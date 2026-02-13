The latest Porsche 911 Reimagined by Singer has been revealed, with this series being inspired by the widebody 911 Carrera Cabriolet from the mid-eighties.

If you don’t already know, Singer is a California-based company that creates incredibly high-quality restomods based on Porsche 911s, with each series claimed to be even more intricately designed and engineered than the last.

This latest 911 Carrera Cabriolet Reimagined by Singer, to give it its official name, is a convertible variant of its recent Carrera Coupé models, using the mid-eighties G-Series as inspiration for its design. However, as with all Singer models, the foundational chassis is actually sourced from a later generation, with the 964-generation Cabriolet being used as the donor car.

Singer strengthened and widened the chassis, plus fitted carbon fibre panels to the exterior and a new Z-fold design folding roof. The level of detail is extraordinary, with each of its unique elements designed to blur the line between what is original and what is modern. This is clear in elements such as the rear lights or front indicators, as they mimic those of a G-Series 911, but are slimmer, cleaner and use LED technology.

Owners can also specify certain iconic design elements from the G-Series models, such as the iconic whale tail, or a more subtle active spoiler that sits on the engine cover. The 18-inch wheels are bespoke, and take inspiration from the ‘Fuchs’ design synonymous with Porsche 911 models of the era.