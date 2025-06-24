Toyota Land Cruiser gets hybrid tech, but diesel lives on

Handily, the instrument display will show drivers if the hybrid system is recuperating energy or assisting the engine.

To protect the electrified assistance from whatever Land Cruiser owners want to throw at their vehicle, the motor-generator has been mounted high up on the engine block ensuring that the 4x4 can still wade through water up to 700mm deep. The battery has also been protected against water, while a filter helps prevent the build-up of dust in the cooling paths and a fan is meant to maintain the unit’s performance in high temperatures.

Because this new set-up is more compact and less complex than Toyota’s ‘self-charging’ full-hybrid system, the brand can add the mild-hybrid set-up to cars’ existing powertrains more easily, and without the need for significant modifications or re-engineering.

Toyota hasn’t announced pricing for the new Land Cruiser Hybrid 48V, but it has said that the first examples will be arriving here early next year. However, we don’t expect that they will cost much more than the outgoing, solely diesel-powered version, which already starts from £77,845 – £15,000 more than the rival Land Rover Defender 110.

Toyota Land Cruiser Commercial

As well as announcing the new hybrid powertrain, Toyota has also launched a new Land Cruiser Commercial as its rival to the Land Rover Defender Hard Top van.

It’s designed specifically for customers who need serious off-road capabilities, but not the load-carrying or extra passenger space offered by the Hilux pick-up truck. Behind the metal bulkhead is up to 2,000 litres of cargo space, and the Land Cruiser Commercial can tow up to 3.5 tonnes.

Order books open on the 1 August, with prices starting from £52,729 (excluding VAT), and standard kit including 18-inch alloy wheels, power-adjustable driver’s seat, heated front seats, heated steering wheel and a nine-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

