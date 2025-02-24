New Isuzu D-Max Steel Edition range-topper arrives at £42,695

A new limited-run ‘Steel Edition’ of the Isuzu D-Max pick-up truck has been unveiled, based on the top-rung V-Cross variant. Isuzu claims the new model “brings a unique blend of rugged durability, premium styling, and off-road capability”.

The D-Max has grown in popularity in recent years, helping Isuzu to become the second most-popular pick-up truck manufacturer in the UK. The range kicks off with the Utility at £27,495 (ex VAT), with the DL20, DL40 and the V-Cross above it. The Steel Edition costs £42,695 (ex VAT), meaning only the specialised, off-road focused AT-35 Arctic Trucks variant costs more, at £52,495 plus VAT.

On the outside the new variant’s Steel Grey Mica paint finish matches the Steel Edition name, along with dark grey wheelarch extensions and roof rails, plus dark grey Isuzu badging and Steel side graphics.

The interior also gets some bespoke tweaks with Steel-braded headrests, Isuzu’s ‘luxury’ carpets, plus Steel LED puddle lights and sill plates. Like the D-Max V-Cross, the Steel Edition gets a new nine-inch touchscreen with an upgraded infotainment system featuring faster connectivity and improved graphics. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity also features, along with a seven-inch driver’s display. There’s also an optional wireless smartphone charger, with several USB-C ports in the front and rear.

Other standard-fit equipment in the Steel Edition includes LED headlights, leather upholstery, heated front seats, dual-zone climate control, front and rear parking sensors, a rear differential lock and an eight-speaker sound system.

Powering the Steel Edition is Isuzu’s 1.9-litre turbocharged diesel unit, which is used throughout the D-Max range. It provides 162bhp and 360Nm of torque, and while other D-Max variants get the option of a six-speed manual gearbox, in the Steel Edition it’s paired exclusively with a six-speed automatic transmission. A new feature in the Steel Edition is ‘Rough Terrain Mode’, which provides “even greater confidence when tackling challenging landscapes”, according to Isuzu. As with other D-Max models, there’s 800mm of wading depth and 3.5 tonnes of towing capacity.

