Isuzu D-Max Basecamp is a pick-up truck designed for camping anywhere

Campervans are all well and good for checking out countryside car parks, but if you want to really get lost in the wilderness on a camping trip, then Isuzu might have the answer with this, the D-Max Basecamp.

As you might guess from its beefy body, the Basecamp is based on the rugged Arctic Trucks AT35 edition of the D-Max with its added off-road ability. The Basecamp is equipped with a suite of accessories, which Isuzu says are “tailored to provide everything an adventurer needs to set up a comfortable base anywhere, from mountainous regions, through rugged forests, to secluded beaches”.

To ensure a “seamless camping experience”, the Basecamp comes with loads of features from camping experts ARB, including an ‘Ascent Canopy’ for the load bed, a roof-top tent, a set of drawers and a kitchenette, a fridge, a roof rack, and an ensuite tent with a shower room and a portable 12V shower. To help with night-time adventuring, there’s also a roof-top lightbar and auxiliary lights in the grille from Lazer.

Enhancing the AT35’s look even more are the matt black grille, bonnet protector, wind deflectors and five-inch side steps. There’s also Basecamp decals around the body and a huge drawing of a mountain on the side.

These are in addition to all of the standard Arctic Trucks AT35 modifications, including 17-inch wheels, chunky 35-inch off-road tyres, bespoke Bilstein suspension, extended wheelarches, and a leather interior.

Customers can configure the Basecamp now, with the camping-oriented truck costing from £65,087 with a manual or £67,587 with an automatic gearbox - making it over £12,500 more expensive than the standard AT35.

