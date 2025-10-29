Mazda Vision X-Compact proves superminis aren’t dead – we’re looking at the new Mazda 2
A new generation of Mazda 2 supermini has been previewed with the cute Vision X-Compact concept car
Mazda surprised visitors to the Japanese Mobility Show with its Vision X-Compact concept car. This supermini-sized model previews the next-gen Mazda 2, which should arrive some time in 2026 or early 2027. We're still a long way off Mazda announcing prices, but the current Mazda 2 starts from around £24,000 and, through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, you can save an average of £3,500.
A petrol-powered supermini might sound a little old-fashioned by European standards, but a B-segment model is crucial for makers in many international markets, not least Mazda in the UK. This new Vision X-Compact previews what a new model might look like, with a more playful evolution of the design language seen on the larger Mazda 3.
Up front, the nose has a revised grille, with the previous trim now forming the daytime running lights. There’s no physical mesh, and instead it has a simple body colour inside it. The headlights are openings inside the front bumper, but we expect these to be more traditional LED units in a housing for the production car.
Where the X-Compact diverges from previous Mazda 2 models, though, is the body. This features a rounder, and more friendly look, painted in Mazda’s classic Soul Red. There’s a refreshing lack of detail on the bodywork, while the windscreen is surprisingly upright; combined with a black lower section and wheelarch surrounds, it looks more approachable than other, more aggressively styled Mazdas.
The rear end is a total departure, with two-piece lighting that forms a small semi-circle, and a vertical stripe up towards the rear glass. The tailgate then sits proud of this in an unusual fashion, giving the rear end a unique look within the Mazda range. Once again, this will be toned down for the production car, but it is still a very interesting and distinctive feature.
Inside, the cabin is just as dramatic, with a bold use of body colour on the doors and centre console. There’s only one digital dial behind the steering wheel for the driver, with a second, smartphone-like display mounted next to it. Curiously, the concept has a physical gear ever and paddle-shifters behind the steering wheel, suggesting that this will be a combustion or hybrid-powered model.
We asked Saga-San, Mazda’s Managing Executive Officer in charge of vehicle development, design and cost innovation, whether we were looking at the next-generation Mazda 2, to which he replied, “something like that”.
Mazda won’t confirm when it’ll be ready for mass production, but given that the current car has been on sale since 2014 and gone through two updates, we suspect the new version won’t be far away.
