Work continues on the updated Porsche 911 GT3 RS, and we’ve spotted another prototype of the hardcore track-weapon with its preposterously large rear wing testing, this time having some fun sliding on the snow in frosty Scandinavia.

Even to most petrolheads, this and the other prototypes of the new 911 GT3 RS we’ve spied don’t look that different to the current model, but those who covet Weissach's road-racer will notice there are some design changes. The vented bonnet, for instance, appears to be more sculpted than before with two new scoops towards the nose of the car.

Meanwhile the rear now features a full-width lightbar like other variants of the ‘992.2’ generation, the DRS-equipped swan-neck rear wing has been redesigned with three horizontal elements instead of the two on the current model, and the diffuser on this prototype looks more aggressive with an additional pair of vertical fins and what looks like a larger set of exhaust pipes.

If you look even closer, you’ll also spot a couple of new outlets at the diffuser’s outer edges. These could be supplementary exhaust outlets to help reduce back-pressure in the system, or could signal bigger changes to the powertrain as a whole.