Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Isuzu D-Max BEV breaks new ground as firm’s first all-electric pick-up truck

A prototype version of Isuzu’s electric pick-up highlights design and technological tweaks

by: Alastair Crooks
20 Mar 2024
New Isuzu D-Max BEV prototype - front

It’s taken some time, but the all-electric pick-up truck market is rapidly growing and the latest entrant comes from Isuzu in the shape of the Isuzu D-Max BEV. This is our first look at the new truck in prototype form, although we think the final iteration won’t look too different when it arrives in the UK in 2025.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Currently a niche market with only the Maxus T90 EV and the utilitarian Munro MK1 available, the all-electric truck sector should soon grow rapidly with Volkswagen looking into a pick-up version of the ID.Buzz and Toyota’s EPU concept designed to sit alongside the traditional Hilux pick-up. 

As expected, the Isuzu D-Max BEV shares plenty with its combustion-engined siblings. In terms of looks it’s almost identical, although it does gain a new front bumper, headlight signature and grille design. The body is otherwise the same as the ICE D-Max models and in this prototype form, it’s the popular five-seat double-cab body style that’s being used. 

Isuzu says the D-Max BEV “has been developed to meet a broad-range of commercial and passenger vehicle needs while retaining the tough underlying performance expected of pick-up trucks”. There’s full-time four-wheel drive on board, provided by an electric motor on each axle for a total of 174bhp with power coming from a 66.9kWh battery - 12bhp more than the diesel alternative. Isuzu claims the towing capacity remains the same as the diesel models at 3,500kg with a maximum payload capacity of 1,000kg. 

Range hasn’t been announced yet, but the Maxus T90 EV is able to offer 220 miles on a single charge - although that gets a larger 88.6kWh battery in comparison. 

Pricing also hasn’t been revealed, but we expect it’ll be significantly more expensive than the current diesel D-Max, which starts at £24,999. The Isuzu D-Max was given some mild tweaks earlier this year with new alloy wheels, a seven-inch driver’s display plus an upgraded reversing camera - we expect the latest technology and equipment from the regular D-Max will find its way onto the EV next year.

Would you buy an electric pick-up truck? Let us know in the comments...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

New Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster Chassis Cab is a “blank canvas” for business and leisure
Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster chassis cab - front
News

New Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster Chassis Cab is a “blank canvas” for business and leisure

Ineos looks to have turned its retro-inspired off-roader into a real workhorse
13 Mar 2024
Best pick-up trucks 2024
Best pick-up trucks - header image
Best cars & vans

Best pick-up trucks 2024

Dependable, practical and capable, these are the best pick-up trucks to buy right now
6 Feb 2024
Hydrogen Toyota Hilux FCEV revealed ahead of UK trials
Hydrogen Toyota Hilux - header
News

Hydrogen Toyota Hilux FCEV revealed ahead of UK trials

Toyota has responded to customer demand for zero emissions pick-up trucks with a fleet of hydrogen fuel cell Hilux models set for trials with UK busin…
5 Sep 2023
New Ford Ranger Raptor diesel 2023 review
Ford Ranger Raptor - front tracking
Road tests

New Ford Ranger Raptor diesel 2023 review

Is the hot Ranger still as much fun with diesel power?
1 Sep 2023

Most Popular

“MG is easily outselling Jaguar, Land Rover and Bentley combined”
Opinion - MG4
Opinion

“MG is easily outselling Jaguar, Land Rover and Bentley combined”

The wave of Chinese cars has arrived in the UK, and Mike Rutherford thinks it’s not about to stop any time soon
17 Mar 2024
Goodbye 40 TDI: Audi drops the numbered engine names that confused us all
Audi 40 TDI badge
News

Goodbye 40 TDI: Audi drops the numbered engine names that confused us all

Audi is set to remove the powertrain naming strategy from the back of its cars
18 Mar 2024
New MG3 Hybrid+ goes on sale as the UK's cheapest full hybrid car
MG3 Hybrid+ - front 3/4 static
News

New MG3 Hybrid+ goes on sale as the UK's cheapest full hybrid car

Despite featuring a full-hybrid powertrain and long kit list, the all-new MG3 manages to undercut Vauxhall Corsa
18 Mar 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content