Isuzu D-Max Mudmaster review: extreme off-road add-ons bring big capability

A snorkel (£424) from another Australian off-road specialist, ARB, means wading is a piece of cake, too, and we can confirm that the D-Max’s door seals are tight enough that you won’t get your feet wet when driving through deep water.

ARB also supplies the sturdy steel base rack that’s attached to the roof (£1,035) and is ready for mounting accessories such as rooftop tents or a host of off-road kit. Combine this with the Alpha XS canopy for the load bed (£2,730) and it opens up another level of versatility for the Isuzu D-Max.

In the unlikely event that you do get stuck, or (more likely) if you need to help someone else in bother, the Winchsystems integrated, er, winch will come in handy. The high-torque electric motor is neatly hidden away behind the front bumper, and when you need to use it, the number plate flips up so the rope can unfurl ready to be hooked to another vehicle or piece of scenery. And with more than 4,000kg of power, there aren’t many situations where the winch wouldn’t be able to get you out of trouble.

The rest of the Mudmaster’s updates are largely cosmetic, although the rain deflectors above the side windows are useful to let the fresh air in but the summer rainfall out, while the Lazer LED spotlights and rooftop light bar turn night into day at the flick of the main beam switch. The running boards are handy for boosting access to the raised cab, too, while heavy-duty protective seat covers keep the leather trim tidy in case you’re in and out of the D-Max in bad weather.

The rest of the D-Max driving experience remains largely unchanged, but that does mean it’s a step behind the latest Ford Ranger in terms of power and refinement. Isuzu’s 1.9-litre diesel delivers 162bhp and a decent 360Nm of torque, but it’s a classic rattly oil burner that sounds harsh under acceleration. Torque from low revs is good, though, and a towing capacity of 3.5 tonnes will be useful.