New Isuzu D-Max EV matches diesel version for off-road and payload ability

One area of the market that has been slow to take up electrification is the pick-up truck sector, but the Isuzu D-Max EV is set to change that. The new model was revealed in production guise at the Commercial Vehicle Show in Birmingham, and Isuzu claims that this zero-emissions machine can match the diesel version for off-road ability, towing and payload weights.

From the outside, the new D-Max EV looks identical to the standard truck on which it’s based - even the smooth front end of the concept version revealed last year has been swapped for a more conventional grille, albeit with subtle blue highlights.

The fuel filler of the diesel model has been swapped for a CCS charging port, while EV badges adorn the front wings and tailgate.

The D-Max EV’s drive battery has a capacity of 66.9kWh, and Isuzu claims that this will provide a range of 163 miles from a full charge. The pack is located beneath the chassis, so ground clearance has been reduced a little to 210mm, compared with a maximum of 235mm for the diesel. Charging at 50kW DC can take the battery from 20-80 per cent capacity in an hour.

The battery powers a dual-motor set-up with an electric motor on each axle for four-wheel drive. Total combined output is 188bhp (58bhp for the front motor, 130bhp for the rear) with torque rated at 325Nm (108Nm front, 217Nm rear), and there’s a 0-62mph time of 10.1 seconds. The EV features a full-time four-wheel drive system, while an energy-saving Eco mode and four levels of selectable energy recovery are offered.

All that torque will come in handy to cope with the D-Max EV’s one-tonne payload capacity, while the towing capacity of 3.5 tonnes matches that of the diesel model. One other update to the D-Max EV is the introduction of a new DeDion rear suspension set-up that’s designed to improve refinement without sacrificing cargo or towing capacity.

Prices for the new Isuzu D-Max EV are yet to be confirmed, but it will be offered in two trim levels that are equivalent to the DL40 and high-spec V-Cross models currently at the top of the diesel range. With so much shared with the standard truck, there could even be scope for a zero-emissions Arctic Trucks variant in the future, too.

