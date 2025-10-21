Japan Mobility Show 2025 preview: the key new cars coming from each brand

Domestic manufacturers are gearing up for another massive Japan Mobility Show in 2025, with futuristic concepts, huge new reveals and cutting-edge tech all ready to be unveiled. All of the big Japanese brands will have a presence in Tokyo, and while each has already given us a teaser of what’s coming up, there’s always more than a few surprises to look forward to when the show officially opens its doors to the automotive press on 29 October.

But why does this event still bring so much exciting news with it? Apart from the fact that it’s only held every two years, this is the show where all the Japanese brands go all out to impress. This is exacerbated in 2025 by the threat of new Chinese rivals, who are threatening to eat up global market share, the backbone of the Japanese car industry.

So not wanting to be outshone at home, or abroad, there’s a lot of excitement building for what could be one of the biggest motor shows in years. Here’s our rundown of all the brands’ big news coming up, plus a few rumours and teasers that might make a surprise appearance, too.

Toyota

Toyota won’t just have one brand’s worth of announcements, but ones across all of its arms including Lexus, Century, Gazoo Racing and Daihatsu. We’ll get into Lexus below, but for now Toyota itself will kick off proceedings with a replacement for one of the world’s highest-selling single models – the Toyota Corolla. Still a concept at this stage, the show car should foreshadow the road-going model that will want to retain its crown in the global sales charts.