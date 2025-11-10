Mazda's rebellion against EV orthodoxy might actually work

Love them or loathe them, electric cars are very much part of today’s mainstream. In fact, there are some very good EVs to choose from, and a number of brands have committed themselves to becoming fully electric in the coming years.

However, not all carmakers are willing to give up on combustion. We already know that brands like BMW and Porsche are experimenting with alternative fuels such as synthetics and hydrogen, but Mazda seems to be forging its own unique path.

When I spoke to some of the brand’s top brass at the launch of the new Mazda CX-5 earlier this year, they were adamant that a multi-pronged approach is the best way to go green. The arrival of the Mazda 6e proves that battery electric vehicles are indeed still part of the equation, but (and I’ll be blunt here) this car simply doesn't feel like the firm’s engineers have poured their full effort and passion into it.

The majority of Mazdas (especially the MX-5) feel driver focused and well thought out design-wise, but unfortunately the 6e misses the mark in these crucial areas.

Instead, it would seem that the boffins are investing more of their time into solving the emissions problem in very interesting and unusual new ways. We’ve already seen Mazda chuck a highly unconventional rotary engine into the MX-30 in order to boost its range, and how many other brands increase their combustion cars’ efficiency by making their engines bigger?