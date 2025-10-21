Japan Mobility Show 2025 preview: the key new cars coming from each brand
All of the biggest manufacturers in Japan are going all out in this year’s Tokyo show, here’s a preview of what’s coming up
Domestic manufacturers are gearing up for another massive Japan Mobility Show in 2025, with futuristic concepts, huge new reveals and cutting-edge tech all ready to be unveiled. All of the big Japanese brands will have a presence in Tokyo, and while each has already given us a teaser of what’s coming up, there’s always more than a few surprises to look forward to when the show officially opens its doors to the automotive press on 29 October.
But why does this event still bring so much exciting news with it? Apart from the fact that it’s only held every two years, this is the show where all the Japanese brands go all out to impress. This is exacerbated in 2025 by the threat of new Chinese rivals, who are threatening to eat up global market share, the backbone of the Japanese car industry.
So not wanting to be outshone at home, or abroad, there’s a lot of excitement building for what could be one of the biggest motor shows in years. Here’s our rundown of all the brands’ big news coming up, plus a few rumours and teasers that might make a surprise appearance, too.
Toyota
Toyota won’t just have one brand’s worth of announcements, but ones across all of its arms including Lexus, Century, Gazoo Racing and Daihatsu. We’ll get into Lexus below, but for now Toyota itself will kick off proceedings with a replacement for one of the world’s highest-selling single models – the Toyota Corolla. Still a concept at this stage, the show car should foreshadow the road-going model that will want to retain its crown in the global sales charts.
However, there’s more than just a new Corolla coming. Toyota is also rumoured to be showing off a new smaller Land Cruiser model, based on the same rugged underpinnings as its American-market trucks. This mid-sized off-roader is expected to be revealed in production form, and should be relevant to the UK market.
But there’s more. Toyota’s Century brand might not have a huge following outside of Japan, but that could be about to change. This ultra-high end sub-brand has been building Japan’s answer to a Rolls-Royce since 1967, and is about to be relaunched for the 21st century. This could also come with a possible expansion of models available outside Japan, and will sit above Lexus in the pecking order with a focus on low-volume models.
The other two brands on show will also be news regarding Gazoo Racing, as well as domestic news from Daihatsu – a nameplate that was once available in the UK, but is no longer.
Lexus
Lexus won’t be left behind, though, because the brand could be holding onto something big for its 2025 showing. We know the new ES saloon and some form of crazy six-wheeled van-like concept will be on show, but there’s also a good chance that an LFA successor will finally be shown off to the world, in both road and GT3 racing trim. We don’t know much more about what to expect right now, but we’re also hopeful that more news being kept under wraps will be part of Lexus’s biggest collection of announcements in decades.
Honda
Honda’s Tokyo presence will also be massive, as it shows off two brand-new near-production prototypes in addition to its ambitious Series 0 Saloon and SUV concepts from the past few years. A third addition to the Series 0 range will be the first, but we have no idea what form it will take.
The next is a new compact EV, potentially an uncovered version of the Urban EV Concept we know is coming to Europe in the near future. Honda’s US arm Acura will also be showing an RSX concept.
Mazda
Mazda’s Japan Mobility Show offerings will include a brand new concept that will preview the future of the firm’s design language. Little is known about the model so far, aside from the fact that it’ll take the form of a sleek four-door saloon or fastback. Progress on the brand’s e-fuel investment will also be displayed.
If this sounds a little understated, it’s worth remembering the SP Sport Concept that turned up in 2024 without any notice, so there still might be one or two surprises up Mazda’s sleeve.
Nissan
Nissan’s announcements for the mobility show have so far been relatively low-key, but we suspect there’s more we’re not yet being told. Officially, Nissan will reveal an updated version of the Ariya EV, plus a new Elgrand – a sort of high-end mid-sized van. However, we also suspect a couple of concepts might be on show.
The previous edition of JMS in 2023 showed off three concepts we didn’t expect, previewing iconic models such as the GT-R and Juke, and the Elgrand that’ll be revealed in its production form this time around. So, this could mean we’ll have a better look at a new electric Juke we know is in the works, or the brand’s latest stage of GT-R production.
Subaru
Subaru will reveal two new STI concepts, one with a petrol powertrain and the other with pure-electric power. Specifics have yet to be revealed outside of a shadowy picture of the car’s front end, but we have reason to believe that the EV will be a pure concept, with the ICE version being based on the latest WRX that’s not currently sold in the UK.
MINI
MINI might sound like an odd addition to the Japan Mobility Show, but the brand will be there in force showing off a new collaboration with British fashion designer Paul Smith. We don't know yet what form this joint venture will take, but after a successful showing with an original MINI a few years back, something with more substance could be lurking inside the MINI-shaped box shown off in the brand’s teaser campaign.
Suzuki
Suzuki is expected to show off some Japanese-market concepts and subtle updates of the existing range that’s not available in global markets. However, the brand does continue to do very well around the world, so like its Japanese counterparts, Suzuki might be keeping the juicy stuff to the show itself.
