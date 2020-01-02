Best track day cars 2026

The best track day cars thrive on being pushed to the limit within the safe confines of a circuit, but not all are so extreme that they’ll shake your fillings loose on the way home.

Some track day cars are stripped back to focus on the raw experience of driving, while others provide more everyday usability. The key is finding the balance that’s right for you, without blowing your budget.

From stripped-back exotic supercars to extreme hot hatchbacks and lightweight circuit specials, our expert road testers have put every track day car on sale in the UK to the test, on road and track. We know which ones are worth your time and hard-earned cash so let’s get started.

Keep reading to find out more about the very best track day cars on sale in the UK.

1. Alpine A110 R

Prices from £106,490

Pros Cons Fantastic to drive

Surprisingly economical

Compliant ride Poor practicality

Lacking safety kit

Quite expensive

The Alpine A110 is one of the best performance cars on sale in the UK, but the A110 R makes the standard car look really sedate.

Power in the A110 R comes from the same 296bhp 1.8-litre turbocharged engine as the regular car, so you might be wondering what warrants the eye-watering £100k plus price tag? Helping justify the cost is a medley of carbon fibre components, including the roof, vented bonnet, rear engine cover and carbon bucket seats. Compared to the already featherweight A110 S, the A110 R drops an extra 34kg, bringing the kerb weight down to just over a tonne.