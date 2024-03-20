New Isuzu D-Max BEV breaks new ground as firm’s first all-electric pick-up truck

It’s taken some time, but the all-electric pick-up truck market is rapidly growing and the latest entrant comes from Isuzu in the shape of the Isuzu D-Max BEV. This is our first look at the new truck in prototype form, although we think the final iteration won’t look too different when it arrives in the UK in 2025.

Currently a niche market with only the Maxus T90 EV and the utilitarian Munro MK1 available, the all-electric truck sector should soon grow rapidly with Volkswagen looking into a pick-up version of the ID.Buzz and Toyota’s EPU concept designed to sit alongside the traditional Hilux pick-up.

As expected, the Isuzu D-Max BEV shares plenty with its combustion-engined siblings. In terms of looks it’s almost identical, although it does gain a new front bumper, headlight signature and grille design. The body is otherwise the same as the ICE D-Max models and in this prototype form, it’s the popular five-seat double-cab body style that’s being used.

Isuzu says the D-Max BEV “has been developed to meet a broad-range of commercial and passenger vehicle needs while retaining the tough underlying performance expected of pick-up trucks”. There’s full-time four-wheel drive on board, provided by an electric motor on each axle for a total of 174bhp with power coming from a 66.9kWh battery - 12bhp more than the diesel alternative. Isuzu claims the towing capacity remains the same as the diesel models at 3,500kg with a maximum payload capacity of 1,000kg.

Range hasn’t been announced yet, but the Maxus T90 EV is able to offer 220 miles on a single charge - although that gets a larger 88.6kWh battery in comparison.

Pricing also hasn’t been revealed, but we expect it’ll be significantly more expensive than the current diesel D-Max, which starts at £24,999. The Isuzu D-Max was given some mild tweaks earlier this year with new alloy wheels, a seven-inch driver’s display plus an upgraded reversing camera - we expect the latest technology and equipment from the regular D-Max will find its way onto the EV next year.

