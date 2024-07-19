Isuzu D-Max Mudmaster review: extreme off-road add-ons bring big capability
Japanese firm raids the accessories brochure to make a genuine go-anywhere 4x4
Verdict
The Isuzu D-Max Mudmaster is what you get if you throw the most off road-focused accessories at the firm’s do-it-all pick-up truck, although you can cherry pick some key parts (the Pedders suspension, all-terrain tyres and under-body protection) and still have a very capable machine. The extras and electronics combine to help make even an off-road novice look like a gripped and sorted back woods expert. The D-Max still has its flaws, chiefly the dated infotainment and gruff 1.9 diesel, but if you’re after a bespoke off-road machine, Isuzu can cater for virtually every need.
The UK’s pick-up truck market is small, but that means the Isuzu D-Max is in with a shout of challenging the class leaders when it comes to sales. To enhance its chances, Isuzu offers plenty of variety within the line-up. There are single and extended cabs that are sold alongside the more common double cab variants, while the double cab itself comes in a broad range of styles.
There are feature-packed work-derived models, and at the top of the range is the wild Arctic Trucks version with its huge 35-inch tyres. Just below that model is the more car park-friendly V-Cross, which emulates other high-spec pick-ups by offering enough kit to fool you into thinking that you’re at the wheel of a well-specced SUV.
On top of that, there’s a level of personalisation on offer from the extensive accessories catalogue that means buyers can tailor the D-Max to their specific needs. To demonstrate exactly what’s possible, Isuzu has created the Mudmaster, a dedicated off-road model that is loaded with the kind of kit that will help you battle through the toughest terrain.
The V-Cross itself is already well specced for off-road use. It features switchable two or four-wheel drive, and there’s a low-range setting that’s easily selectable via a rotary controller on the centre console. It’s quick to switch between modes, too, so you won’t be stopped for long while the electronics do their thing. There’s a hill descent control system, plus a rear diff lock to boost traction in slippery conditions.
But the Mudmaster pushes things even further with a set of accessories that add roughly £14,000 to the ex-VAT price and a whole load of off-road attitude. Chief among the updates is a suspension lift kit from Aussie off-road specialist Pedders. This kit costs around £1,000 and raises the D-Max by 1.75 inches (44mm). It includes the firm’s Trakryder shocks and new springs for improved response.
Also fitted are a set of 20-inch alloy wheels wrapped in Toyo all-terrain tyres (a package that comes in at around £2,000). While the standard D-Max V-Cross is a decent off-roader, adding a more aggressive tread enhances its ability even further, and the combination of suspension and tyres makes the Mudmaster virtually unstoppable.
Our test course featured plenty of muddy, rutted tracks that were perfectly suited to the Mudmaster’s add-ons, and driving the standard D-Max on the same surfaces showed what difference they made. Where the standard model would start to slip and slide on its road-biased tyres, the Mudmaster kept on course, so the only thing limiting its off-road performance was the D-Max’s long 3,125mm wheelbase. This would see the truck bottom out on very uneven surfaces, although the underguard protection (£1,077 fitted) meant there were no worries about damage to the truck’s running gear.
A snorkel (£424) from another Australian off-road specialist, ARB, means wading is a piece of cake, too, and we can confirm that the D-Max’s door seals are tight enough that you won’t get your feet wet when driving through deep water.
ARB also supplies the sturdy steel base rack that’s attached to the roof (£1,035) and is ready for mounting accessories such as rooftop tents or a host of off-road kit. Combine this with the Alpha XS canopy for the load bed (£2,730) and it opens up another level of versatility for the Isuzu D-Max.
In the unlikely event that you do get stuck, or (more likely) if you need to help someone else in bother, the Winchsystems integrated, er, winch will come in handy. The high-torque electric motor is neatly hidden away behind the front bumper, and when you need to use it, the number plate flips up so the rope can unfurl ready to be hooked to another vehicle or piece of scenery. And with more than 4,000kg of power, there aren’t many situations where the winch wouldn’t be able to get you out of trouble.
The rest of the Mudmaster’s updates are largely cosmetic, although the rain deflectors above the side windows are useful to let the fresh air in but the summer rainfall out, while the Lazer LED spotlights and rooftop light bar turn night into day at the flick of the main beam switch. The running boards are handy for boosting access to the raised cab, too, while heavy-duty protective seat covers keep the leather trim tidy in case you’re in and out of the D-Max in bad weather.
The rest of the D-Max driving experience remains largely unchanged, but that does mean it’s a step behind the latest Ford Ranger in terms of power and refinement. Isuzu’s 1.9-litre diesel delivers 162bhp and a decent 360Nm of torque, but it’s a classic rattly oil burner that sounds harsh under acceleration. Torque from low revs is good, though, and a towing capacity of 3.5 tonnes will be useful.
|Model:
|Isuzu D-Max 1.9D V-Cross Mudmaster
|Price:
|£38,495, plus c.£14,000 of accessories (all ex.VAT)
|Powertrain:
|1.9-litre 4cyl diesel
|Power/torque:
|162bhp/360Nm
|Transmission:
|Six-speed automatic, selectable four-wheel drive
|0-62mph:
|13.0 seconds
|Top speed:
|112mph
|Fuel economy:
|30.7mpg
|CO2:
|241g/km
|Size (L/W/H):
|5,270/1,870/1,790mm
|On sale:
|Now