Mazda surprised visitors to the Japanese Mobility Show with its Vision X-Compact concept car. This supermini-sized model previews the next-gen Mazda 2, which should arrive some time in 2026 or early 2027.

A petrol-powered supermini might sound a little old-fashioned by European standards, but a B-segment model is crucial for makers in many international markets, not least Mazda in the UK. This new Vision X-Compact previews what a new model might look like, with a more playful evolution of the design language seen on the larger Mazda 3.

Up front, the nose has a revised grille, with the previous trim now forming the daytime running lights. There’s no physical mesh, and instead it has a simple body colour inside it. The headlights are openings inside the front bumper, but we expect these to be more traditional LED units in a housing for the production car.

Where the X-Compact diverges from previous Mazda 2 models, though, is the body. This features a rounder, and more friendly look, painted in Mazda’s classic Soul Red. There’s a refreshing lack of detail on the bodywork, while the windscreen is surprisingly upright; combined with a black lower section and wheelarch surrounds, it looks more approachable than other, more aggressively styled Mazdas.