Best pick-up trucks to buy in the UK 2025
Dependable, practical and capable, these are the best pick-up trucks to buy right now
Pick-up trucks are tough, practical workhorses at their core, but the very best pick-up trucks on sale in the UK today have come a long way from their no-frills, barebones ancestors.
With smooth rides, high-quality interiors, lots of tech, and even the occasional hint of luxury, many pick-up trucks are genuinely suitable for dual use as load-lugging commercial vehicles and as day-to-day cars. Changes to the 2025 company car tax regime mean that pick-ups aren’t as cost-effective for business users as they once were, but they still offer a unique range of abilities that no van or SUV alone can match.
In order to get the most out of your pick-up truck, you’ll want one with a practical load bed and a solid payload capacity. That’s just part of the picture, as affordable running costs and fuel efficiency also need to be taken into account, whether you’re a private or business owner. There’s a good chance you’ll also be looking for a mix of on-road composure and off-road prowess from the driving experience, while build quality and reliability are always key with vehicles that can have a hard life.
In order to help you find the very best pick-up truck for your money, our road-testing experts have driven every pick-up truck model that you can buy in the UK. We’ve ranked the best pick-ups based on our thorough real-world testing criteria. We rank these trucks based on the key things that matter to buyers, including the costs, build quality, capability and comfort.
Compare the best pick-up trucks
You can compare the review star ratings for our top pick-up trucks using the table below, along with the maximum payload, WLTP efficiency, and starting prices.
|Rank
|Pick-up truck
|Prices from
|Overall rating
|Max. payload
|Max WLTP combined efficiency
|1
|Ford Ranger
|£29,275 (excl. VAT)
|4.5
|1,200kg
|33.6mpg
|2
|Toyota Hilux
|£35,807 (excl. VAT)
|4
|1,085kg
|33.2mpg
|3
|Volkswagen Amarok
|£35,925 (excl. VAT)
|4
|1,101kg
|33.6mpg
|4
|Isuzu D-Max
|£27,505 (excl. VAT)
|4
|1,205kg
|33.6mpg
|5
|KGM Musso
|£30,965 (exc. VAT)
|3.5
|1,025kg
|34mpg
|6
|Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster
|£55,200 (exc. VAT)
|3
|835kg
|25.2mpg
|7
|Maxus T-90
|£23,000 (exc. VAT)
|2.5
|1,000kg
|2.49 mi/kWh
Scroll down for the mini-reviews on each or our best pick-up trucks...
1. Ford Ranger
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
|
- Prices from £29,275 (excl. VAT)
- Max gross payload: 1,200kg
- Max towing capacity: 3,500kg
We’re a fan of the Ford Ranger here at Auto Express. In fact, the Ford Ranger is so impressive that the current truck has been named Pick-up of the Year at the Auto Express New Car Awards three times in a row, and previous Ranger iterations have taken the title seven times in total.
Ford really is no stranger to building high-quality pick-up trucks, which is evident when you take a look at the brand’s American offerings. While the mighty Ford F150 feels at home stateside, it isn’t exactly suited to Britain’s narrow roads - the Ranger is a very different story. It’s quite a bit smaller in size than its brethren from across the pond, but the Ranger is still a hugely practical truck. There are numerous bodystyles to choose from with a maximum payload of up to 1,200kg. The most powerful models can also tow up to 3,500kg.
For those who want to use their truck as a day-to-day passenger vehicle, the double cab offers a best-of-both solution. It’s still capable as a workhorse, but it’s also spacious enough for use as a five-seater car. Single-cab and chassis-cab variants are also available, but regardless of which Ranger you pick, the cabin feels respectably upmarket for a commercial vehicle.
A 10-touchscreen with Ford’s SYNC 4 software is the centrepiece and elsewhere you’ll find a blend of soft and durable materials. There’s plenty of room inside, too, along with a number of useful storage spaces.
Most versions are powered by Ford’s faithful 2.0-litre EcoBlue four-cylinder, but select models are available with a smooth 3.0-litre V6 diesel. Whichever diesel engine you choose there’s a decent mix of pulling power and efficiency but the V6 majors in the former while the 2.0-litre is best for the latter. Manual variants of the Ranger are available, but the 10-speed automatic transmission is our pick. It delivers seamless gear changes and helps take the strain out of everyday driving.
Ford also offers the Ranger with a plug-in hybrid powertrain, which is a great option for those looking to reduce their running costs without sacrificing towing or payload capacities. Ford claims plug-in hybrid Rangers can deliver up to 25.5 miles of electric-only range. When we tested the Ranger PHEV, we even managed 35mpg with a depleted battery, which outperforms the official diesel figures.
The Ford Ranger’s closest rival is the truck with which it shares a lot of its DNA; the Volkswagen Amarok. However, the Ford boasts the lower starting price of the two, so you may need to be a committed fan in order to consider the Amarok.
"The latest Ford Ranger improves on its award-winning predecessor by injecting more style and technology into the mix." - Ellis Hyde, news reporter, who drove the Ranger in the UK.
2. Toyota Hilux
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
|
- Prices from £35,807 (excl. VAT)
- Max gross payload: 1,085kg
- Max towing capacity: 3,500kg
The Toyota Hilux is an icon of the pick-up world, and its off-road prowess and build quality is nothing short of legendary.
Owners in some of the most inhospitable places on earth swear by the Hilux’s durability, and the latest Hilux is bigger in every dimension than before, benefiting a load bay which is a full 130mm wider than the previous model’s. This generation also has the highest towing capacity of any Hilux to date, with every version capable of lugging up to 3,500kg.
The interior of the latest Toyota Hilux is a significant improvement over that of its predecessor. Flimsy plastics and outdated controls have been replaced with a dashboard which wouldn’t feel out of place in one of Toyota’s passenger cars. While this is a major improvement, the Hilux’s interior can’t quite match the Ford Ranger’s for quality, though.
There’s still a solid amount of kit included, and the Invincible models offer an eight-inch infotainment display with DAB and Bluetooth, cruise control, climate control and keyless start. Moving up to the Invincible X adds even more kit and a unique front end look.
Unlike many Toyotas, there’re no full-hybrid powertrains to be found lurking within the Hilux. Instead, power comes from either a 2.4-litre or 2.8-litre four-cylinder diesel, with the latter available with 48-volt mild-hybrid tech which can help trim running costs a little. Both the 2.4 or 2.8-litre engines provide a healthy torque figure of 420Nm when fitted with a six-speed manual gearbox, rising to 500Nm if you choose the six-speed automatic. The Hilux is surprisingly good to drive, although the diesels aren’t as smooth as those found in some of its rivals. There’s lots of tyre squeal, too, but the ride is comfortable, the steering is accurate and body control isn’t too bad considering the elevated stance.
There’s another rugged, Japanese truck to battle with the Hilux, and that is the Isuzu D-Max. The D-Max does feel a bit dated compared to some of the trucks on this list, but on the plus side it is a very tough machine that’s as good off the road as it is on it.
"The Toyota Hilux is one of the most famous names in the pick-up world, and it’s earned this fame for being tough and reliable even in the harshest conditions on Earth.’"- Ellis Hyde, news reporter, who drove the Hilux in the UK.
3. Volkswagen Amarok
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
|
- Prices from £35,925 (excl. VAT)
- Max gross payload: 1,101kg
- Max towing capacity: 3,500kg
The current second-generation Volkswagen Amarok is closely related to the Ford Ranger, but to help differentiate it, the German manufacturer has given its pick-up truck a more luxurious flavour.
Thankfully, the plushness you’ll find in the Volkswagen Amarok doesn’t come at the cost of practicality, with a bed payload of up to 1,101kg. This does, however, fall slightly short of the Ranger’s 1,200kg limit. Also unlike the Ford, there’s only one bodystyle on offer here, but the load bed is large enough to take on the two Euro pallets. The Amarok has a towing capacity of up to 3,500kg.
Step inside the Amarok and you’ll find plenty of leather and metallic trim, while the portrait-orientated 12-inch touchscreen runs VW’s own software and graphics. Most models also get wireless smartphone charging and connectivity, a 360-degree camera system, adaptive cruise control, matrix LED headlights and even ambient lighting. However, all of these premium touches mean the VW also carries a premium price tag, making it one of the more expensive pick-up trucks on this list as standard.
As with the Ford Ranger, you can get the Amarok with four-cylinder or V6 diesel engines, and all but the base model are equipped with the Ford-sourced 10-speed automatic gearbox. With the V6 under the bonnet, the Amarok feels almost as refined and cultured as a large SUV to drive, while the lofty driving position offers a good view of the road ahead.
Upmarket-feeling pick-ups are a rarity on the UK market, and one of the only models that can be described as somewhat luxurious is the Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster. However, this costs well over £50,000, so it’s not exactly the most cost-effective option. If you’re not too fussed about plushness, the Ford Ranger is slightly cheaper than the Amarok, but just as capable.
"The Amarok feels more like a car to drive than ever before, and it’s still capable of serving as a workhorse." - Paul Adam, executive editor, who drove the Amarok in the UK.
4. Isuzu D-Max
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
|
- Prices from £27,505 (excl. VAT)
- Max gross payload: 1,205kg
- Max towing capacity: 3,500kg
The Isuzu D-Max is the only model that’s currently sold in the brand’s UK showrooms, so it clearly needs to impress.
Like any good pick-up truck, the Isuzu D-Max is built to be a tough, dependable workhorse. But depending on the trim level you choose, it can be anything from a no-frills load lugger, to a somewhat plush family-friendly utility vehicle. However you spec your D-Max, every version comes well-equipped with safety features, serious off-road capability, and a payload capacity of up to 1,025kg. The standard five-year/125,000-mile warranty also shows that Isuzu has faith in its pick-up truck when it comes to durability.
Kicking off the D-Max line-up is the Utility model which forgoes fancy cosmetic touches, such as alloy wheels and colour-matched bumpers, in order to keep purchase and running costs down. There are still a few creature comforts inside, though, such as air-conditioning, cruise control and a DAB radio. At the other end of the scale sits the V-Cross. This adds in a smattering of luxuries including dual-zone climate control, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and electronically adjustable leather seats. There’s also the choice of a single, extended or double cab.
Isuzu is currently working on a fully-electric D-Max which should match its diesel counterpart for off-road and payload capability, but for now, you’ll need to stick to the diesel pump.
Unlike just about everywhere else on the D-Max, there’s no room for customisation here as the sole option is a 1.9-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine producing 162bhp and 360Nm of torque.
The engine provides a useful amount of pulling power but it’s less powerful than the units used by rival pick-ups, so you might need to work it harder when hauling heavy loads. The D-Max is available with a six-speed manual or automatic gearbox, but we recommend opting for the automatic transmission rather than manual, which is vague in feel and generally unpleasant to use. Isuzu claims all variants of the D-Max should return between 31-33mpg, depending on the cab option and trim level you pick.
As we mentioned previously, the Toyota Hilux is another rugged Japanese pick-up that’s offered in the UK. However, the D-Max has a notably lower starting price. If it’s the level of customisation that’s caught your attention, the Ford Ranger is another potential option.
“Constant revisions have helped the D-Max keep pace with rivals, and its off-road ability is good, but the solitary 1.9-litre diesel on offer lacks power.” - Dean Gibson, senior road test editor, who drove the D-Max in the UK.
5. KGM Musso
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
• Attractive cabin
• Towing ability
• Excellent value
|
• Poor in corners
• Bouncy ride
• No stop-start system
- Prices from £30,965 (exc. VAT)
- Max gross payload: 1,025kg
- Max towing capacity: 3,500kg
It may look the same but the KGM Musso has taken over where the SsangYong Musso left off.
The second-generation Musso was launched in 2018, receiving a mid-life facelift 2022, followed by some interior updates. If you’re looking for a pick-up and you aren’t fussed about bells and whistles and just desire simplicity, the upside of this is a sturdy cabin that you shouldn’t need to be too precious about.
Functionality continues round in the truck bed. The standard Musso's cargo bed is 1.3m long and 1.57m wide. While this isn't quite as long as those of some rivals, the range-topping Saracen+ boosts this length to 1.61m. Every Musso is capable of carrying a payload of over 1,000kg, and the automatic and Saracen+ models can tow up to 3,500kg.
The Musso’s simplicity and age are particularly highlighted within the cabin. While there are a few soft-touch materials dotted around the cabin, it mostly consists of utilitarian hard plastics, although everything does feel well put together. The on-board technology does feel outdated compared to numerous rivals, but some of the modern essentials, such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, can still be found. There’s nothing that can be described as cutting-edge but, as with the rest of the Musso, it simply gets the job done.
The KGM Musso is exclusively powered by a 2.2-litre diesel engine producing 200bhp and 441Nm of torque. This is mated to either a six-speed manual or automatic gearbox, and both come with selectable four-wheel drive, which means the Musso can handle itself rather well if you spend a lot of time off the tarmac. When it’s on the road, KGM’s truck feels decidedly agricultural due its incredibly firm and bouncy ride. The Musso has an official fuel economy figure of 34mpg for manual trucks or 32mpg for automatics on the WLTP combined cycle.
A number of pick-up trucks have started heading in the direction of offering more car-like qualities, but for those who prefer simplicity and toughness over luxuries, low-spec variants of the Isuzu D-Max offer a similar sense of no-nonsense ruggedness.
"At a time when pick-up trucks are becoming more premium to offer tradespeople a genuine alternative to SUVs, the KGM Musso is appealingly simple with a strong focus on value and load-lugging capabilities." - Ellis Hyde, news reporter, who drove the Musso in the UK.
6. Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
|
- Prices from £55,200 (exc. VAT)
- Max gross payload: 835kg
- Max towing capacity: 3,500kg
Ineos made quite the splash in the 4x4 market when it launched its Grenadier SUV, and now you can spec this off-roader as a pick-up truck.
You can’t get a pick-up version of the modern Land Rover Defender, so the Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster is arguably the next best thing. This chunky SUV-based truck is designed with off-roading firmly in mind, but a high starting price and restrictive 835kg maximum payload limit its appeal as a business investment. There’s still a modicum of usability to go with this truck’s tough appearance, as the standard Grenadier’s ladder-frame chassis has been extended by 305mm, which allows the Quartermaster to accommodate a standard Europallet with room to spare. Every model can also tow up to 3,500kg.
The Quartermaster is powered by one of two BMW-sourced 3.0-litre straight-six engines - one petrol, one diesel - and neither can really be described as frugal. As is to be expected, the diesel is the most efficient, but this only manages 25.2mpg on the WLTP combined cycle. The petrol, meanwhile, returns a meagre 19.6mpg. In short, you’ll soon become very familiar with your local filling station.
Although off-roading is the focus here, the Quartermaster does still do a reasonable job of remaining composed on the road, and the BMW engines provide a solid amount of performance punch along with a very enjoyable soundtrack, far better than what you get from other pick-ups. However, the unusual recirculating-ball steering requires lots of driver input to get the desired response, and the 14.5-metre turning circle can quickly transform tighter turns into nerve-racking situations.
Inside the cabin is where the Quartermaster is distinctly different to other pick-up rivals. The switchgear (some of which is mounted overhead) feels like it has been lifted straight out of a military aircraft. It’s not exactly ergonomic, but switching on the rear de-mister feels like arming an ejector seat, and this will undoubtedly amuse your inner five-year-old. Fun and games aside, the centrepiece is a sole centre screen which displays all information including your current speed, a bit like you’ll find in a MINI. If things get a bit mucky inside, there’s a drain hole which allows you to hose out the interior. You won’t need to worry about the switchgear, either, as this is weatherproof.
If you’re after a pick-up truck that prioritises off-roading before anything else, the Isuzu D-Max Mudmaster is a noteworthy (and cheaper) alternative to the Grenadier Quartermaster. It’s not quite as fancy inside, but this particular Isuzu comes with a huge amount of extra off-roading focused kit that help it to live up to its name. The Mudmaster is also significantly cheaper than the Grendier.
‘The Quartermaster is more a 4x4 with an open load area than what we would call a pick-up, but there will be buyers out there that will find its unique combination of outstanding off-road ability and practicality ideal.’ - Dean Gibson, senior road test editor, who drove the Grenadier Quartermaster in the UK.
7. Maxus T90 EV
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
|
- Prices from £23,000 (exc. VAT)
- Max gross payload: 1,000kg
- Max towing capacity: 1,500kg
While brands such as Tesla, Ford and Rivian have all introduced electric pick-ups elsewhere, the first zero-emissions truck to arrive in the UK was the Maxus T90 EV.
As the UK moves towards electrification, more and more electric pick-up trucks are expected to come to market in the near future. But as things stand, the Maxus T90 EV stands out as one of the few fully-electric pick-up trucks you can buy in the UK. While the T90 EV offers lower running costs, there is a trade-off with its one-tonne payload and 1,500kg towing capacities falling short compared to diesel rivals. But if you don’t need maximum hauling power, the T90 is a great cost-effective alternative.
While some electric trucks place focus on futuristic interior designs and technology (the Tesla Cybertruck comes to mind here), the Maxus’s cabin follows a more traditional approach in order to keep costs down. A 10.25-inch touchscreen controls all of the essential functions, but there are some proper buttons to be found underneath. The analogue dials and grey plastics do make things feel decidedly budget-focussed, but this is very much a commercial vehicle rather than a luxury one.
Rather than using a bespoke EV platform, the Maxus has its battery-electric running gear fitted to the chassis of an existing combustion-engined model. As a result, it’s a more traditional looking pick-up than the Ford F-150 Lightning, but isn’t as capable off-road as contemporary diesel pick-ups. This is largely because it’s exclusively rear-wheel drive, and the rear-mounted 201bhp rear-mounted electric motor hangs lower than the differential, reducing ground clearance and departure angles. The 88.6kWh battery is substantial, and Maxus claims it’s good for a WLTP combined range of up to 220 miles.
There are virtually no other electric pick-up trucks available in the UK at present, so you’ll have to wait if you want a direct alternative to the T90 EV. The Maxus eTerron 9 and Isuzu D-Max EV are two incoming models that we’ll be testing in due course. If you can’t wait that long, though, you’ll either have to opt for combustion power or import a giant US truck such as the Rivian R1T or Ford F150 Lightning.
"The T90 EV is a converted diesel pick-up truck that's well equipped, but limited in its capabilities" - Dean Gibson, senior road test editor, who drove the T90 EV in the UK.
How to choose the best pick-up truck
If you’re in the market for a brand-new pick-up truck, chances are you need it to handle some demanding jobs. From hauling heavy loads in the truck bed or towing trailers, to tackling challenging terrain, it’s important to consider a few key questions before you buy:
1. How much capacity do you need?
You may think that buying a truck is a simple case of ‘bigger is better’, but it’s important to pay close attention to figures like maximum payload and towing capacity. Many trucks come with a variety of customisation and powertrain options, and these can have quite a drastic effect on a truck’s capacities and capabilities.
The open storage area is great for dirty cargo but if you need to keep things dry or secure, it’s less effective. The back seats in the doublecab pick-up models can offer internal storage space but if you need more, all manufacturers offer load cover attachments for the external load bay - you just need to consider which type is best for you.
2. Are you going off-road?
If your work involves you frequently heading away from the Tarmac (such as agriculture or construction), you’ll inevitably need a truck that features high ground clearance and four-wheel drive. Durability will be crucial, too, as a poorly built truck could soon find itself in need of repairs if it can’t handle frequent trips on rough terrain.
3. How much will the truck cost to run?
Pick-up trucks aren’t exactly renowned for being light on fuel consumption, but a bit of careful research will help you to minimise your running costs. A few simple steps such as opting for a less powerful model could mean lower bills. Alternatively, you could consider making the switch to an electric vehicle as zero-emission pick-ups start to enter the market.
