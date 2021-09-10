A long warranty and generous levels of standard kit make the Isuzu D-Max an appealing proposition, and there’s a range of models on offer to suit different purposes. The Utility variant is a workhorse through and through, while at the top of the range, the V-Cross makes a strong case for itself as a work vehicle that also offers family car versatility. Constant revisions have helped the D-Max keep pace with rivals, and its off-road ability is good, but the solitary 1.9-litre diesel on offer lacks power when compared with the class leaders. It’s not quite as well mannered as its rivals on the road, either.

The most recent round of updates in 2025 added a subtly revised front end with new air intakes that help airflow around the front wheels, a tweaked bonnet line and new lights. At the back are new tail-lights and a redesigned tailgate, while inside there’s a more user-friendly infotainment system measuring eight inches across (or nine inches in the V-Cross). The twin-camera ADAS system has been upgraded with wider viewing angles to improve the response of the safety systems, while a Rough Terrain switch optimises the truck’s electronics for slippery conditions.

Key specs Fuel type Diesel Body style Two-door single cab pick-up truck

Two-door extended cab pick-up truck

Four-door double cab pick-up truck Powertrain 1.9-litre diesel, selectable four-wheel drive Safety Five stars Euro NCAP (2022) Warranty Five years/125,000 miles

About the Isuzu D-Max

A broad range of models kicks off with the Single Cab Isuzu D-Max Utility starting from around £27,500 excluding VAT. This is two-wheel drive as standard, with an extra £2,500 adding four-wheel drive and a diff lock. The Extended Cab Utility is around £31,000, while upgrading to the Double Cab is less than £1,000 extra.