New Lexus LS Coupe Concept previews future Range Rover Sport rival

Primed to take over as the flagship model within the Lexus range is a brand-new SUV to rival cars such as the Audi Q8, Porsche Cayenne and Range Rover Sport. The Lexus LS Coupe Concept is still just a show car at this stage, but the production version will take over from the LS saloon as the pinnacle in the range, moving Lexus – like customers in this area of the market – away from traditional four-door saloons.

The unashamed pivot towards a higher-volume segment – high-end SUVs – will mean the future production model sits above the existing RX in the Lexus range. It will also take a considerably more road-focused approach than the GX off-roader available in overseas markets.

However, where other Lexus SUVs have generally been derived from relatively mainstream Toyota foundations (as was the LS saloon), the new LS Coupe SUV will be based on an electric car architecture developed primarily for Lexus models. Beyond this, the concept also reveals an evolution of Lexus’s exterior design language, plus a brand-new interior we’ll see in all future models.

What’s the big deal about an LS SUV?

Lexus has always previously kept the LS badge for its highest-ranking models, with lots of bespoke engineering and exceptional quality inside and out. This is expected to be no different for the future LS SUV.