Singer’s new Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet Reimagined is a glorious 1980's throwback

Open-top variant is now available for the classic 911 Carrera Coupe from Singer

By:Jordan Katsianis
13 Feb 2026
Singer 911 Cabriolet - front and rear6

The latest Porsche 911 Reimagined by Singer has been revealed, with this series being inspired by the widebody 911 Carrera Cabriolet from the mid-eighties. 

If you don’t already know, Singer is a California-based company that creates incredibly high-quality restomods based on Porsche 911s, with each series claimed to be even more intricately designed and engineered than the last. 

This latest 911 Carrera Cabriolet Reimagined by Singer, to give it its official name, is a convertible variant of its recent Carrera Coupé models, using the mid-eighties G-Series as inspiration for its design. However, as with all Singer models, the foundational chassis is actually sourced from a later generation, with the 964-generation Cabriolet being used as the donor car. 

Singer strengthened and widened the chassis, plus fitted carbon fibre panels to the exterior and a new Z-fold design folding roof. The level of detail is extraordinary, with each of its unique elements designed to blur the line between what is original and what is modern. This is clear in elements such as the rear lights or front indicators, as they mimic those of a G-Series 911, but are slimmer, cleaner and use LED technology. 

Owners can also specify certain iconic design elements from the G-Series models, such as the iconic whale tail, or a more subtle active spoiler that sits on the engine cover. The 18-inch wheels are bespoke, and take inspiration from the ‘Fuchs’ design synonymous with Porsche 911 models of the era. 

Under the rear engine cover, Singer has co-developed a heavily-updated 4.0-litre flat-six with British engine manufacturer Cosworth. This is naturally aspirated, and introduces modern technology such as four valves per cylinder, variable valve timing and water-cooled headers to produce 420bhp. The block, however, is still air-cooled, keeping the old-school Porsche tradition alive in 2026. 

Power is sent to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual transmission, and all cars come with a limited-slip differential and bespoke suspension front and rear to keep what is a very powerful and lightweight car under control. 

Singer 911 Cabriolet - blue rear 3/46

The cabin is just as customisable as the exterior, with each interior trim piece and component redesigned to the specification desired. Singer will offer two roof cover options for customers, with a solid body-coloured carbon mimicking the look of the iconic 911 Speedster from the mid-eighties, or a more traditional canvas cover. 

Pricing has not been revealed, but with a limited run of 75 units available globally, the latest Singer 911 won’t be cheap. It will, however, be available to UK buyers – if you care to import one.

Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express 

