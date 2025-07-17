Toyota is only days away from revealing its new V8-powered supercar. Picking up the mantle from the 2000GT and Lexus LFA, this new halo model isn’t just destined for the open road, but the race track too, with a GT3 racer having been co-developed alongside it. With its debut due on December 4, here’s what we know so far.

Advertisement - Article continues below

In the latest teaser, the new supercar – potentially called the Toyota GR GT – shows off its long bonnet, short tail and muscular stance. This builds on what we’ve learned from prototypes seen at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, and confirms that it’ll be a striking, aggressively proportioned car which has more in common with a Mercedes-AMG SLS Gullwing than anything with a Toyota badge fixed to the nose.

The new teaser video joins an official image of the car that appeared around last month’s Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo, showing one side of the front end. It revealed a slim LED headlight and a large lower intake. In addition to this single image, there’s also a wider shot of the same car on trackside signage at Fuji raceway.

This reveals a GR, or Gazoo Racing, badge mounted on the lower grille, confirming that the new supercar, regardless of whether it’ll be badged a Toyota or Lexus, has come from Toyota’s motorsport arm.