Toyota – maker of solid, sensible and reliable cars – is planning to go after the likes of Mercedes, Bentley and even Rolls-Royce. Not with a leather and wood-lined Corolla, but by launching a new ultra-luxury sub-brand called Century.

The opulent new Century Coupe concept revealed at the 2025 Japan Mobility Show offers us a glimpse of what’s to come from the pinnacle of Japanese luxury, which will sit above Toyota’s other premium arm, Lexus.

“Century is not just another brand within the Toyota Motor Corporation,” Toyota chairman Akio Toyoda said when unveiling the new concept at the Tokyo event. “We want to cultivate it as a brand that brings the spirit of Japan – the pride of Japan – out into the world.”

Century isn’t just a random name. The Toyota Century is a luxury saloon first launched in 1967 that was designed for Japanese dignitaries. It was built in low volumes and traditionally was sold exclusively in the brand’s home market.

The current third-generation Century saloon is just as exclusive, and even features a twin-turbo V8 engine that’s unique to it. In recent years, Century has branched out with the introduction of an SUV that appeals to younger buyers, but these two models still in effect operate under Toyota. This is what’s about to change.