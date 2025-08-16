What cars qualify for the electric car grant? Full list with our best (and worst) picks

It’s been just over a month since the UK Government announced the launch of a new Electric Car Grant (ECG) that aims to make EVs more affordable for more people by removing up to £3,750 off the price of select zero-emissions cars.

However, as you probably know (and may have guessed) not every electric car on sale is eligible for a Government-funded price cut. We’re not just talking about incredibly opulent EVs such as the Rolls-Royce Spectre or Lotus Evija. There are complex criteria that car manufacturers and their models have to meet in order to receive the ECG.

Firstly, only cars starting from less than £37,000 are eligible to receive the Government’s subsidy. Then there are two distinct bands. Band 1 is for the most sustainably produced EVs, and they qualify for the full £3,750 discount. Those considered to meet a lesser standard fall into Band 2 and receive £1,500 off.

At the time of writing, no cars receive the full £3,750 grant. But there is now a rather diverse selection of more than 20 EVs that get the £1,500 discount.

Alpine

Alpine will be known to most people as either a sports car maker or Formula One team. But earlier this year, the performance brand launched its first-ever EV: a meaner version of the new Renault 5 called the Alpine A290, and the exciting electric hot hatch is officially eligible for the Electric Car Grant.