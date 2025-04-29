Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

New Isuzu D-Max EV matches diesel version for off-road and payload ability

The electric pick-up market is gradually gathering pace, and Isuzu has finally thrown its hat into the ring

By:Dean Gibson
29 Apr 2025
Isuzu D-Max EV on display at 2025 Commercial Vehicle Show - front4

One area of the market that has been slow to take up electrification is the pick-up truck sector, but the Isuzu D-Max EV is set to change that. The new model was revealed in production guise at the Commercial Vehicle Show in Birmingham, and Isuzu claims that this zero-emissions machine can match the diesel version for off-road ability, towing and payload weights.

From the outside, the new D-Max EV looks identical to the standard truck on which it’s based - even the smooth front end of the concept version revealed last year has been swapped for a more conventional grille, albeit with subtle blue highlights.

The fuel filler of the diesel model has been swapped for a CCS charging port, while EV badges adorn the front wings and tailgate.

The D-Max EV’s drive battery has a capacity of 66.9kWh, and Isuzu claims that this will provide a range of 163 miles from a full charge. The pack is located beneath the chassis, so ground clearance has been reduced a little to 210mm, compared with a maximum of 235mm for the diesel. Charging at 50kW DC can take the battery from 20-80 per cent capacity in an hour.

Isuzu D-Max EV on display at 2025 Commercial Vehicle Show - charging port

The battery powers a dual-motor set-up with an electric motor on each axle for four-wheel drive. Total combined output is 188bhp (58bhp for the front motor, 130bhp for the rear) with torque rated at 325Nm (108Nm front, 217Nm rear), and there’s a 0-62mph time of 10.1 seconds. The EV features a full-time four-wheel drive system, while an energy-saving Eco mode and four levels of selectable energy recovery are offered.

All that torque will come in handy to cope with the D-Max EV’s one-tonne payload capacity, while the towing capacity of 3.5 tonnes matches that of the diesel model. One other update to the D-Max EV is the introduction of a new DeDion rear suspension set-up that’s designed to improve refinement without sacrificing cargo or towing capacity.

Prices for the new Isuzu D-Max EV are yet to be confirmed, but it will be offered in two trim levels that are equivalent to the DL40 and high-spec V-Cross models currently at the top of the diesel range. With so much shared with the standard truck, there could even be scope for a zero-emissions Arctic Trucks variant in the future, too.

Dean Gibson
Senior test editor

Dean has been part of the Auto Express team for more than 20 years, and has worked across nearly all departments, starting on magazine production, then moving to road tests and reviews. He's our resident van expert, but covers everything from scooters and motorbikes to supercars and consumer products.

