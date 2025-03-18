Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Isuzu D-Max Basecamp is a pick-up truck designed for camping anywhere

The Basecamp is based on the range-topping AT35 and comes with a host of camping gear

By:Alastair Crooks
18 Mar 2025
Isuzu D-Max Basecamp - pick-up parked with roof tent open, front 9

Campervans are all well and good for checking out countryside car parks, but if you want to really get lost in the wilderness on a camping trip, then Isuzu might have the answer with this, the D-Max Basecamp. 

As you might guess from its beefy body, the Basecamp is based on the rugged Arctic Trucks AT35 edition of the D-Max with its added off-road ability. The Basecamp is equipped with a suite of accessories, which Isuzu says are “tailored to provide everything an adventurer needs to set up a comfortable base anywhere, from mountainous regions, through rugged forests, to secluded beaches”. 

To ensure a “seamless camping experience”, the Basecamp comes with loads of features from camping experts ARB, including an ‘Ascent Canopy’ for the load bed, a roof-top tent, a set of drawers and a kitchenette, a fridge, a roof rack, and an ensuite tent with a shower room and a portable 12V shower. To help with night-time adventuring, there’s also a roof-top lightbar and auxiliary lights in the grille from Lazer. 

Enhancing the AT35’s look even more are the matt black grille, bonnet protector, wind deflectors and five-inch side steps. There’s also Basecamp decals around the body and a huge drawing of a mountain on the side.

These are in addition to all of the standard Arctic Trucks AT35 modifications, including 17-inch wheels, chunky 35-inch off-road tyres, bespoke Bilstein suspension, extended wheelarches, and a leather interior. 

Customers can configure the Basecamp now, with the camping-oriented truck costing from £65,087 with a manual or £67,587 with an automatic gearbox - making it over £12,500 more expensive than the standard AT35.

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

