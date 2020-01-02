Pick-up trucks are tough, practical workhorses at their core, but the very best pick-up trucks on sale in the UK today have come a long way from their no-frills, barebones ancestors.

With smooth rides, high-quality interiors, lots of tech, and even the occasional hint of luxury, many pick-up trucks are genuinely suitable for dual use as load-lugging commercial vehicles and as day-to-day cars. Changes to the 2025 company car tax regime mean that pick-ups aren’t as cost-effective for business users as they once were, but they still offer a unique range of abilities that no van or SUV alone can match.

Advertisement - Article continues below

In order to get the most out of your pick-up truck, you’ll want one with a practical load bed and a solid payload capacity. That’s just part of the picture, as affordable running costs and fuel efficiency also need to be taken into account, whether you’re a private or business owner. There’s a good chance you’ll also be looking for a mix of on-road composure and off-road prowess from the driving experience, while build quality and reliability are always key with vehicles that can have a hard life.

In order to help you find the very best pick-up truck for your money, our road-testing experts have driven every pick-up truck model that you can buy in the UK. We’ve ranked the best pick-ups based on our thorough real-world testing criteria. We rank these trucks based on the key things that matter to buyers, including the costs, build quality, capability and comfort.

Compare the best pick-up trucks

You can compare the review star ratings for our top pick-up trucks using the table below, along with the maximum payload, WLTP efficiency, and starting prices.

Rank Pick-up truck Prices from Overall rating Max. payload Max WLTP combined efficiency 1 Ford Ranger £29,275 (excl. VAT) 4.5 1,200kg 33.6mpg 2 Toyota Hilux £35,807 (excl. VAT) 4 1,085kg 33.2mpg 3 Volkswagen Amarok £35,925 (excl. VAT) 4 1,101kg 33.6mpg 4 Isuzu D-Max £27,505 (excl. VAT) 4 1,205kg 33.6mpg 5 KGM Musso £30,965 (exc. VAT) 3.5 1,025kg 34mpg 6 Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster £55,200 (exc. VAT) 3 835kg 25.2mpg 7 Maxus T-90 £23,000 (exc. VAT) 2.5 1,000kg 2.49 mi/kWh

Scroll down for the mini-reviews on each or our best pick-up trucks...

1. Ford Ranger

Pros Cons Upmarket cabin

Wide model range

Imposing looks Feels big on UK roads

Thirsty engines

Slow auto gearbox

Prices from £29,275 (excl. VAT)

Max gross payload: 1,200kg

Max towing capacity: 3,500kg