Land Rover Defender Hard Top van review

Our opinion on the Land Rover Defender Hard Top

The Land Rover Defender Hard Top is an excellent vehicle in its own right, being fantastic to drive and luxurious in ways most commercial vehicles could never match. But its price is way beyond what a normal business would be willing to pay, especially since a van or pickup would be significantly more practical and economical to buy and run. It’s a niche product, but a fantastic option for the people it does work for.

About the Land Rover Defender Hard Top

The Land Rover Defender Hard Top is a commercial version of the popular SUV designed for businesses needing a vehicle that can head off road and also serve as an upmarket billboard for their services.

The Defender Hard Top comes in 90 and 110 (short and long wheelbase) guises - just like the Defender SUV - but there’s no extra long 130 variant and rest of the range isn't quite as broad. On both wheelbase versions, you can only get the D250 diesel engine in entry-level S and mid-spec X-Dynamic SE trims but a more powerful D350 engine is available on the top-spec X-Dynamic HSE version. Prices start at just over £57,000 and rise to over £75,000 for the top-spec model.

That's less than the asking price of the Defender SUV, but where that car is designed for transporting people, the Defender Hard Top replaces its back seats with a large cargo area. The seats, belts and other passenger car paraphernalia are stripped out, and a hard plastic floor is added in their place. This stretches from the side-hinged tailgate to the back of the front seats, where Land Rover has fitted a hard plastic partition.

On the outside, the rearmost windows on both models are replaced by plastic trim. While the rear side doors on the Defender 110 are still in place, they gain heavily tinted glass and the electric windows no longer function. Inside there is hard plastic protection for the windows for added security.