox helps it achieve a 2.6-second 0-60mph time, while the top speed is 195mph.
If you like the sound of things so far, you’ll be pleased to hear that the Corvette is no longer a piece of ‘forbidden fruit’ for us in the UK. The C8 Z06 is officially sold here and in right-hand-drive form.
For the price of a Corvette Z06 in the UK, you really are spoilt for choice. The Porsche 911 GT3 RS is roughly the same price as the Z06, but would be a much more accomplished machine on both road and track. Alternatively, the Aston Martin Vantage should be considered.
“The performance at this level is now also off the scale, matched by brakes that offer superb feel and good levels of stopping power. Our test route on narrow roads around Goodwood on a greasy winter’s morning certainly didn’t give the car the space it needed to really shine, but the quality of its dynamic performance was clear.” – Jordan Katsianis, who drove the Chevrolet Corvette Z06 in the UK
10. Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
|
The Ferrari F40 is considered by many as one of the all-time greatest supercars, so to say that the Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale is its spiritual successor is a very bold claim. That’s exactly what we’re saying, though, because this is the iconic Italian brand’s most track-focused supercar to date.
Take one look at the SF90 XX Stradale and you’ll quickly notice how Ferrari’s engineers have put plenty of effort into making it as aerodynamic as possible. Of course, a slippery body is only part of the equation, and powering this model is a four-litre, twin-turbo V8 engine that works in tandem with three electric motors. The result is a stonking 1,016bhp and 804Nm of torque. Thanks to the addition of instant electric acceleration, this SF90 will launch itself from 0-62mph in only 2.3 seconds. In fact, it’ll even dash from 0-124mph in just 6.5 seconds. However, due to the increased focus on downforce and cornering capabilities, the Stradale will only reach a top speed of 199mph.
As the Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale is a very limited-run Ferrari, there are very few rivals which can even come close to this hardcore road racer. The new Aston Martin Valhalla would be able to give you the same sense of exclusivity, with production limited to 999 units, where the Lamborghini Revuelto will provide more aural drama thanks to its thumping V12 engine.
“All Ferraris prioritise passion and performance, but the XX Stradale takes this to new extremes. Immensely fast yet surprisingly approachable, it brings welcome rawness and racy looks, yet retains enough civility to imagine it will work just fine on the road.” – Richard Meaden, Auto Express contributor.
How we choose the best supercars
If you’re fortunate to be scouring the market for a supercar, you’ll want the very best when spending a considerable amount of money on a car.
First and foremost, a supercar should offer an unparalleled driving experience with brutal pace, sharp handling and a massive sense of occasion when you slide inside. With many of these cars costing hundreds of thousands of pounds, there’s no room for compromise here.
Accompanying this unique driving experience should be a cabin which boasts the latest technology which is driver-focussed and feels incredibly luxurious. Our expert road testers drive every supercar you can buy over thousands of miles on a variety of roads and tracks around the world. We know exactly how well every model holds up in a very wide range of scenarios and it’s reflected in our reviews and ratings.
