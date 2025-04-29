Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Isuzu D-Max Arctic Trucks AT35 and Huntsman editions return to trusty pick-up truck line-up

These special editions are designed for those who enjoy polar expeditions or ‘forestry and field sports’

By:Ellis Hyde
29 Apr 2025
Isuzu D-Max Arctic Trucks AT35 - front8

Isuzu has unveiled two new versions of its long-serving but recently updated D-Max pick-up truck at the Commercial Vehicle Show: the Arctic Trucks AT35, which is designed to offer extreme off-road capability, and the Huntsman edition that’s supposedly been “tailored for forestry and field sports”. 

Developed in collaboration with the Icelandic firm Arctic Trucks, the new AT35 is taller and wider than a standard D-Max, thanks to dramatically flared wheelarches and some massive 35-inch all-terrain tyres, plus extended side steps with heavy-duty rubber tread. 

The AT35’s custom Bilstein suspension also boosts the ground clearance as well as the approach, breakover and ramp angles to allow the truck to tackle rocky trails and rutted tracks more effectively. The new Rough Terrain Mode should help in those situations too, especially as it's combined with four-wheel drive and a locking rear differential.

Isuzu D-Max Huntsman - front

Despite the extensive off-road modifications, the AT35 can still handle a payload of over a tonne and offers a 3.5-tonne towing capacity, meaning it retains the D-Max’s full commercial vehicle status. Under the bonnet is a turbocharged 1.9-litre diesel engine that produces 162bhp, and perhaps more importantly, 360 Nm of torque. 

The new D-Max Arctic Trucks AT35 is now available to order at certain Isuzu Arctic Trucks dealerships in the UK, with prices starting from £57,005 (excluding VAT). 

The Huntsman accessory pack is also available to order now from £7,871 (fitted, but also excluding VAT). It consists of an Aeroklas Commercial hard-top canopy for the truck bed, offered with or without side windows, plus an under-rail bed liner and a custom-fitted Gearmate drawer system, with the latter designed for safely storing hunting rifles and other outdoor gear. Meanwhile a Brink towbar with a 13-pin socket allows drivers to make use of the D-Max’s 3.5-tonne towing capacity.

The D-Max Huntsman featured at the CV Show was finished in Techno Grey Metallic paint, which was a one-off colour for the event. However the matte black accents for the grille, door handles and roof rails are available to customers. Meanwhile the 18-inch wheels were wrapped in ‘General Grabber’ all-terrain tyres, and custom side steps were added to enhance the rugged look even more. 

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

