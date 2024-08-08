New Porsche 911 GT3 RS facelift spotted going sideways in the snow
More speed, more engagement and more crazy aero are on the cards for Porsche’s facelifted road-racer
Work continues on the updated Porsche 911 GT3 RS, and we’ve spotted another prototype of the hardcore track-weapon with its preposterously large rear wing testing, this time having some fun sliding on the snow in frosty Scandinavia.
Even to most petrolheads, this and the other prototypes of the new 911 GT3 RS we’ve spied don’t look that different to the current model, but those who covet Weissach's road-racer will notice there are some design changes. The vented bonnet, for instance, appears to be more sculpted than before with two new scoops towards the nose of the car.
Meanwhile the rear now features a full-width lightbar like other variants of the ‘992.2’ generation, the DRS-equipped swan-neck rear wing has been redesigned with three horizontal elements instead of the two on the current model, and the diffuser on this prototype looks more aggressive with an additional pair of vertical fins and what looks like a larger set of exhaust pipes.
If you look even closer, you’ll also spot a couple of new outlets at the diffuser’s outer edges. These could be supplementary exhaust outlets to help reduce back-pressure in the system, or could signal bigger changes to the powertrain as a whole.
Porsche has been clear about the challenges of keeping its naturally aspirated 4.0-litre flat-six engine within European emissions rules. It’s possible this could be addressed with turbocharging or hybrid assistance, as seen on other variants of the 911, plenty of which are available through the Auto Express Buy A Car service.
However, such a move would also represent a big change in focus for the GT3 RS – a car with a very loyal customer base. It has always used a naturally aspirated engine, while the GT2 RS had turbo boost. Hopefully, considering that the new 911 GT3 avoided any performance enhancers and still just features a 507bhp flat-six which can rev to 9,000rpm, the RS can do the same.
The chassis is sure to receive even more fine tuning as well, and we expect there will be changes inside the cabin, including the use of a purely digital control interface and the option of folding carbon-fibre bucket seats – both of which are available in the 992.2 GT3.
Porsche is set to have a very busy 2026, with the launch of the new 911 Turbo S and the all-new Cayenne Electric, plus we’re hoping the next-generation 718 Cayman and Boxster will finally be revealed too. As a result, it’s possible that we won’t get any substantial news about the latest GT3 RS until 2027.
