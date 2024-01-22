As Porsche’s first SUV, the Cayenne marked a significant step 22 years ago and now there’s another important milestone - the first all-electric Cayenne.

Named simply Porsche Cayenne Electric, the EV sits alongside the Macan Electric and the Taycan in Porsche’s three-strong, all-electric line-up. Despite having only just been revealed, two versions of the Cayenne Electric are available to order now, priced from £83,200 in standard guise or £130,900 for the Turbo.

The arrival of the Cayenne Electric doesn’t mean the end for the internal combustion-engined model either. Porsche aims to offer a choice of ICE or EV powertrains with its current models, and the current Cayenne is set to be updated in the future. “We will continue to develop the Cayenne with efficient combustion and hybrid drive systems well into the next decade," says Porsche’s Matthias Becker, Member of the Board of Management.

Sitting on a variant of the Volkswagen Group’s 800V PPE (Premium Platform Electric) architecture shared with the Macan Electric, the Cayenne Electric comes with a whopping 113kWh battery. This means the standard car claims a 398-mile maximum range, while the Turbo tops out at 387 miles. Charging speeds of up to 400kW result in a 10 to 80 per cent top-up can take less than 16 minutes, Porsche claims, while the Cayenne Electric can also recoup more than 200 miles of range in 10 minutes.