Best track day cars 2026
Whether you're looking to shave tenths off your lap time or just wanna have fun, these are the UK's best track day cars
The best track day cars thrive on being pushed to the limit within the safe confines of a circuit, but not all are so extreme that they’ll shake your fillings loose on the way home.
Some track day cars are stripped back to focus on the raw experience of driving, while others provide more everyday usability. The key is finding the balance that’s right for you, without blowing your budget.
From stripped-back exotic supercars to extreme hot hatchbacks and lightweight circuit specials, our expert road testers have put every track day car on sale in the UK to the test, on road and track. We know which ones are worth your time and hard-earned cash so let’s get started.
Compare the best track day cars
|Rank
|Model
|Prices from
|0-62mph
|Power output (bhp)
|1.
|Alpine A110 R
|£106,490
|4.0 sec
|300bhp
|2.
|Porsche 911 GT3 RS
|£192,600
|3.2 sec
|518bhp
|3.
|Ferrari 296 Speciale
|£359,779
|2.9 sec
|869bhp
|4.
|Porsche Cayman GT4 RS / Spyder RS
|£125,500
|3.4 sec
|414hp
|5.
|Ariel Atom
|£54,898
|2.4 sec
|320bhp
|6.
|Caterham Seven
|£29,490
|3.8 sec
|210bhp
|7.
|McLaren 765LT
|£280,000
|2.7 sec
|755bhp
|8.
|Honda Civic Type R
|£52,000
|5.4 sec
|329bhp
|9.
|BMW M4 CS
|£123,000
|3.4 sec
|543bhp
|10.
|Lotus Emira
|£79,500
|from 4.8 sec
|360bhp
Keep reading to find out more about the very best track day cars on sale in the UK. Alternatively, you can also click the links in the table above to jump directly to a specific model..
1. Alpine A110 R
- Prices from £106,490
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
The Alpine A110 is one of the best performance cars on sale in the UK, but the A110 R makes the standard car look really sedate.
Power in the A110 R comes from the same 296bhp 1.8-litre turbocharged engine as the regular car, so you might be wondering what warrants the eye-watering £100k plus price tag? Helping justify the cost is a medley of carbon fibre components, including the roof, vented bonnet, rear engine cover and carbon bucket seats. Compared to the already featherweight A110 S, the A110 R drops an extra 34kg, bringing the kerb weight down to just over a tonne.
The A110 R also gets adjustable suspension, reworked aerodynamics and Michelin Cup 2 tyres, reigning in the entertaining but ultimately less effective handling traits of the A110 on a circuit. It feels at ease on the limit as a result, goading you to drive harder and rewarding a more committed approach. Happily, the A110 R is still adept on the road, even though it's lost some of the car's trademark ride comfort along the way.
“Putting it simply, the A110 R drives like a laser-guided missile. There’s an uncanny ability to float over the most challenging road surfaces with complete control and composure laced with incredible feel. Compared to the standard car, which has a lovely flow, the R is noticeably more locked down.” - Jordan Katsianis, news editor
2. Porsche 911 GT3 RS
- Prices from £192,600
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
Porsche has a great record of producing stripped back and single-minded ‘GT’ branded cars which have always sat near the top of every track day junkie’s wish list. So it’s no surprise that the latest Porsche 911 GT3 RS is the most thrilling iteration yet.
From the outset, it’s clear that the 911 GT3 RS was designed purely to attack any race circuit thrown its way. Bedecked with fins, vents and a truly enormous rear wing, the RS asserts its intentions before you’ve even slid into its carbon fibre bucket seat.
And attack a race track you most certainly can, since the RS generates 860kg of downforce at 177mph. However, even with a DRS system inspired by Formula 1, a standard GT3 can cling to the coat-tails of its flagship sibling down the straights, as the RS offers only a slightly healthier 518bhp. Still, it fires to 62mph from rest in just 3.0 seconds, with the rev counter sweeping all the way to 9000rpm in the process.
After the gut-punching acceleration, little can prepare you for the sheer cornering potential of the GT3 RS; it drives like a GT3 Cup car that's been reconfigured for road use, rather than a street car that gives the impression of a racing car. On Michelin Cup 2 tyres the braking forces are immense, the RS bleeding off speed at a startling rate, while fast corners reveal a performance ceiling that only the most talented drivers can touch.
“However good you think the new 992-generation 911 GT3 RS might be, think again. And then double it. From its mind-boggling aerodynamic grip to the raw performance from its flat-six engine and extraordinarily intense driver involvement, the RS is a line-in-the sand kind of car. Truly, there will never be anything else quite like it.” - Steve Sutcliffe, contributor
3. Ferrari 296 Speciale
- Prices from: £359,779
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
In pure speed terms, the 869bhp Ferrari 296 Speciale is one of the most fearsome cars on this list, but it's the bewitching driving experience which really stands out.
The 296 Speciale, with its wailing plug-in hybrid V6 powertrain and fluid, lightweight feel, drives better than almost any other supercar competitor. It easily shrugs off the additional mass of its plug-in hybrid battery and delivers startling performance on road and track.
It’s no one-trick-pony either, as it’s able to creep through towns and cities in fully electric mode making this supercar feel approachable and manageable, even for the abilities of your average driver.
Ferrari’s hybrid supercar is a surprisingly playful, deeply rewarding machine to drive on a circuit. You’ll need to use every ounce of concentration to drive it on the limit, but it gives back in equal measure. A 0-62mph time of 2.9 seconds doesn’t mean much on the road, but going from standstill to 124mph in just seven seconds does – it can even beat the likes of the Bugatti Veyron.
“The Speciale is a faithful companion at every level and in every circumstance. There’s never a moment that it feels beyond me or my abilities; it won’t ever ask too much, or bite unexpectedly. Yet don’t for one second think it’s boring or unchallenging; it’s a revelation.” - Jordan Katsianis, news editor
4. Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS/Spyder RS
- Prices from £125,500
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
If you’re after one of the very best track-honed sports cars money can buy, look no further than the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS.
Powered by a scintillating 4.0-litre flat-six from Porsche's motorsport division, the Cayman GT4 RS produces 469bhp to thrill on track and the chassis is also up to the task. If you prefer the open air, there’s the option of the Spyder RS, too.
With a highly adjustable, bespoke suspension setup with ball joints throughout (rather than rubber bushings), the GT4 RS drives with supreme clarity and alertness, pivoting around its centre point as it pulls grip from the tarmac. It's noticeably less extreme than the GT3 RS - chiefly because of its downforce deficit - but the 718 is on a different plane to most road cars, leaving almost every competitor behind in the dust.
Admittedly, the GT4 RS feels uncompromising thanks to its track-leaning DNA, and the gravelly intake roar from the engine can grate when you're cruising. It's the price you pay for a once-in-a-generation Porsche GT car, one we never thought would see the light of day.
“Switch the toggle to Sport on the steering wheel and the Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) stiffens the damping and you get an added bark of induction from the engine. If you’re cruising along with your foot resting on the throttle, you’ll even get a little lurch forward as the throttle response picks up…it’s truly addictive.” - Alastair Crooks, senior news reporter
Latest Porsche 718 Cayman deals
5. Ariel Atom
- Prices from £54,898
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
If you’re looking for the ultimate hardcore track day thrills, there’s not much which comes close to the Ariel Atom.
The Atom is among an exclusive list of cars which have been specifically designed to be king-of-the-hill on a track day. This windowless, doorless, roofless and mostly bodywork-less car is designed with performance and handling at the top of its agenda. Beautifully positioned pedals, well-weighted and accurate steering and a slick gearbox all make the Atom feel fantastic to drive.
Because the Atom is so light, 595kg to be exact, it doesn't need a massive engine to make it feel lightning-quick. Positioned behind the driver is a 2.0-litre turbo four-cylinder engine which produces 320bhp that can catapult the Atom from a standstill to 62mph in just 2.8 seconds. Top speed is also an eye-watering (literally, if you leave your visor up) 162mph.
“Beyond the Atom’s incredible performance, the weights of the controls are all superb – and the six-speed gearbox shines brighter than most. The shift quality is sublime; light and across a close gate, but incredibly precise once you’ve become familiar with it.” - Alex Ingram, ex-chief reviewer
6. Caterham Seven
- Prices from £29,490
- Best value for money
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
The Caterham Seven is a formidable track car to its core, with every distraction and ounce of fat carved away. It’s a perfect car to learn about track driving with and it’s cheap to run, tool.
There's a wealth of used examples available with various power outputs, but if you're looking at a new purchase the current range is pretty straightforward. Beginning with the 84bhp Seven 170, the lineup includes the retro-styled Super Seven and more powerful 360, 420 and 620 models. You can even buy a Race Package version if you want to take things to the extreme.
The bill for a new Seven can add up pretty quickly if you delve into the options list, but if your main focus is taking the car out on track rather than a B road blast, you'll want to specify the R Pack which adds sports suspension, carbon fibre trim, composite race seats, four-point race harnesses, a shift light and a limited-slip differential.
If money is no object and you're feeling particularly brave, maybe try out the ferocious 620 which accelerates from 0-62mph in 2.79 seconds and will go on to a top speed of 155mph.
“It’s pretty much a given that a Caterham Seven will deliver huge thrills, but in S spec, it’s also a car that’s not too punishing on the road, either. If you don’t need the practicality of a hot hatch or coupe, then the 360 S could be the perfect solution.” - Alex Ingram, ex-chief reviewer
7. McLaren 765LT
- Prices from £280,000
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
If you're going to revive the iconic "long tail" moniker of the McLaren F1 GTR Le Mans car, you need to be certain that the model in question is worthy of the badge. Thankfully, the 765LT, this car stands amongst McLaren’s greatest achievements.
The McLaren 765LT offers a genuinely breathtaking turn of pace that gives all other cars in the line-up a headache. With a bombastic 756bhp twin-turbocharged V8, the 765LT’s rear tyres can barely contain the fury put through them, but the chassis bristles with enough information to help modulate and apply maximum power to the road.
As the speed climbs, the LT’s extra downforce over the 720S raises the limits even further, but you need to be sharp-witted to stay in tune with the car. Thankfully - and unlike most modern supercars - the 765LT uses hydraulically-assisted power steering, which is transparent and confidence inspiring in feel.
“On track, the way the car brakes, steers and turns is effortless. Once those tyres are into their operating range, the confidence the LT inspires is massive. A few years ago it’d be hard to think that 756bhp in a car weighing so little would be so exploitable, but the McLaren never seems to want to bite back.” - Sean Carson, contributor
8. Honda Civic Type R
- Prices from £52,000
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
Starting from a shade under £52,000, you’d expect the FL5 Honda Civic Type R to be a pretty spectacular hot hatchback. And it’s good news, as not only does this Type R have some of the best driving dynamics and performance in its class, it can also make a mockery of genuine sports cars costing twice as much. It’s that good.
The Type R hints at its magic before you’ve even set off, the thin-rimmed Alcantara steering wheel and teardrop gear knob falling perfectly to hand. Its track day credentials quickly show themselves on the move, too, with a definite edge to the ride and a tightly-wound feel to the engine.
The latest generation of four-wheel drive hot hatches may be quicker off the mark, but none of them drive with the intensity of the 324bhp Type R. It hunts for grip and carries incredible cornering speed, jinking over bumps and scrabbling for traction but always staying within itself and sending clear messages to the driver.
The Civic Type R feels more like a Super Touring car than a hot hatchback, which pays dividends on a track. But wherever you decide to get your driving thrills, the it will feel at home. The last ever Type R looks like it’s going to be one of Honda’s best.
“In fact, in the wet on track, the latest car feels alive and alert, whereas its older sibling has a more docile personality. It’s still a relative term, but not something we thought was possible until we drove this new-generation machine.” - Steve Sutcliffe, contributor
Latest Honda Civic Type R deals
9. BMW M4 CS
- Prices from £123,000
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
The BMW M4 CS is a pricier car than the regular M4, but the extra spend results in a lighter performance coupe that comes with extra power and more focused suspension. It’s these alterations that extract the very best from the fiery 4 Series.
The M4’s 3.0-litre twin-turbo six cylinder petrol engine is tweaked in the CS to deliver 542bhp and 650Nm of torque. These increased figures come courtesy of a retune along with a lighter crankshaft and friction reduction measures. The outcome is a 0-62mph time of just 3.4 seconds, as well as a limited 188mph top speed.
It’s not only straight lines where the M4 CS packs a supercar-rivalling punch, either. The cabin is adorned with carbon fibre elements to help reduce its kerb weight and lower, stiffer suspension allow it to tame corners in its stride.
“You’d be hard-pressed to wish for more response, but the M4 especially in CS form cracks forwards as soon as you ask for more power, and at full throttle the thrust feels relentless, all the way from idle to the limiter.” - Antony Ingram, contributor
10. Lotus Emira
- Prices from £79,500
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
This wouldn’t be a best track day car list without a Lotus making an appearance, and the Lotus Emira is up with the British brand’s past track day heroes in terms of ability.
Under the bonnet sits a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine which comes courtesy of the Mercedes-AMG A45, producing either 360bhp in the standard car, or 400bhp in the SE. If a four-cylinder engine doesn’t appeal, there’s always the option of a 3.5-litre V6 which adds a dose of extra character.
0-62mph is dispatched in under 4.8 seconds across the range, and a top speed of more than 170mph.
Driver engagement is where the Emira comes alive. The chassis is tuned in such a way that it is sharp and responsive through corners, and when teamed with a kerb weight of 1,457kg and superbly accurate steering, it’s a pleasure to weave the Emira down a challenging piece of road.
Lotus has famously championed the lightweight mantra more than any other car brand, and while the Emira’s diet plan isn’t as strict as predecessors like the Elise, Exige and Evora, it’s still an impressive driver-focused machine.
“With Touring and Sports chassis options however, and optional Michelin Cup 2 tyres, there’s scope for owners to fine-tune the Emira to a level of ability that suits their needs.” - Dean Gibson, senior test editor.
How to choose a track day car
If you’re looking to buy a track day car, before you start test driving different models, it’s best to figure out what exactly you want.
Road vs track performance
Track day cars have a raw performance edge and they often throw out ride comfort, practicality and refinement in the process of achieving this. They’re designed to be pushed to the limit, chase lap times and hit every apex, lap after lap.
Which track day car is right for you will depend to a great extent on how much you’ll be driving the car away from the circuit. If you’ll simply load the car onto a trailer for your track day trips, you can afford to get something more biased towards track work. If this is going to be your everyday car, ultra stiff suspension, minimal soundproofing and roll cages that limit practicality may be a chore to live with.
Front-wheel drive vs rear-wheel drive
When it comes to the best track day cars, there’s no specific recipe to stick to for engine layout or drivetrain but different set-ups will give you different experiences.
The best front-wheel drive hot hatches today manage to create a neutral balance and a strong resistance to understeer with clever suspension geometry and traction control systems but most track day fans aspire to rear-wheel drive.
Wherever the engine is placed, sending power to the rear wheels tends to create superior weight distribution, better adjustability and a more enjoyable driving experience. All-wheel drive cars are often even more capable in terms of deploying their power but can lack the same fun factor as a good rear-wheel drive model. The best advice is to get some experience of the different feel provided by different layouts in different cars, then decide what’s right for you.
Powertrains
Petrol still rules the roost as the fuel of choice on track but we are seeing many supercars turning to electrification with hybrid and plug-in hybrid systems. There are even pure electric models like the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N that can more than hold their own on a fast lap.
The issue, of course, is the extra weight of the batteries in electrified cars that often serve to dull the driving experience and can place additional strain on consumables like tyres and brakes. The other big issue with EVs is that once the battery is flat, the lengthy process of refuelling will eat into your track time.
Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.