New Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale review: the legendary F40's spiritual successor

Verdict By giving the SF90 Stradale the XX treatment, Ferrari has created arguably its most track-focused street car since the legendary F40. Aggressive aerodynamics and expertly tuned suspension, stability control and ABS systems combine to make this hardcore (and already sold-out!) £673,548 supercar a road racer in looks and deeds. The Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale is the most extreme street car the Italian brand has ever made. That’s quite a statement, but not only is it the most powerful road-legal model, but it is also the first to get the fabled XX treatment. Like all XX models this means an obsessive focus on aggressive aerodynamics to generate race car levels of downforce (530kg at 155mph). It also showcases the latest developments in suspension, transmission, stability control and braking control systems. Enhanced track performance is the objective, but not at all costs. Think along the lines of Porsche’s 992 GT3 RS, but applied to a mid-engine supercar with twice the power. Production of the XX is limited to 1,398 units, divided between 799 Coupe and 599 Spiders. Priced at £673,584, the XX Stradale Coupe is roughly 40 per cent more than its regular SF90 counterpart. All are sold, with first deliveries before the end of the year.

More reviews Road tests New Ferrari SF90 Spider 2022 review

New Ferrari SF90 Stradale 2020 review The results of the XX transformation are spectacular, as we discover at Ferrari’s fabled Fiorano test track. Road driving is frustratingly off-limits during our test, but the circuit gives us the freedom to explore the extraordinary limits of the XX’s performance. Despite the obvious and to our eyes extremely appealing bodywork changes – the XX marks a return to a fixed rear wing - the XX Stradale’s mechanical underpinnings are very closely related to the regular SF90. That means Ferrari’s familiar twin-turbocharged 3990cc V8, mated to a tri-motor battery electric hybrid system that feeds power to both the front and rear axles. Ferrari has squeezed a little more power from both elements of the powertrain, but the gains – 17bhp from the V8 and 13bhp from the hybrid system – are modest. 17 Use of lightweight materials saves 45kg, but the larger front splitter, prominent fixed rear wing and associated active aero addenda reduce the net weight loss to 10kg, to a claimed dry weight of 1,560kg. Unsurprisingly, with 1,016bhp and 804Nm of torque it accelerates like a rocket sled. 0-62mph takes just 2.3 seconds, 0-124mph in 6.5 seconds. Top speed? 199mph, 12mph down on the regular SF90 due to its focus on downforce and corner speed.