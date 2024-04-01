Toyota Land Cruiser review

The latter includes Toyota Safety Sense, marketing-speak for risk-detection features like collision avoidance emergency braking tech, emergency steering assist, Proactive Driving Assist to warn of risks at low speed, and even Acceleration Suppression, a system that reacts to sudden throttle inputs in low-speed driving, such as the kind you might make if you want to stop suddenly but accidentally hit the accelerator instead. An emergency driving stop system is also a welcome feature, and after detecting a lack of input by the driver (should a driver fall asleep or have a medical emergency) it brings the car to a safe halt and activates the hazard lights.

Reliability is typically a Toyota strong point. The Land Cruiser has a reputation for longevity, but ultimately as a brand new model, time will tell whether it can live up to its predecessors in terms of lasting forever.

Key standard safety features Euro NCAP safety ratings Forward collision warning

Proactive Driving Assist

Speed limit warnings

Lane departure warning

Lane keep assist

Acceleration Suppression

Emergency Driving Stop System N/A

Toyota Land Cruiser alternatives

The latest Toyota Land Cruiser is a serious 4x4, and has some serious 4x4 rivals. The most obvious is the £56k-and-up Land Rover Defender, which, while being less rufty-tufty than its predecessor (while the Land Cruiser has, if anything, gone the other way), is still a proper off-roader with a rugged feel, chunky styling, and a great deal more variety in its range than the Toyota – you can get three different body lengths (90, 110, and 130) as well as four, six, and eight-cylinder engines, and a mix of petrol, hybrid, and diesel, to the Toyota’s sole inline four-cylinder diesel.

Next up is the car that, for some, has replaced the old Defender, the Ineos Grenadier. It has a few different body options, including the Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster pickup, and two engine choices, both BMW inline sixes, one petrol and one diesel. It’s designed to match the Toyota off-road and starts at a similar price of £72,000, but the Grenadier makes heavy on-road compromises that the Land Cruiser has more successfully avoided.

Finally, there’s the Mercedes G-Class. Like the Toyota and Land Rover, it has a long heritage to fall back on and a no-nonsense attitude. However, while it’s still incredibly capable as an off-roader, it’s certainly aimed more at those who appreciate its image rather than those who enjoy spending their days driving over rough terrain. It’s expensive, with pricing beginning at £137,000.